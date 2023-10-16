Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Event Coordinator, HR Manager, Bartender, and more

Sponsored

Pizza Makers. Piccolo Forno, located in Lawrenceville, is looking for a full-time Pizza Maker to work Tuesday - Saturday (closed Sundays and Mondays). Candidate will be prepping ingredients in our scratch kitchen and hand-stretching pizzas to be cooked in our wood-fired oven. Some cooking experience is necessary. We are a small but high volume Italian restaurant that is welcoming and a great place to work! $17-$20/hour + health benefits + 401(k). Please submit your resume to [email protected]





Nonprofit

is to build liberated communities through art, education, and social justice. They are seeking a part-time Donor Relations Coordinator to join their Development Team. This position will report to and work closely with the Director of Development to build, manage, and implement giving strategies that engage values-aligned donors who want to support and sustain 1Hood’s work. Pay is $21/hour at 25 hours per week, with occasional weekends and evenings required. Work is remote, with the ability to meet in-office (day is flexible, Tuesday afternoons are ideal) and/or attend 1Hood programs/events twice a month to get to know staff and see 1Hood’s mission in action.





Human Resource Manager. Reimagine your HR career with Healthy Start of Pittsburgh, a non-profit organization with the mission to improve maternal and child health and to reduce poor birth outcomes and infant mortality. As the full-time Human Resource (HR) Manager, you will serve as a key business partner by supporting the mission and operations of Healthy Start, Inc. by ensuring a positive work culture, monitoring compliance with federal and state labor and employment laws, leading employee recruitment and retention efforts, and facilitating training and staff development activities. Salary is $68,000-70,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details





Director of Development. Since 1988, the Crossroads Foundation has been providing young people in Pittsburgh with access to a quality high school education and a pathway to college through supportive academic services and strong networking pipelines. They have a position open for a full-time Director of Development. Guided by an ambitious Strategic Plan, the Development Director will work closely with the Executive Director and the Board of Directors to develop and implement annual and long-range fundraising plans. The successful candidate for this position will be adept at sharing Crossroads’ story with multiple audiences and will combine creativity and strategy to steward existing and new donors. Salary is $70,000-80,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details





Administrative Assistant. The Learning Disabilities Association of Pennsylvania's mission is to promote and support the education and general welfare of individuals with learning and attention issues and their families. The LDA of PA is seeking a part-time Administrative Assistant to play a crucial role in supporting their President in various administrative tasks. This is a part-time, hybrid position, offering 15-20 hours per week at $20/hr, and the selected candidate will have the flexibility to work both remotely and in-person (~25% of the time). Click here for more details





Allegheny County

is looking for Poll Workers to work the election this November. The process is simple! All you have to do is apply online at alleghenyvotes.com, attend mandatory training (either in-person or virtual), and work the polls on November 7. As a poll worker, you will earn between $150 and $175 for the day plus paid training. Poll workers must be registered to vote in Allegheny County.

Arts + Entertainment

. The BYOB Holiday Lights Trolley produced by

takes guests on a festive and fun three hour trolley ride through some of Pittsburgh’s best holiday spots. They are seeking an Event Coordinator to work 3-4 days per week in the month of December. The Event Coordinator is responsible for facilitating events while ensuring the highest quality experience for customers. This includes check-in, keeping the set itinerary, and working collaboratively with the Pittsburgh Event Manager, the bar/restaurant, and the trolley drivers. The ticket includes staff to guide the tour, so the Event Coordinator is not only responsible for the logistical side of the event, but will act as a tour guide for the trolley ride as well. Event Coordinators will be responsible for memorizing talking points on the tour, and creating a fun and engaging tour environment for their customers. Pay is $20/hour.





Film & Media College Fair. WQED Film Academy is holding a Film & Media College Fair for students interested in pursuing film, digital media, and/or content creation virtually on Monday, October 16th from 4pm-7pm and in-person on Tuesday, October 17th from 5pm-7pm. Click here for more details





Editorial Designer. Pittsburgh City Paper is hiring a full-time Editorial Designer. This person will be an experienced graphic designer and photo editor who aligns with City Paper’s mission: “to serve the greater Pittsburgh region with journalistic integrity, wit, and compassion, while amplifying the voices in the communities we serve, through both our news reporting and our arts and entertainment coverage.” The ideal candidate will have experience working across a variety of mediums, is familiar with both print and online products, has the creative spirit of an artist, a critical eye for detail, and enthusiasm for visual storytelling. Click here for more details





Marketing Intern. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a Marketing Intern! This person will report to the Advertising Director and will gain experience in marketing and advertising in the events and media industry. Responsibilities include: planning and assisting at Pittsburgh City Paper events, assisting in coordination and administrative needs for events, and collecting and organizing marketing data for sales representatives. Click here for more details





Food + Drink

in Shadyside has a job opening for a part-time Line Cook who enjoys making good food in a fun, fast-paced, and diverse environment. Main job duties include light prep work, restocking the line, and cooking orders according to 5801’s recipes and standards – all while following food safety protocols. Other duties include general kitchen cleaning and maintenance. Breakfast & short-order cooking experience and Serve-Safe certification is a plus. Pay is $16-20/hr based on experience.





Bartenders and Cooks. Do you love crisp, refreshing white wines on hot sunny days? How about cocktails using rare Alpine liqueurs to reimagine the classics? Want to stretch and top house made, sourdough pizzas and cook them in a wood fired oven? Lorelei in East Liberty is hiring both full-time and part-time Bartenders and Cooks, as well as flex positions to join their close and dedicated team. Experience isn't strictly necessary. Passion for beer, wine, pizza and cocktails absolutely is. Pay is $15+/hour depending on experience, plus 100% paid health care, dental care, and vision care premiums to all of full-time employees. Click here for more details





Bartender. Christian James Restaurant located inside the Joinery Hotel downtown is seeking an experienced full-time Bartender with skill for speed, craft cocktails, and a personality that brings guests back for more. Applicants should be honest, reliable, have two years of bartending experience with knowledge of wine/beer/spirits, and have an outgoing, fun personality. Pay is $5/hour plus tips. Click here for more details





Front-of-House Staff. The Forge in Lawrenceville is hiring full-time Bartenders, and full-time or part-time Barbacks, Hosts, Foodrunners, and Bussers. Bartenders must have experience and a knowledge and passion for craft cocktails. The hourly average pay for Bartenders is $25-45, with a guaranteed minimum of $20/hour. Other FOH staff also have a guaranteed hourly minimum of $20/hour, and experience is not required; but preferred. Click here for more details



