Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: DEI Associate, Senior Accountant, Bartender, and more

Nonprofit

. The

is a nonprofit committed to improving the quality of life in the Pittsburgh region by evaluating and addressing community issues, promoting responsible philanthropy, and connecting donors to the critical needs of the community. They are seeking a full-time DEIA Associate to organize, coordinate, and plan administrative and operational facets of their DEIA programs. The associate will develop long-term operational objectives by researching and tracking factors that may impact the success of DEIA programs and collaborate with others in alignment with the strategic plan. Salary is $56,300-63,300/year plus benefits.



Senior Accountant. The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has a full-time, salaried position available for a Senior Accountant. The Senior Accountant is responsible for posting daily financial transactions, the accounts receivable process, reconciling credit card deposits, backing up the accounts payable accountant, and assisting in the month-end closing process. Candidates should have 1-2 years of experience, preferably in auditing or in non-profit organizations. The ideal candidate will have excellent oral and written communication skills along with strong attention to detail, a problem-solving orientation, and an inquisitive nature. Salary range starts at $50,000+/year. Click here for more details





Arts + Entertainment

Receptionist. Dormont’s Inclusive Aesthetics is the first and only Medical Spa in Pittsburgh focusing on providing an experience with equality, diversity, and inclusion in mind. They have an opening for a part-time Receptionist with flexible starting hours and schedule, as well as the possibility to be temporary or permanent. Some perks include massage, yearly service/treatment allowance, parties, and more. Click here for more details



Advertising Sales Representative. Pittsburgh City Paper is hiring a sales and marketing-minded individual who desires an exciting opportunity to earn uncapped commissions and focus on connecting the local Pittsburgh business owners and organizations with marketing strategies, including print, digital, events, sponsorships, and social media advertising. This person desires to work with a supportive team base and the passion to build the brand within the community. This position includes a current client base to manage, foster and grow while also focusing on acquiring new clients to hit monthly goals set forth by the company. To apply, send your cover letter and resume to [email protected]



Marketing Intern. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a Marketing Intern! This person will report to the Advertising Director and will gain experience in marketing and advertising in the events and media industry. Responsibilities include: planning and assisting at Pittsburgh City Paper events, assisting in coordination and administrative needs for events, and collecting and organizing marketing data for sales representatives. Click here for more details





Food + Drink

Service Manager. Talia is a small, family-owned restaurant in downtown with a focus on Italian food, wines, and spirits. They are seeking an enthusiastic individual who is passionate about the hospitality industry to join their team as a full-time Service Manager. This person will work closely with the General Manager and front-of-house staff, and some responsibilities include: directly supervising FOH staff during day-to-day operations, writing weekly FOH schedules, interviewing/hiring FOH staff as needed, and assisting the GM with promotional and marketing ideas. Pay is $40,000-45,000/year. Click here for more details



Bartender. Homerun Harry’s is a sports bar and restaurant in Station Square. They are seeking a part-time Bartender. They offer a good working environment and good tips. Click here for more details



Line Cook. Armstrong’s Restaurant, a mainstay of the South Hills for over 35 years, is looking to add a Line Cook to their experienced staff. They are currently looking to fill both day and night shifts, and offer full-time or part-time positions. Applicants should have some cooking experience at sauté, grill, fry, and/or prep. Pay is $18-22/hour. Click here for more details