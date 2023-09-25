Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Clinical Therapist, Beertenders, Editorial Designer at City Paper and more

Nonprofit

Accounting Specialist. The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership (PDP) is seeking a part-time Accounting Specialist to assist with the Accounts Payable and Receivable functions for the organization. The accounting specialist will enter invoices, handle the credit card transactions and sales receipts, and run various reports on a regular and ad hoc basis. The candidate will also assist with payroll processing, annual business improvement district tax billing, and other projects as assigned. Pay is $20-25/hour. Click here for more details





Clinical Therapist. Non-profit Gwen’s Girls offers holistic, gender-specific programs, education, and experiences for Allegheny County’s at-risk children and young adults. They are currently seeking a full-time Clinical Therapist to provide clinical services to clients (including assessment, individual and family therapy, and psycho-educational groups); and assist with the development and oversight of the mental health component for the agency. The Therapist works across all programs and will travel to serve clients at our multiple locations. Must be a Licensed Mental Health or Social Work Professional, with at least 2 years clinical experience. Salary is $60,000-70,000/year. Click here for more details





Theater Operations Manager. The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is looking for a full-time Theater Operations Manager to oversee a variety of operational issues across all Cultural Trust venues. This individual will coordinate facility maintenance services, assist with event scheduling, provide show settlement support, and serve as general operational support for the Trust’s Theater Operations team. The Theater Operations Manager will work primarily at the Benedum Center while reaching across several Trust venues. Salary range starts at $44,000/year. Click here for more details





Allegheny County

is looking for Poll Workers to work the election this November. The process is simple! All you have to do is apply online at alleghenyvotes.com, attend mandatory training (either in-person or virtual), and work the polls on November 7. As a poll worker, you will earn between $150 and $175 for the day plus paid training. Poll workers must be registered to vote in Allegheny County.





Arts + Entertainment

is hiring a full-time Editorial Designer. This person will be an experienced graphic designer and photo editor who aligns with City Paper’s mission: “to serve the greater Pittsburgh region with journalistic integrity, wit, and compassion, while amplifying the voices in the communities we serve, through both our news reporting and our arts and entertainment coverage.” The ideal candidate will have experience working across a variety of mediums, is familiar with both print and online products, has the creative spirit of an artist, a critical eye for detail, and enthusiasm for visual storytelling.





Director of Advancement. Passionate about the arts? Looking for a new challenge and the opportunity to make a difference in your community? The New Hazlett Theater is seeking a full-time Director of Advancement to lead a comprehensive fundraising and communications program. This person will work closely with the Executive Director and the senior team, developing strategies to establish and deepen connections with audiences and donors. The person in this leadership role, along with their team, will grow audiences, cultivate relationships with existing and new donors, leverage data for outreach and community engagement efforts, and track results. Salary is $60,000/year plus a comprehensive benefits plan. Click here for more details





Marketing Intern. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a Marketing Intern! This person will report to the Advertising Director and will gain experience in marketing and advertising in the events and media industry. Responsibilities include: planning and assisting at Pittsburgh City Paper events, assisting in coordination and administrative needs for events, and collecting and organizing marketing data for sales representatives. Click here for more details





Food + Drink

is seeking a full-time Barista for their new cafe location at 225 North Shore Drive. Compensation will be reflective of experience and skill level. No experience is necessary, and they can train the right person for the job.





Food Runners, Kitchen Support. Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall in Lawrenceville is now serving La Vostra Pizza out of their kitchen “because who doesn't love live music and pizza?” They are seeking Food Runners and Kitchen Support. Click here for more details





Beertenders. Are you interested in working in beer? East End Brewing Company is currently hiring one or two part-time Beertenders for both their Mount Lebanon Taproom and their Larimer Brewpub. These are tipped positions and will require evening and/or weekend hours. Click here for more details





Servers. Lawrenceville’s Umami, a Japanese Izakaya restaurant, is seeking experienced Servers with a minimum of two years of experience with fine dining. Bartending experience is a plus. They have part-time and full-time positions available, and pay is $30-40/hour. Click here for more details