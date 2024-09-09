Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Captain Flosse Dog’s Pet Service, Pittsburgh Pie Guy, NextGen America, and more

Sponsored

Social Worker. The Office of the Public Defender is seeking Social Workers to collaboratively support attorneys in advocating for reduced sentences and alternatives to incarceration for clients. Responsibilities include assessing clients’ needs, developing rapport to promote engagement in the legal process, and compiling mitigating information, alongside establishing connections with community resources such as substance abuse and mental health services. The Social Worker will facilitate referrals and ensure follow-up, while aiding attorneys with preparing sentencing memoranda and potentially testifying in court. Essential skills include effective communication, proficiency in Microsoft Office, and knowledge of community services and the criminal legal system. Click here for more details

Office Manager. The Department of Equity and Inclusion is hiring an Office Manager to oversee the coordination and efficiency of office operations, supporting the Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer and the Department of Equity and Inclusion (DEI). Confidentiality is paramount in this role, which includes managing certification processes, conducting internal audits, and maintaining databases. Key responsibilities involve facilitating personnel actions, processing payroll, compiling fiscal transactions, and coordinating departmental activities, including travel and supplies. The Manager acts as a liaison for the DEI, monitors MWDBE reporting, sends bid notifications to disadvantaged businesses, and ensures adherence to federal regulations governing certifications, all while demonstrating strong communication skills and problem-solving abilities. Click here for more details







Nonprofit

Pennsylvania Regional Organizing Director (Pittsburgh). NextGen America is seeking passionate and hardworking candidates to join our youth organizing program in Pennsylvania, working to engage young people in electoral politics by registering thousands of young people to vote across the state. NextGen is committed to engaging young people in Pennsylvania in the political process and increasing participation among 18-35 year olds. This role will be focused on organizing in one of several regions in Pennsylvania as part of this ambitious effort. Salary of $5,695.00/month plus a comprehensive benefits package. Click here for more details

Executive Assistant. The Town of McCandless seeks a dedicated and detail-oriented assistant to join our team. The Executive Assistant will be responsible for maintaining and safeguarding all official town records, ensuring compliance with local, state, and federal regulations, and providing administrative support to the Town Manager and Town Council. This role requires a high level of integrity, organizational skills, and the ability to handle sensitive information with discretion. The ideal candidate will have experience in public administration, excellent communication skills, and a strong understanding of municipal operations. Click here for more details

Seasonal Guest Service Associates. Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens is holding open interviews on Tue., Sept. 10, and Thu. Sept. 12 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for seasonal guest service associates. Phipps is looking for people with friendly smiles and extraordinary customer service skills to enhance our guest experience. Interested candidates can bring their resume and cover letter to the Outdoor Garden located at One Schenley Park, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Those who cannot attend open interviews may fill out an online application. Click here for more details

Creative Design Manager. The Felician Sisters of North America is looking for a passionate and innovative graphic designer who thrives in managing diverse design projects and has a desire to create meaningful work that makes a difference. The ideal candidate will make a real impact at a well-established non-profit, faith-based organization. This position offers a flexible hybrid workplace: work up to 3 days per week from our administrative office in Beaver Falls, PA (north of Pittsburgh.) and remotely up to 2 days each week. Salary range $70-80K/year plus benefits and free parking. Click here for more details





Arts + Entertainment

Community Programs Coordinator. Pittsburgh Ballet Theater is looking or a new Community Programs Coordinator who will be responsible for coordinating and communicating with community education partners and helping to support PBT’s Education team with PBT’s education and community engagement programming. This position is essential in the expansion of Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre’s Education and Community Engagement Department. The ideal candidate exhibits each of PBT's core values, including a strong commitment to inclusion, diversity, equity, and accessibility, and respects PBT's mission and goals. Salary starts at Starts at $46,000/year. Click here for more details

Office and Executive Projects Manager. The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is hiring a full-time, fully on-site Executive Projects Manager who will play a critical role in ensuring the smooth and efficient operation of the administrative offices for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. This position will strengthen and maintain protocols and processes relating to supplies, document retention, and other functions. Additionally, the Manager will coordinate key office activities, meetings, and events, as well as support office space assignments and re-assignments. The salary range for this position starts at $52,000. Click here for more details

Director of Development. City of Asylum Pittsburgh is seeking a talented and enthusiastic individual to lead a range of activities related to development and fundraising. The Director of Development is responsible for conceiving and implementing a comprehensive development strategy to achieve organizational fundraising goals. This strategy will include grant research, writing, and submission, as well as institutional marketing, and direct marketing to the public and individual donors. Annual salary range, based on qualifications and experience: $75,000 - $85,000 plus bonuses, healthcare, IRA, and PTO. Click here for more details

Pet Care Specialists. Captain Flosse Dog’s Pet Service is hiring part-time pet care specialists in the North Hills. Captain Flosse is a local, women-owned pet care company. Our goal is to keep pets happy, safe, and feeling loved at home while their owners are away. We have a small (and AMAZING) team. If you truly love working with animals, have a flexible schedule, and want to work for a company that will value your contributions, Captain Flosse is the place for you. Ideal candidates have worked or volunteered previously in a place where keeping animals happy and safe was your first priority. Part time; pay starts at $300.00 per week. Flexible schedule. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Multiple positions at multiple locations. As part of its plans to hire 13,000+ employees nationwide, ALDI is currently hiring 150 store and warehouse Associates throughout its 158 locations in the state including many in the Pittsburgh area. Starting hourly wages for store and warehouse associates have increased to $16 and $22.25 respectively. Next week, Sept. 9-14, ALDI invites candidates for in-person interviews during National Hiring Week. Click here for more details

Retail Operations Manager. Commonplace Coffee is looking for an experienced coffee professional to join the Commonplace Coffee Headquarters team. The Retail Operations Manager is responsible for overseeing hiring, training, standards, shop operations, and the development of shop leaders, and ensures that cafe staff are supported, guests receive exceptional hospitality, and coffee is prepared in a way that is consistent with Commonplace Coffee’s established standards for quality. Click here for more details





Juiceologists. Live Fresh Juicery is hiring juiceologists and production assistants at three of its Pittsburgh locations: North Side: 20-30 hrs/week with weekends required; Regent Square: 20-30 hrs/week with weekends required; and Robinson 40 hrs/wk M-F, no weekends. Click here for more details





Kitchen help. Pittsburgh Pie Guy is now hiring full-time help in the kitchen (3 days) and at the farmers' market (1 day), 10 hours per day, Wednesday-Saturday. Pay starts at between $15 and $20/hour based on experience. Experience not strictly necessary but very much preferred. Click here for more details