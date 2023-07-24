Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Events Manager, Baking Assistant, Archivist, and more

Nonprofit

Education Manager. Pittsburgh Public Theater’s mission is to provide artistically diverse theatrical experiences of the highest quality. They are seeking a full-time Education Manager to engage and inspire students, teachers, and the community by overseeing the theater's primary educational programs and initiatives. As an Education Manager, you will lead the Open Stage Student Matinee Series, Creative Dramatics, and the Shakespeare Monologue and Scene Contest, while providing support for new initiatives. Salary is $45,000-50,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details



Events Manager. The Pittsburgh Botanic Garden is seeking a full-time Events Manager who will be responsible for generating private event revenue from sales through various outreach channels. The Events Manager reports to the Visitor Experience and Events Director and supervises the event staff. This role interfaces with clients, caterers, rental companies, volunteers, staff, and vendors, and coordinates event set-up and the general upkeep of rental facilities. Salary is $45,000-50,000/year. Click here for more details



Strength-Based Behavior Coordinator. Non-profit YouthPlaces (YP) is a network of afterschool programs for teens in underserved neighborhoods. They are hiring a full-time Strength-Based Behavior Coordinator (SBBC). The SBBC is assigned to a region of YP sites and is expected to engage directly with youth in order to support them in making smart life decisions and prepare them for success with their college & career search processes. The SBBC will also work with the Director of Behavior Development to create curriculum centered around social-emotional learning (SEL) and facilitate it out to their assigned YP region. Salary is $38,000-42,000/year. Click here for more details



Intake Specialist. Just Mediation Pittsburgh is a nonprofit dedicated to free, accessible mediation for tenants and landlords facing the threat of eviction. They have a position open for a full-time Intake Specialist. This person serves as the first point of contact for parties interested in eviction mediation. The Intake Specialist receives mediation referrals from Just Mediation Pittsburgh’s website, voicemail system, and batched referrals from partnering landlords and inputs case information into mediation databases. This position contacts parties individually by phone and email to assess readiness to mediate. The Intake Specialist aligns schedules of the mediation parties and prepares case documentation to be passed through the Intake & Convening Team for mediator assignments. Salary starts at $42,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details





Arts + Entertainment

.

in Mt. Lebanon is hiring for a part-time Salon Assistant position. They are seeking a team player with a positive attitude to provide general clean-up and client assistance.

. The

is currently seeking a full-time Digital Access Archivist. As a member of the Library & Archives team, the Digital Access Archivist develops and promotes online access points for Library & Archives collections by digitizing materials, creating metadata, processing collections, and developing online finding aids and catalog records. This position will also be a member of the Library & Archives reference team and will provide research support to patrons of diverse backgrounds, ages, and skill levels, including students, educators, genealogists, media, History Center staff, and the general public. A master’s degree in Library Science (MLS)/Library and Information Science (MLIS) or an equivalent combination of education and experience is required.

.

is hiring a full-time Technical Theater Director to handle the technical aspects of all performing arts events and productions within the school. This includes overseeing the lighting, sound, set design, stage management, budget, and other technical elements of performances. The Technical Theater Director also designs and instructs 2-3 courses on Technical Theater each trimester for middle and senior school students.

.

is seeking a full-time Director of Horticulture. Under the direction of the President and CEO and the Sr. Director of Site Operations, the Director of Horticulture will be responsible for the design and maintenance of all horticultural exhibits, gardens, and collections. This individual will oversee the design, planning, and implementation of the changing and permanent displays, and will be responsible for the planning, propagation, and maintenance of all plants and plant collections. A bachelor’s degree in Horticulture, or a related field and 5 years of experience working in a Botanical Garden is required.

Advertising Sales Representative. Pittsburgh City Paper is looking for a sales and marketing-minded individual who desires an exciting opportunity to earn uncapped commissions while connecting local Pittsburgh business owners and organizations with marketing strategies involving the City Paper audience. Our advertising includes print, digital, social media, events, sponsorships, and more. This full-time Advertising Sales Representative position comes with a current client base to manage, foster, and grow; while also focusing on acquisition of new clients to hit monthly goals set forth by the company. We are looking for someone who has a desire to work with a supportive team base, and the passion to build our brand within the community. Click here for more details



Audience Engagement Specialist. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a full-time Audience Engagement Specialist to expand the reach, engagement, and impact of our journalism. This position will work within the Editorial Department under the direction of the Editor-in-Chief, managing City Paper’s social media accounts, assembling and scheduling our daily email newsletter, providing analytics to support growth across all digital platforms, including the social channels and website, and assisting on content management. Click here for more details



Marketing Intern. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a Marketing Intern! This person will report to the Advertising Director and will gain experience in marketing and advertising in the events and media industry. Responsibilities include: planning and assisting at Pittsburgh City Paper events, assisting in coordination and administrative needs for events, and collecting and organizing marketing data for sales representatives. Click here for more details





Food + Drink

.

will be holding open interviews to fill part-time and full-time positions at their new Hill District location. They will have positions available for Cashiers, Sandwich Artists, Grocery Stockers, Servers, and Bussers. Salems will be conducting open interviews Monday, 7/17 from 3 pm - 4 pm and Tuesday from 10 am - 11 am. Interviews will take place at the restaurant. Applicants are encouraged to provide a resume and references. If you're unable to make it, no worries! You can email your resume to

[email protected]

.

in the Strip District is seeking a few full-time or part-time Cashiers. No experience is needed; they will train. They offer competitive wages of up to $30,000/year to start, plus health insurance, life insurance, profit sharing, and 401K. They are accepting applications in person at 2010 Penn Ave in the Strip.

. South Park’s

is seeking servers with a strong work ethic, commitment to teamwork, and a knowledge of craft beers and mixed drinks. Applicants looking for full time employment with open availability (nights and weekends) will be given preference. Pay is $4/hour plus tips.

.

in the Strip is looking for a full-time Baking Assistant with at least one year of experience working with bread (mixing, kneading, shaping, and proofing). This person will work directly with the Head Baker until trained on Cinderlands bread. Then, working Mondays and Tuesdays solo, and finishing the work week out with the head baker. Responsibilities include maintaining daily bread pars, preparing a weekly commissary order for the Wexford Taproom, and helping put away orders as necessary. Pay is $19-21/hour plus medical, dental, and vision insurance.

.

breakfast restaurant in Bloomfield is hiring for multiple positions. If you have restaurant/barista experience, enjoy mornings, and enjoy feeding dogs little bites of bacon, then they say this job may be for you. Hours are part-time to start, and experience is preferred but they are willing to train.

.

sells both sweet and savory pies baked from scratch with local ingredients at various farmers’ markets throughout the region. They have a full-time position open for an Assistant Baker. Schedule is Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays for 10 hour shifts.



