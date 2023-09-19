Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Cheesemonger, Bartender, Nonprofit Assistant and more

Nonprofit

Outreach and Engagement Specialist. The mission of Healthy Start is to improve maternal and child health and to reduce poor birth outcomes and infant mortality in Allegheny County. They are hiring a full-time Outreach and Engagement Specialist (OES) for their Hello Baby Priority program, which focuses on engagement and support for families with the highest need. The OES will focus on outreach, engaging and supporting enrolled families using the Camden Coalition COACH model. A successful OES is tenacious, passionate, knowledgeable of family systems, aware of community resources, is empathetic, is flexible and thinks outside the box, has excellent written and verbal communication skills, and embodies the project’s core principles.Salary is $36,000-38,000/year, plus a comprehensive benefits package. Click here for more details





Director of Quality Initiatives. Non-profit Trying Together’s mission is to support high-quality care and education for young children in Southwestern Pennsylvania. They are seeking a full-time Director of Quality Initiatives, responsible for overseeing the workforce and professional development efforts of Trying Together funded through a range of revenue streams including grants and contracts. The Director of Quality Initiatives will represent Trying Together at local, statewide, and national events for the purposes of partnerships and collaborations, and have direct supervision of the Quality Initiatives Professional Learning team. Salary is $80,000-85,000/year, plus a competitive benefits package. Click here for more details





Nonprofit Assistant. Children’s charity Make-A-Wish has an immediate opening for a dynamic self-starter for a full-time position in its downtown Pittsburgh office. Position requires working with volunteers, families, and children to implement the organization’s mission as well as assisting with office administration tasks. Excellent written and verbal communication skills and computer proficiency needed. Office experience desired. Customer service experience and travel planning skills helpful. Non-profit experience a plus. Bilingual in Spanish highly desired. Organization has an excellent benefits package and a rewarding work environment. Click here for more details





Director of Development and External Relations. The Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh’s mission is to enable African Americans and other underserved urban residents to secure economic self-reliance, parity and power, and civil rights. The ULGP is in search of a full-time Director of Development and External Relations to partner with the President & CEO on organizational initiatives and strategic planning to ensure that goals are met in creative and effective ways to generate and increase revenue; formulate partnerships across the organization and community to inform, develop, and engage community partners that reflect the objectives of ULGP. Salary is $85,000-100,000/year. Click here for more details





Allegheny County

Poll Workers. Allegheny County is looking for Poll Workers to work the election this November. The process is simple! All you have to do is apply online at alleghenyvotes.com, attend mandatory training (either in-person or virtual), and work the polls on November 7. As a poll worker, you will earn between $150 and $175 for the day plus paid training. Poll workers must be registered to vote in Allegheny County. Click here for more details





Arts + Entertainment

.

is an independent concert venue and record shop in downtown New Kensington. They are looking to hire part-time Bartenders, Security, and people to work in the record shop upstairs. To apply, email

[email protected]

with your resume and any relevant experience.





Live! Casino Hiring Event. Live! Casino in Greensburg is holding a hiring event at their event space “The Venue Live!” on September 18th from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Applicants will have the opportunity to meet directly with the hiring managers and learn more about the open positions, which include Promotions & Events Coordinator, experienced Table Games Dealers, Bankers, Security Guards, Food Service positions, and much more. Applicants are encouraged to pre-register for the event by sending an email here, but walk-ins are welcome. Click here for more details





Energetic Team Member - Indoor Playground Facility. Are you passionate about creating joyful experiences for children? 412 Play Factory in North Oakland is seeking an energetic and dedicated part-time team member to join their team. As an integral part of the organization, you will ensure a safe and enjoyable environment for children, coordinate birthday parties, and assist with desk operations. Must pass all necessary child clearances, including background checks. Click here for more details





Marketing Intern. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a Marketing Intern! This person will report to the Advertising Director and will gain experience in marketing and advertising in the events and media industry. Responsibilities include: planning and assisting at Pittsburgh City Paper events, assisting in coordination and administrative needs for events, and collecting and organizing marketing data for sales representatives. Click here for more details





Food + Drink

.

is currently hiring full-time Line Cooks and Kitchen Managers for the opening shift at both their Carnegie and Kennedy Township locations. The morning shift is from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pay is $17+/hour based on experience.





Bartender. Talia is a small, family-owned restaurant in downtown with a focus on Italian food, wines, and spirits. They are seeking a Bartender to join their team either part-time or full-time. Experience with Italian wines and amari is a plus, but a willingness to learn is a must! Must have an enthusiastic and positive attitude and be willing to work with a team. Creativity is encouraged, as the bar team creates their own cocktail menus. Click here for more details





Deli/Cheesemonger. The Pennsylvania Macaroni Co. is seeking a few full-time Customer Service people to sell cheese and meats at their Strip District store. Hours are daylight only, with no nights. Salary starts at $30,000/year, plus health and life insurance, profit-sharing, paid holidays, and 401k. Click here for more details





Baker/Pastry Assistant. La Gourmandine is a traditional French bakery seeking Kitchen Staff for the Danish and/or Pastry department at their Hazelwood location. Duties could include: dough and cream mixing, piping, cake decorating, and kitchen clean-up. Early morning shifts are required; could start at 4:30 a.m., 5 a.m., or 7 a.m. The position can be full-time or part-time. Hourly rate ranges between $18/hr to $22/hr ($35,000-$42,000/year). Full-time employees are offered health insurance after 3 months, dental and vision after 6 months, 401k, and 40 hours PTO. Click here for more details



