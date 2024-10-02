Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Eat'n Park, Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, Riverlife, and more

Nonprofit

President & CEO. East End Cooperative Ministry. Serving as the key management leader of EECM, the new President & CEO will serve the organization with empathy and compassion for the individuals served by the EECM mission: offering meals and pantry items to those who are experiencing food insecurity, working alongside those without a safe place to live and recover and with barriers to obtaining employment, and reaching out to young people to help them work toward a brighter future. In addition to overseeing the administrative and operational health of the organization, the President & CEO will report to an 11-member Board of Directors and develop trust-based relationships with the senior management team and staff. Centering their efforts around the clients served, the President & CEO will carry out strategies for revenue generation, marketing, regional partnerships, and advocacy. Salary range: $155-170k/year. Click here for more details

Clinical Nurse Educator. The Children's Home of Pittsburgh is seeking a Clinical Nurse Educator. This position is responsible for the educational needs of the Pediatric Specialty Hospital and Child’s Way at The Children’s Home of Pittsburgh. This should be accomplished through planning, organizing, coordinating, and facilitating the educational activities necessary to maintain best clinical practice. Salary range: $72-88k/year. Click here for more details

After School Teacher. Endless Potential Nonprofit Inc. Learning Academy is seeking two passionate and dedicated part-time after-school teachers to join our team. Our mission is to foster academic, emotional, and social skills in children aged 18 months to 5 years, while also offering enriching afterschool programs for grades K-6. Through engaging and developmentally appropriate methods, the company aims to empower children to achieve elementary success and cultivate a lifelong love of learning. Starting pay $15-$23/hour, DOE. Click here for more details

Holiday Market Assistant – Seasonal Position. Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Seasonal, full-time, and seasonal, part-time positions are available now. Market assistants go out in the field to assist the Community Fundraising Team by providing on-site support during events. Workers are needed to assist with the ‘Peoples Natural Gas Holiday Market’ Photos with Santa located in Heinz Hall Courtyard downtown from Nov. 29, through Dec. 24, 2024, with a 2-hour training prior to the first day. $15/hour. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Manager of Artist Care and Contracts. Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra is seeking a Manager of Artist Care and Contracts who interfaces with artist agents and managers and oversees the needs of Classical and Popular guest artists and guest conductors before, during, and following their visits, providing them with the highest standard of care. This role also supports the planning and implementation of the Pittsburgh Symphony’s orchestra programming while ensuring that all orchestra programming is produced to the highest level of excellence in line with the artistic goals of the PSO. The scope includes classical programs plus popular programs, which consist of non-classical original programming, packaged performances/touring companies, films-in-concert, and special events. This is a flexible, hybrid position with a starting annual salary of $47,000 - $53,000 DOE plus generous benefits. Click here for more details

Senior Creative Technologist. Duolingo designers care about creating high-quality experiences that look and feel fun. As a designer, you’ll join a culture of creativity and craft, where we have a high bar for excellence and an endless curiosity about how to bring more unexpected quirk and fun to the pursuit of learning. You’ll elevate the way we use art and animation to make our products more engaging, immersive, and interactive. This role reports to the Director of Design Infrastructure and partners closely with our Product, Design, Animation, and Engineering teams. At Duolingo, we take pride in our craft and agonize over high-quality design with a user-friendly (and fun) experience for everyone. Salary Range: $174,250 - $294,000 annually. Click here for more details

Moonshot Museum Navigator. Have you ever thought about what it would be like to work in the space industry? Are you someone who finds joy in educating and motivating others to also gain curiosity about the elements of space? Moonshot Museum, the only museum on the planet with a core focus on career readiness for the 21st-century space industry, has a unique job opportunity that will allow you to leave your footprint on the Moon as a Moonshot Museum Navigator. The Navigator will lead immersive, storied space missions in the museum gallery, acting as a wayfinder through team-building activities with substantial use of interactive digital media. Additionally, the successful candidate spearheads hands-on classroom workshops, planetarium shows, and stage assemblies both virtually and offsite at schools and community centers. Click here for more details

Community Engagement Coordinator. A key member of Riverlife’s Planning and Projects team, the Community Engagement Coordinator is responsible for building broad-based partnerships with communities, users, and partners to advance Riverlife’s vision. This includes leading community-driven processes for initiatives to improve and activate Pittsburgh’s riverfronts, discovering and helping coordinate community priorities, and co-creating a strong network of advocates for our rivers. They inform, develop, and implement public engagement plans to maximize participation during planning efforts, project implementation, and other programs. This is a full-time, non-exempt position. Salary range: $49k-55k annually. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

All positions. Eat’n Park, Bridgeville. With the return of Eat’n Park’s famous Soup, Salad, and Fruit Bar, and the addition of a Pickup Window and nearly 100 additional seats to the Bridgeville restaurant, Eat’n Park is looking for new smiling faces for all positions, including servers, greeters, cooks, dishwashers, bussers, takeout team members, and buffet team members. Interested applicants are invited to attend one of four Open Interview Days hosted at the restaurant on October 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. They can also visit enpsmiles.com and select “Bridgeville” as the city to view all available positions at the brand-new Bridgeville Eat’n Park. All positions offer flexible schedules and can be full- or part-time. No experience is needed, and on-the-job training will be provided. Benefits include free meals, employer-paid time off, health insurance, and 401k contributions in a friendly work environment. Click here for more details

Food & Beverage Service Director. Duquesne Club has an immediate opening for a food & beverage Service Director who would ensure a high standard of appearance, hospitality, and service in staff and cleanliness of dining rooms. This position also develops and implements processes and procedures, ensures timeliness of food service, supervises and trains dining room staff for several outlets, and manages and executes functions in the a la carte dining department according to Club specifications as well as assisting in other food and beverage areas. Shifts would be scheduled according to business needs. This position requires one to work on the weekends. The Club is closed most Sundays. No visible tattoos or facial piercings. Competitive wage with great benefits including medical, dental, vision, short and long-term disability, life insurance, 401K, paid time off, and more. Salary Range : $65k to $75k annually. Click here for more details

Shift Supervisor, Cashiers, Cooks. Local Provisions is a family-owned and operated Market + Café located in the heart of Fox Chapel that offers seasonal produce, specialty groceries, and a café serving casual fare daily. We are looking for reliable, passionate, and hard-working cashiers and cooks to be part of our growing team. We are also seeking a shift supervisor who can execute and oversee day to day operations and be a positive role model for front-line staff. Must have some hospitality experience, be reliable, and have flexible availability. Flexible scheduling, excellent starting pay, and the opportunity to be part of one of Pittsburgh's newest culinary destinations. Respond with a resume or fill out an online application now: Click here for more details