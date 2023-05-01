Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Events Bartender, Archivist, Arts Coordinator, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper

Nonprofit

Staff Educator, Youth Programs. SLB Radio Productions, Inc. (SLB) is a nonprofit that uses radio and audio to amplify the voices of youth and members of other communities whose stories are often marginalized. They are seeking a dynamic full-time Staff Educator to join their 10-person team to lead programs centered around the development and amplification of young voices. This involves guiding young people through the process of discovering, developing, and sharing their voices through the creation of media projects such as podcasts, commentaries, interviews, and more. Salary is $30,000-45,000/year, plus benefits. Click here for more details

Social Work Coordinator. Prevention Point Pittsburgh (PPP) is a non-profit organization that seeks to improve the health and safety of individuals who use drugs through the provision of public health services. They are looking for a full-time Social Work Coordinator to provide support, assistance, and follow-up for program participants who receive services from PPP through their Mobile Medical Services Project. Additional responsibilities include assisting with the logistical operations of the medical van and supporting the contracted medical providers as is appropriate. Salary is $55,000/year, plus generous paid time off and benefits package. Click here for more details

Finance Manager/Accountant. The Allegheny Regional Asset District – otherwise known as RAD – invests in Allegheny County's quality of life through the financial support of libraries, parks and trails, arts and cultural organizations, regional attractions, sports and civic facilities, and public transit. RAD is seeking a full-time Finance Manager/Accountant to manage their daily accounting and financial operations. This includes preparing, reviewing, analyzing, and interpreting financial and budgetary reports to ensure timely and effective management decisions. Salary starts at $70,000/year depending on experience, plus benefits. Click here for more details

Summer Internship Cohort. The Pittsburgh Foundation works to improve the quality of life in the Pittsburgh region by evaluating and addressing community issues, promoting responsible philanthropy, and connecting donors to the critical needs of the community. Their Summer Internship Cohort consists of three interns who work jointly on foundation-wide projects. There is a Center for Philanthropy Special Projects Intern, a Communications and Marketing Intern, and a Development and Donor Services Intern. Pay is $15/hour. Click here for more details

Summer Youth Program Aide. The Verland Foundation is a non-profit family of person-centered, community homes and services supporting over 200 individuals with intellectual and physical disabilities. They are now hiring seasonal part-time Summer Youth Program Aides to join their Sewickley campus. The Summer Aide assists the Summer Program Teacher in providing both direct care and programmatic services for youth who have physical and intellectual disabilities and attend the Verland summer school program. The Summer Aide provides specialized care in the areas of perception, self-direction, adapted living skills, social skills, sensorimotor, and communication. Pay is $18/hour. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Marketing Intern. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a Marketing Intern! This person will report to the Advertising Director and will gain experience in marketing and advertising in the events and media industry. Responsibilities include: planning and assisting at Pittsburgh City Paper events, assisting in the coordination and administrative needs for events, and collecting and organizing marketing data for sales representatives. Click here for more details

Seasonal Event Steward. Flyspace Productions is an Event Management, Event Production, and Art Services company in Downtown Pittsburgh. They are seeking Stewards to serve as hosts, greeters, guides, and customer service representatives to create unforgettable shared experiences for guests. This season, they will work to provide these supports for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust's summer blockbuster production of Luminarium at the Backyard in July and August 2023. Stewards must be available to work 20-30 hours per week, every Wednesday through Sunday from June 30 to Sept 4. The pay is $15/hour, with completion bonuses. Click here for more details

Arts Coordinator. Let’s Get Free: The Women and Trans Prisoner Defense Committee is a group working to end perpetual punishment and shift to a culture of transformative justice. They are looking for a part-time Arts Coordinator for their annual art show. This is a contracted, four-month position which lasts from mid-May to mid-September. The Art Show Coordinator’s primary role is to coordinate the committee and volunteers, manage a high volume of detailed data, and communicate with artists on both sides of the walls and auction buyers through many different platforms. The pay is $20/hour at about 15 hours a week for the duration. Click here for more details

Archivist. Through its archives, the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra promotes an understanding of its rich heritage by providing and enhancing access to cultural heritage materials in its collections. The PSO is seeking a full-time archivist to assist with identification, collection, and preservation of physical and digital materials and to provide digital asset library services to various departments. The archivist organizes documents and catalogs and manages all digital assets including images, videos, written content, audio, and interviews. Click here for more details

Lighting Manager. City Theatre, a professional theater company in the South Side, is currently hiring a full-time Lighting Manager for their August-May season. The Lighting Manager collaborates with lighting designers, directors, and other production staff to realize the artistic vision of City Theatre's five-show subscription season, as well as three to four additional events such as the Young Playwrights Festival and the theatre’s annual gala (“The Bash”). In coordination with the Production Manager, the Lighting Manager maintains the lighting inventory in the historic 250-seat mainstage theater and the Lillie Theatre black box. Pay is $21/hour plus generous benefits. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Server Assistant, Line Cook, Sous Chef. Bloomfield’s Cobra is a restaurant/karaoke club that offers up Japanese Yakiniku and Korean BBQ in an intimate lounge setting. They are hiring for multiple full-time positions, including Server Assistant, Line Cook, and Sous Chef. Weekend availability is a must. Compensation is hourly plus tips for servers, and salary for cooks. Click here for more details

Prep/Line Cook. The Forge is a craft cocktail and Mediterranean small-plates lounge in Lawrenceville. They are currently seeking a Prep and Line Cook with previous kitchen experience. Duties include prepping food prior to and during the shift, receiving orders, cooking, plating, and cleaning the work area during and after the shift. Also includes dishwashing during slow shifts at the cook pay rate. Normal hours are 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Pay is $20/hour. Click here for more details

Event Bartender. Spirit in Lawrenceville is a two-level event space/restaurant/bar/music venue with stages and bars on both floors. They are currently looking for part-time Bartenders for events. The ideal candidate is available on Fridays and Saturdays, RAMP certified, organized and friendly, works quickly and cleanly, and has one year of experience working in a high-volume bar. Pay is $5-25/hour plus tips. Click here for more details

Servers. Rumi Grill House on N. Craig Street is a family-owned Mediterranean restaurant bringing delicious homemade cooking and Turkish culture to Pittsburgh. They are looking for friendly, energetic, and experienced part-time and full-time servers to join their team. Responsibilities include taking orders, serving food and drinks, and ensuring customer satisfaction. Pay is $15/hour. Click here for more details

Daytime Grill Cook. Valliant’s Diner in the North Hills is a bright and shiny '50s-era diner complete with sparkling neon lights, gleaming stainless steel, cool turquoise and yellow booths, and hot pink accents. They are looking for a Grill Cook to join their team for the breakfast/lunch shift four days a week, with the potential to cover more days in the future. Experience is not necessary; they will train the candidate. Pay is competitive, but varies pending experience. Start date as early as May 7th. Click here for more details