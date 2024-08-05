Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh, DePaul School for Hearing and Speech, The Speckled Egg, and more

Sponsored

Delivery Driver. Meals Direct is a hot meal, frozen meal, and generic fresh meal provider that services thousands of waiver-approved clients throughout Pennsylvania. Their Pittsburgh location is hiring a Delivery Driver to professionally represent the company as you deliver a wide variety of food and other items to different addresses on your own, designated route! Offering competitive pay and a flexible work schedule, Meals Direct provides you the ability to stay on the go while you efficiently deliver their meals! Click here for more details

Nonprofit

School Nurse. The DePaul School for Hearing and Speech in Shadyside is seeking a School Nurse. This role involves assessing and addressing student health needs, managing chronic conditions, and ensuring compliance with health regulations. Duties include assessing and treating student illnesses and injuries, administering medications and managing healthcare plans for students with chronic illnesses, accurately documenting observations/interventions/evaluations, monitoring immunizations, managing communicable diseases, conducting health screenings, communicating with parents, and more. School nurse experience is highly preferred, valid Registered Nurse (RN) license in the State of Pennsylvania (PA) is required. Click here for more details

ELRC Quality Coach. Trying Together is a Pittsburgh-based nonprofit that supports the work of early childhood by providing advocacy, community resources, and professional growth opportunities for the needs and rights of children, their families, and the adults who interact with them. Their full-time Early Learning Resource Center (ELRC) Region 5 Quality Coach supports program administrators, classroom staff, and home-based child care providers in Allegheny County to develop new skills and continuously improve their early care and education practices to achieve higher program quality. The ELRC Quality Coach engages program administration and staff that work with children in a collaborative process that involves observation, reflective communication, professional growth, role-modeling, and goal setting. Salary is $44,000-47,700/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Associate Director, Environmental Health Policy. Women for a Healthy Environment educates and empowers community members to act as ambassadors about environmental risks to help individuals make healthy choices for themselves and their families. They are hiring a full-time Associate Director of Environmental Health Policy to further the organization’s strategic and operational plan goals, focused on improving public and environmental health. The Associate Director will be a socially conscious enthusiast who is eager to advance policy and government relations strategies at all levels of government. They will have a demonstrated knowledge of environmental health and policy issues and how to effectively implement a policy program and agenda. Salary is $60,000-68,000/year. Click here for more details

Director of Development and Communications. Silver Eye Center for Photography, Pittsburgh’s only nonprofit devoted exclusively to contemporary photography, seeks a full-time Director of Development and Communications. Silver Eye promotes the power of contemporary photography as a fine art medium by creating original exhibitions, unique educational programing, and a space for artists to learn, create, and connect through their digital lab and education center, The Lab @ Silver Eye. The Director of Development and Communications works closely with the Executive Director to develop and implement strategies for individual donor engagement and communications and marketing for the organization. This is a front-of-house position, responsible for creating an outstanding gallery experience by welcoming visitors, engaging with them about the program, and answering their questions. Salary is $45,000-50,000 DOE, plus benefits. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Arts Instructors. Sewickley’s Sweetwater Center for the Arts is a nonprofit arts organization that offers nearly 400 classes, workshops, and lectures annually in the visual, performing, literary, and culinary arts for children, teens, and adults at every skill level. They are looking for talented instructors to join their team in the following areas: Culinary, Ceramics, Metalsmithing, Digital Arts, 2D Arts, and 3D Arts. If you’re enthusiastic, creative, and ready to inspire the next generation of artists, they want to hear from you! Apply now by sending your resume to [email protected]. Click here for more details

Enterprise and Data Manager. Attack Theatre and MCG Jazz are seeking a full-time Enterprise and Data Manager. This is a shared position between both organizations. The role will be split approximately 20 hours per organization working at both locations. The Enterprise and Data Manager will play a critical role within the two organizations providing the data and research to strategically support earned and contributed revenue generating programs. Some responsibilities include: managing the CRM and assisting with data collection, entering information into the CRM database, ensuring quality of data, generating reports, modifying structure and settings, analysis of existing participants/partners/ticket buyers/donors with a goal to increase stakeholder engagement and revenue, and more. Salary is $45,000-50,000/year DOE, plus benefits. Click here for more details

Guest Costume Designer. The University of Pittsburgh Theatre Arts Department seeks a well-organized and reliable Guest Costume Designer for their Fall 2024 production of The Inseparables by TJ Young. The guest costume designer will work with a faculty director, student designers, faculty, and staff to integrate, model, and build professional production processes with students through their undergraduate credited experience. Responsibilities include but are not limited to attending all design and production meetings, providing final costume designs with color and supporting research, remaining within the costume budget, and attending scheduled fittings/designer runs and dress rehearsals up to the opening night. An MFA in Costume Design or Costume Production is required; significant professional theater costume experience will also be considered. Click here for more details

Special Events Associate. The Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh are hiring a part-time Special Events Associate. The Special Events Associate is responsible for coordinating the setup and takedown of special events, greeting event hosts, answering any questions and facilitating any additional client needs. This position is also responsible for monitoring the progress of events, resolving issues with clients, event vendors and internal support staff as the events occur. Some college is desirable, or two years of related special events employment experience, including organizing events and other staff. Pay is $18/hour. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Baristas, Cashiers, & Bakers. Redhawk Coffee Roastery is a Pittsburgh coffee company with cafes in Sharpsburg, Oakland, CMU’s campus, and uptown. They are seeking Baristas, Cashiers, and Bakers for all locations. Send your resume to [email protected]. Click here for more details

Bartenders, Waiters, Waitresses, and Gelato Scoopers. Papa J’s Twin Plaza in the Strip is hiring immediately for full-time and part-time Bartenders, Waiters, Waitresses, and Gelato Scoopers. 16 and 17 year olds can apply to be gelato scoopers! Pay is $8/hour plus a tip pool for wait staff and gelato scoopers (tips are typically in excess of $25/hourly). Bartenders make $12/hour plus tip pool. Employees also receive a parking lease for free parking and discounted shift meals. You can apply onsite Wednesdays through Sundays from 2pm to 5pm; ask for Michael or Keenan. Click here for more details

Sauté Cook/Egg Station. The Speckled Egg, voted the third best brunch place in our Best of PGH poll last year, has locations in downtown and the South Side. They are seeking a full-time Sauté/Egg Station Cook for their downtown location. As a cook, you will be responsible for preparing delicious omelets, potato dishes, and eggs to temperature. Applicants should have experience as a hot-line cook and be proficient in food handling, meal preparation, and food preparation techniques. Pay is $14-17/hour plus benefits. Click here for more details

Sandwich Maker. Our readers voted Salem’s Market & Grill the Best Middle Eastern Restaurant in Pittsburgh last year. Salem’s is now seeking passionate and skilled part-time or full-time Sandwich Makers across all three of their locations. Responsibilities include preparing high-quality sandwiches using fresh ingredients, working closely with the Grill Cook and other team members to ensure a seamless operation, assisting in setting up and stocking food items and supplies as needed, and adhering to food safety and cleanliness. Pay is $13-15/hour. Click here for more details