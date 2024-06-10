Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Duolingo, Wigle Whiskey, The National Council of Jewish Women, and more

Nonprofit

Development Manager. Since 1999, nonprofit Riverlife has worked to create, activate, and celebrate Pittsburgh's riverfronts. They are seeking a full-time Development Manager who is an integral part of their development department and is responsible for executing Riverlife’s development plan by raising philanthropic support through a portfolio of institutional funding sources to meet ambitious annual, special project, and campaign revenue goals. Must have at least five years of experience in nonprofit fundraising. Salary is $72,000-76,000/year plus generous benefits and a flexible hybrid work environment. Click here for more details

Project Manager: Land Stewardship Innovation. Grounded Strategies is a Pittsburgh-based nonprofit organization working with communities to restore vacant and neglected land. They are seeking a Project Manager to support neighborhood-scale program initiatives and projects related to their grassroots land stewardship network and land remediation/green technology initiatives, including: community-scale land restoration pilot planning and execution, technical assistance to community-serving orgs and residents, sustainable urban landscapes, volunteer management, and more. Base salary is $43,500/year, total annual compensation is $51,500/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Advocacy Manager. The National Council of Jewish Women is a volunteer organization that courageously takes a progressive stance on issues such as child welfare, women’s rights, and reproductive freedom. They are seeking a full-time Advocacy Manager to own the development of NCJW’s advocacy priorities. Monitoring relevant local, regional, and PA statewide policy, the Advocacy Manager, working closely with the Senior Director of Social Impact, will identify opportunities and develop strategy for systems change in NCJW PGH’s pillars of impact. In addition, this role collaborates regularly with the Community Engagement Manager to support direct service, events, education, and other programming. Salary is $52,000-57,000/year plus benefits and an employee discount at Thriftique. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Administrative and Retail Manager. Heinz Hall in the Cultural District is seeking a full-time Administrative and Retail Manager to manage the administrative work required to keep Hall Management productions and projects on track, as well as managing retail operations for Heinz Hall. Salary is $45,000-50,000/year BOE plus benefits. Click here for more details

Social and Digital Media Specialist. The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra is seeking a savvy and meticulous social media virtuoso with a passion for the collaborative process in performing arts to join their team as a full-time Social and Digital Media Specialist. As a core part of the Communications Team, working closely and reporting to the Communications Manager and in cross-collaboration with Marketing, the Social and Digital Media Specialist generates, edits, and publishes organic content (text, graphics, images, video, etc.) that engages existing audiences in addition to building new ones through meaningful connections and digital presence. Salary is $45,000-50,000/year BOE plus a comprehensive benefits package and hybrid work environment. Click here for more details

Duolingo Senior Learning Designer for Music. Duolingo, the world’s most popular learning app, is looking for a music enthusiast who is a world-class educator and an expert in designing music courses for different levels and a variety of audiences. The ideal candidate is a creative composer/arranger and music teacher who is able to apply their expertise to new problems, such as designing engaging and imaginative lessons on reading the bass clef or playing syncopated rhythms. You should have at least five years of experience teaching and designing music-related content and curricula, as well as having a deep pedagogical content knowledge in music and naturally gravitating towards teaching theoretical concepts through fun, interactive experiences and musical examples. Starting base salary range for this role is $102,000-210,000/year plus world-class benefits. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Production Distiller. Wigle Whiskey in the Strip District is seeking an experienced, full-time Production Distiller. Essential duties include mashing and milling grains to start the production cycle, distilling spirits, barreling whiskey, processing whiskey and spirits into ready-to-bottle products, tank cleaning and sanitation, and digital record management. Must have a minimum of one year of experience in alcohol manufacturing (preferably distilling), and must be willing to work early mornings, late nights, and weekends and be comfortable in a manufacturing environment. Click here for more details

Baker/Ice Cream Maker. Leona’s Ice Cream sells 100% real dairy, 100% lactose-free ice cream to dozens of different restaurants, breweries, grocery stores, and shops in the Pittsburgh area. They are looking for someone who shares their vision of well-sourced ingredients treated with care to work as a full-time Baker/Ice Cream Maker in their production kitchen in Wilkinsburg. They are looking for someone to learn all aspects of the process from prep, ice cream flavorings (curds, candies, sauces, process fruit) to baking, ice cream making and packaging. Pay starts at $15/hour. Click here for more details

Dishwasher. Mediterra is a busy breakfast/lunch cafe with locations in Sewickley, Mt. Lebanon, and Lawrenceville. They are seeking part-time, weekend-only Dishwashers for the opening and closing shifts at their Lawrenceville location. No late nights. Starting wage is $20/hour. Click here for more details

Line Cook. Are you a professional Line Cook who is bored with cooking the same menu day in and day out? Look no further, Con Alma is seeking responsible and hard-working individuals for their location in the Cultural District downtown. Their menu fully changes monthly, sometimes weekly, with a range of different cuisines from around the world. This is a full-time position. Pay is hourly and BOE, up to $24/hour. Click here for more details

Experienced Bartender. Talia Downtown is immediately hiring for Bartenders with at least some experience and ideally some knowledge of Italian food, wine, and spirits. Lunch and dinner shifts are available, and they are closed on Sundays and Mondays. Pay is server wages plus tips. Click here for more details