Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Housing Mobility Program Manager, Director of Communications, Tattoo Artist, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper

Nonprofit

Healthcare Assistant. Planned Parenthood Western Pennsylvania (PPWP) is the local affiliate of the country’s leading sexual and reproductive health care advocate and provider. They are seeking a full-time Healthcare Assistant. The purpose of this position is to support the delivery of comprehensive sexual and reproductive healthcare, including clinical abortion care, at Planned Parenthood Downtown Pittsburgh and the Bridgeville location. Responsibilities include: administrative duties, patient intake, basic lab work, blood pressure taking, administering intramuscular and subcutaneous injections, and more. Pay is $18/hour plus benefits. Click here for more details

Marketing Content Coordinator. Non-profit Vibrant Pittsburgh accelerates the business community toward equitable, inclusive, and diverse workplaces, thus creating a future-forward region. They are seeking a part-time Marketing Content Coordinator responsible for original organic social media content, collecting relevant content from member organizations, creating email marketing campaigns, and participating in online outreach and promotion. The ideal applicant will possess strong knowledge of short-form content creation, specifically digital media, particularly for Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and e-newsletters. Pay is $20/hour, 20 hours per week. Click here for more details

Housing Mobility Program Manager. The YWCA Greater Pittsburgh is seeking a full-time Housing Mobility Program Manager. This grant-funded position is responsible for implementing the Community Choice Demonstration program, a new housing mobility program offering mobility-related services to increase the number of Housing Choice Voucher families living in Opportunity Areas. The Program Manager is primarily responsible for implementing and overseeing program services for the mobility program through the supervision of several program staff. Salary is $50,000-62,800/year. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Digital Engagement Manager. Are you a digital marketing professional with a passion for the arts? Do you want to work for an internationally recognized orchestra? If so, consider a career as full-time Digital Engagement Manager for the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. The Marketing and Communications team is responsible for developing the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra’s (PSO) physical and online audiences through targeted campaigns, outstanding online content, PR opportunities, brand development, and online community management. The Digital Engagement Manager is responsible for the development, maintenance, and evaluation of externally facing PSO websites, web content, and the digital app. Salary is $50,000+/year plus benefits, and a hybrid work environment. Click here for more details

Director of Communications. Are you a communications professional with a passion for the arts? Do you want to work for an internationally recognized orchestra? Do you have the desire to work in all aspects of communications, collaborating closely with all parts of the organization? If so, consider a career as the full-time Director of Communications for the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. The Director of Communications develops and implements a world-class communications and public relations plan for the PSO, directly managing communications activities that promote, enhance, and protect the organization’s brand and products. Salary is $75,000-90,000/year plus benefits, and a hybrid work environment. Click here for more details

Tattoo Artist, Floor Person. Old Soul Tattoo in Canonsburg is seeking a new full-time Tattooer, as well as a floor person. Email [email protected] if interested. Click here for more details

Advertising Sales Representative. Pittsburgh City Paper is hiring a sales and marketing-minded individual who desires an exciting opportunity to earn uncapped commissions and focus on connecting the local Pittsburgh business owners and organizations with marketing strategies, including print, digital, events, sponsorships, and social media advertising. This person desires to work with a supportive team base and the passion to build the brand within the community. This position includes a current client base to manage, foster and grow while also focusing on acquiring new clients to hit monthly goals set forth by the company. Click here for more details

Marketing Intern. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a Marketing Intern! This person will report to the Advertising Director and will gain experience in marketing and advertising in the events and media industry. Responsibilities include: planning and assisting at Pittsburgh City Paper events, assisting in coordination and administrative needs for events, and collecting and organizing marketing data for sales representatives. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

All Positions. Fet-Fisk is a popular Nordic-inspired pop-up food project in Pittsburgh since 2019. They are opening a permanent restaurant in Bloomfield and they are finally near the end of their buildout phase, so they are ready to take applications for all positions. Applicants must have a fierce passion for delicious food and drink, an appetite for adventure, a good attitude, and receptiveness to respectful feedback. Pay rates are based on position and are competitive by industry standards. All employees get a square, hot staff meal each day, and full-time employees get benefits. Click here for more details

Bar Prep Lead, Barback. Hidden Harbor is a tiki-style bar in Squirrel Hill. They are currently hiring for the positions of Bar Prep Lead and Barback. Bar Prep Lead is a daytime, Tuesday through Saturday position, responsible for batching frozen drinks and dozens of spirit blends and syrups; creating fancy ice molds; and stocking the bar. Barback is an afternoon/evening, part-to-full-time position, responsible for pre-service juicing and in-service behind-the-bar support. Pay and benefits for both positions are competitive, with UPMC Gold health, dental, and vision insurance available and fully covered for full-time employees. Click here for more details

Line Cook. East Liberty’s Margaux is a European-style hybrid café-bar, and they are seeking a full-time Line Cook. Evening availability is required from 4-10 pm Tuesday through Saturday. Click here for more details

Barista. Ruckus Coffee Gallery is a busy cafe in Shaler, and they are in need of a part-time Barista to work mostly weekend mornings/days, some weekdays (mornings), and a few evening events a month. Part-time could lead to 3/4 or full-time. Experience is a plus, but only a love of coffee and customer service is necessary. Pay is $12-15/hour plus tips. Click here for more details