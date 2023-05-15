Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Education Associate, Graphic Artist, Wood Intern, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper

Nonprofit



Event Staff. The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership is hiring part-time Event Staff to assist at a variety of their programming events throughout the year including, Night Markets, Picklesburgh, WorldSquare, Farmers Markets, as well as PDP holiday activations including the Holiday Market, Holiday Kidsplay, and Light Up Night. Part-time Support Staff will be notified via email as shifts are available and can request as many as preferred. Duties include being a welcoming presence to encourage a positive visiting experience, assisting with set-up and teardown, and taking direction as needed. Pay is $16/hour. Click here for more details

Education Associate. The Pittsburgh CLO is a not-for-profit cultural organization dedicated to the preservation, creation and promotion of the American musical theater art form, the furnishing of arts education, and providing meaningful community engagement opportunities. They are seeking a full-time Education Associate to perform a variety of enrollment and administrative activities for the Education Department. This position processes payments and financial aid, maintains student and faculty records, assists with payroll and merchandise sales/tracking, and provides communication and customer support for the department. Pay is $16+/hour plus benefits. Click here for more details

Staff Accountant. Life’s Work of Western PA is a non-profit organization that partners with people with disabilities, people with other barriers, young adults, children, and families to pursue their hopes and dreams through strengthening workplace abilities, building life skills, and developing meaningful relationships. They are seeking a full-time Staff Accountant to assist in the preparation of the monthly financial reports to track the organization’s assets, liabilities, results of operations, and other related financial activities. Salary is $48,000-60,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Faculty Affairs Manager. The University of Pittsburgh is hiring a full-time Faculty Affairs Manager to independently review and interpret University bylaws, policies, and guidelines with respect to all faculty personnel actions, including but not limited to faculty appointments, reappointments, promotions, award of tenure, faculty recruitment, and leaves of absence. The position is hybrid, with a combination of on-campus and remote work. Salary is $35,100-56,784/year. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Marketing Intern. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a Marketing Intern! This person will report to the Advertising Director and will gain experience in marketing and advertising in the events and media industry. Responsibilities include: planning and assisting at Pittsburgh City Paper events, assisting in the coordination and administrative needs for events, and collecting and organizing marketing data for sales representatives. Click here for more details

Wood Intern. Workshop PGH do-it-yourself school and shop is a place to learn sewing, woodworking, fiber and textile arts, leather-working, art, and more. They are seeking a Wood Intern/Class Apprentice for their beginner-level/hobbyist wood workshops. Someone who is interested in woodworking and would like to assist with set up, support the teacher in class, and clean up during classes in exchange for learning the ropes and having space to work on their own projects. This role is partially paid, part trade for woodshop use, free classes, and training. Applicants must have some woodworking/DIY experience and confidence in talking to students. Click here for more details

Mansion Tour Staff. Allegheny County Parks is seeking part-time seasonal Tour Staff personnel for Hartwood Acres Mansion. Applicants should be reliable, energetic, friendly, outgoing, and willing to assist in providing tours, cashiering in the gift cottage, serving teas, holiday and themed decorating, and more. This is a great opportunity for anyone studying or interested in US history, hospitality management, or event planning. Click here for more details

Graphic Artist/Painter. Starting in the Strip District in 2012, Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop is now 14 stores strong and looking for the right person to fill a part-time Designer role in their Creative Services team. Some of the job responsibilities include but are not limited to; collaborating on design concepts, creating commercial materials, planning and executing visual merchandising displays, generating promotional content, working with supervisors to develop branding for in-house merchandise, installing art and displays in their retail locations, as well as fine art painting. Must have reliable transportation to the main office in Robinson, as well as occasional travel to their stores. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Prep Cook/Assistant Baker. Pittsburgh Pie Guy sells both sweet and savory pies baked from scratch with local ingredients at various farmers’ markets throughout the region. They are hiring immediately for a part-time Prep Cook/Assistant Baker to work 8-20 hours Tuesdays and Thursdays making savory pies. This is a kitchen position that includes washing/chopping veggies, prepping/cutting meat, washing dishes, and filling and crimping hand pies. No experience is necessary, but it is a plus. This position is from now until November, potentially also during the winter. Pay is $15-18/hour. Click here for more details

Line Supervisor. The Urban Tap on East Carson Street is looking for qualified full-time line supervisors. All applicants should have two years of kitchen experience and be well-versed in temping meats and fish. Pay is $18-20/hour. Click here for more details

Servers, Greeters, Service Assistants, Cooks, and Dishwashers. Primanti Bros. is opening a new location inside Kennywood Park. They are holding hiring events from 9:00 am - 12:00 pm on Saturday, May 13th & 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm on Tuesday, May 16th at the Waterfront Primanti Bros. location in Homestead. They are hiring for a variety of full-time and part-time positions, and the pay ranges from $10-20/hour plus benefits upon eligibility. Click here for more details

Sous Chef. Located in a historic church in Lawrenceville, The Church Brew Works is currently looking for an experienced and creative full-time Sous Chef. Some duties include supervising and coordinating food prep and kitchen activities, scheduling and training kitchen personnel, sampling and observing food to ensure conformance to recipes and standards, and more. Salary starts at $39,000/year. Click here for more details