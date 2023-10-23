Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Horticultural Coordinator, Cake Decorator, Dishwashers, and more

Sponsored

Pizza Makers. Piccolo Forno, located in Lawrenceville, is looking for a full-time Pizza Maker to work Tuesday - Saturday (closed Sundays and Mondays). Candidate will be prepping ingredients in our scratch kitchen and hand-stretching pizzas to be cooked in our wood-fired oven. Some cooking experience is necessary. We are a small but high volume Italian restaurant that is welcoming and a great place to work! $17-$20/hour + health benefits + 401(k). Please submit your resume to [email protected]







Nonprofit



Horticultural Coordinator . The Western Pennsylvania Conservancy is a nonprofit dedicated to protecting and restoring the region’s exceptional natural places since 1932. They are seeking an individual to fill the position of full-time Horticultural Coordinator for the Community Greening program in Pittsburgh. The function of this position is the coordination of the planning and delivery of horticultural services including ordering, installation of plant materials and maintenance for all community flower gardens, downtown greening projects and other greening initiatives. This position maintains relationships with contractors and community groups as appropriate for project implementation and sustainability. Salary is $41,600-47,100+/year plus robust benefits. Click here for more details



Director of Communications and Marketing . The Pittsburgh Foundation is a nonprofit that works to improve the quality of life in the Pittsburgh region by evaluating and addressing community issues, promoting responsible philanthropy, and connecting donors to the critical needs of the community. They are seeking a full-time Director for their Communications team, who is responsible for creating, developing, implementing, and managing communications for the Foundation to advance its directed grantmaking and the personal philanthropy of its donors and fundholders, community partnerships, and public advocacy. Salary is $105,500-118,500/year plus benefits. Click here for more details







Allegheny County



.

is looking for Poll Workers to work the election this November. The process is simple! All you have to do is apply online at alleghenyvotes.com, attend mandatory training (either in-person or virtual), and work the polls on November 7. As a poll worker, you will earn between $150 and $175 for the day plus paid training. Poll workers must be registered to vote in Allegheny County.





Arts + Entertainment

. The Department of Studio Arts at the

invites applications for a full-time Teaching Assistant Professor of Digital Media and Performance with a focus in Animation beginning September 1, 2024, pending budgetary approval. This individual will teach three courses per semester in Animation, Digital Imaging, and Performance with support in Visual Thinking (Foundation Design equivalent). Applicants must have a professional degree in Studio Arts (MFA or equivalent), broad knowledge and experience of digital technologies and performance art, and university-level teaching experience is preferred.

The Union Project is a nonprofit that uses the art of ceramics to build meaningful community connections. They are seeking a full-time Ceramics Teaching Artist (CTA) to plan and teach ceramic programs across a wide range of ages, skill levels, techniques, and venues. In addition to on-site programs at UP, the CTA will drive the Wheel Mobile to locations throughout Allegheny County to provide demonstrations and hands-on activities. The CTA will also participate in studio maintenance and program management. Salary is $38,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details







Editorial Designer. Pittsburgh City Paper is hiring a full-time Editorial Designer. This person will be an experienced graphic designer and photo editor who aligns with City Paper’s mission: “to serve the greater Pittsburgh region with journalistic integrity, wit, and compassion, while amplifying the voices in the communities we serve, through both our news reporting and our arts and entertainment coverage.” The ideal candidate will have experience working across a variety of mediums, is familiar with both print and online products, has the creative spirit of an artist, a critical eye for detail, and enthusiasm for visual storytelling. Click here for more details



Marketing Intern. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a Marketing Intern! This person will report to the Advertising Director and will gain experience in marketing and advertising in the events and media industry. Responsibilities include: planning and assisting at Pittsburgh City Paper events, assisting in coordination and administrative needs for events, and collecting and organizing marketing data for sales representatives. Click here for more details





Food + Drink

. Monroeville’s

is seeking motivated Pizza Delivery Drivers to join their crew. Whether you are a seasoned driver or just starting out, they offer comprehensive training and a supportive team environment. Pay is hourly plus tips.

. The

in Shadyside is looking for part-time or full-time Dishwashers. This position helps keep the restaurant clean and assists with any prep projects when needed. The hours are Monday-Thursday 4-close (12:30/12:45), Friday 4-close (1:30/1:45), and AM or PM shifts are available for Saturdays and Sundays. Reliable transportation is a must. Pay is $15/hour.



Cake Decorator. Signature Desserts in Castle Shannon is looking for an entry-level, full-time Cake Decorator who is passionate about their work and takes pride in creating beautiful and delicious cakes for their customers. The ideal candidate will have some experience decorating cakes, be creative, and have a positive attitude. Schedule is Tuesdays-Saturdays 9am-5pm. Pay is $13-15/hour. Click here for more details