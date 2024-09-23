Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Hello Neighbor, Film Pittsburgh, Allusion Brewing Company, and more

Sponsored

Social Worker. The Office of the Public Defender is seeking Social Workers to collaboratively support attorneys in advocating for reduced sentences and alternatives to incarceration for clients. Responsibilities include assessing clients’ needs, developing rapport to promote engagement in the legal process, and compiling mitigating information, alongside establishing connections with community resources such as substance abuse and mental health services. The Social Worker will facilitate referrals and ensure follow-up, while aiding attorneys with preparing sentencing memoranda and potentially testifying in court. Essential skills include effective communication, proficiency in Microsoft Office, and knowledge of community services and the criminal legal system. Click here for more details

Nonprofit

Rink Attendant/Zamboni Operator. City of Pittsburgh Parks & Recreation is seeking a part-time Rink Attendant to work alongside the Schenley Ice Rink Supervisor to maintain a safe environment for patrons to enjoy ice skating and the activities that may be happening in and around the Schenley Ice Rink Building. This position operates the Zamboni to maintain ice surface as needed (will train). The Rink Attendant also patrols the ice and rink areas to assist skaters and prevent accidents and vandalism; maintains and distributes ice skates. (Will train how to skate.) During the off-season, this individual will check in on the pickleball and roller-skating customers, and hand out roller skates/pickleball paddles and balls when needed. Patrolling the area around the Schenley Oval and tennis courts as needed. Click here for more details

Information and Grants Manager. Richard King Mellon Foundation is seeking a dedicated, discreet, systems-oriented nonprofit professional as their new Information & Grants Manager. This position will support the Foundation by managing the influx of grant proposals, communicating with grantees and prospects, synthesizing, managing, and tracking grantee-related information, and assisting the Program Officers with grantee evaluation. The Information & Grants Manager will be expected to work closely with the current Senior Information & Grants Manager as well as support the work of the Foundation’s Program Officers, the Director, and the Program Coordinator. This position offers a competitive salary range with progressive benefit offerings. Applications due by Oct. 11. Click here for more details

School-Based Program Specialist. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh (BBBSPGH) is seeking an enthusiastic and mission-driven Program Specialist to join the agency in serving youth from Allegheny, Greene, and Washington counties. This is a full-time, non-exempt position that will provide mentorship for youth in our region. This position will work closely with our school-based programs, which include a number of schools and various age/grade ranges. Pay: $39,000.00 - $42,000.00 per year + benefits package. Click here for more details

Human Resources Manager. Hello Neighbor, works to improve the lives of recently resettled refugee families by matching them with dedicated neighbors to guide and support them in their new homes. This is an in-house regular, full-time exempt position at our Pittsburgh, PA office in Larimer. We are currently on a hybrid work schedule of 9-5 Monday through Friday; in the office on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, and work-from-home on Mondays and Fridays. This role will be a part of Hello Neighbor’s Operations team, reporting to the CEO and working closely with the Finance Team and Office Manager to support the business operations trifecta for the entire organization: human resources, finance, and operations. Starting pay $24-26/hour. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Musician/Composer. Film Pittsburgh is looking for a Pittsburgh-based musician to compose a 1-minute original piece of music for the trailer of our upcoming Three Rivers Film Festival and Pittsburgh Shorts. This is your chance to have your work featured in front of an enthusiastic audience of filmmakers and movie lovers. We’re open to a variety of styles, mediums, and genres! This is a paid gig. Click here for more details

Studio Assistant. Kaela Speicher Photography is seeking a part-time (transitioning into full-time) studio assistant to join our fun and creative team! The role includes assisting on photoshoots, filming behind the scenes for our social media, Lightroom culling and editing, finalizing retouching, tending to clients, and assisting with studio workflow on set and at the computer. Familiarity with Canon DSLRs, Adobe Lightroom, and Adobe Photoshop is a plus but not mandatory. The Studio Assistant does not need to be a photographer or have an art-related background, but should thrive working in a creative and fast-paced environment while providing excellent customer service. Willing to train the perfect candidate. Click here for more details

Temporary Sewing Operator. Spherion is hiring for a short-term Finisher position that requires assistance in the production and finishing of products via sewing, folding, measuring, etc. Experience in sewing and grommeting is required! The right candidate can start as early as today for an amazing company in Duquesne. The workspace is a casual environment with a comfortable dress code in a climate-controlled facility. Located along the bus line, this is a great way to make some extra money before the holidays! The assignment is scheduled to last about three weeks. Located right by Kennywood. Weekdays, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Weekly pay. Starts at $16/hour + benefits. Click here for more details

Sporting Event Photographer. Playbook Sports is hosting Youth Athletic Days at PNC Park and is looking for a Sports Photographer to capture the excitement of the event. This position requires previous sports photography experience. The event is on Oct. 3-4 and runs from 4 a.m-10 p.m. both days. We do not require additional editing of the pictures, but pictures of each game are captured along with group photos of each team. We try to capture images of all athletes, so please take pictures of the athletes in action, as well as the bench. We also ask that all images be sent in an organized (by hour) drive, within 48 hours of the event, in jpg. format. Candidates must submit their portfolio of sports photography experience! $25/hour. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Bartender + Kitchen Staff. Allusion Brewing Company in Allison Park is currently hiring a part-time bartender. They are located at 1701 Duncan Manor in the Duncan Manor Plaza. Bartending shifts are primarily weekend/evening shifts, and there are 3-4 shifts available each week. Kitchen staff is needed for daylight and evening with several shifts available. Click here to schedule an interview

Coffee Sales/ Baristas. Redhawk Coffee Roasters are seeking staff members at their CMU and Sharpsburgh locations. Must have weekend availability in Sharpsburg and Tuesday/Thursday availability at CMU. Part-time and full-time work is available. Click here for more details

Operations & Communications Coordinator. Barrel & Flow Fest is looking for an Operations & Communications Coordinator to begin Nov. 1 and work a 13-month contract. This is a remote position that requires occasional in-person meetings. The contract is 40 hours/week at $26/hour. Click here for more details





Food and Beverage Manager - Dining Room Manager. Valley Brook Country Club. The ideal candidate will have the ability to successfully handle multiple responsibilities with meticulous attention to detail. Proficient knowledge of staff training and development, scheduling and labor costs control, banquet and dining supervision, and point-of-sale computer operations is essential to be successful in this position. Starting pay $50,000.00 - $70,000.00 per year + benefits. Click here for more details