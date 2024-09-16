Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: BikePGH, Duolingo, Oak Hill Post, and more

Sponsored

Correctional Officer. The Bureau of Corrections is hiring Correctional Officers responsible for supervising housing pods, coordinating inmate movements, and enforcing rules of conduct. Officers must prepare verbal and written reports on violations, transport detainees with appropriate restraints, and respond to various situations, including crisis intervention. Required skills include effective communication and physical capabilities for emergencies, such as pursuing fleeing inmates or performing rescues. Candidates should be knowledgeable about detention facility practices and able to conduct inspections. The role demands flexibility in working shifts, the use of computers, and more. Click here for more details

Deputy Sheriff. Allegheny County’s Sheriff and Deputy Sheriffs have the authority to arrest for all criminal violations and serve as the law enforcement branch of the courts, facilitating extradition across jurisdictions and handling civil court paperwork. Responsibilities include fee collection and issuing licenses for firearms dealers and concealed carry permits. They also support various law enforcement agencies upon request. The selection process for candidates includes written tests, physical agility, background checks, polygraph, panel interviews, psychological evaluations, medical exams, and, if applicable, a reading test before entering the Allegheny County Police Academy. Click here for more details

Nonprofit

Community Outreach and Intervention Specialist. Centers for Victims is seeking a Community Outreach and Intervention Specialist to join our team! The Community Outreach & Intervention Specialist provides crisis counseling/intervention services following incidents of community/gun violence affecting individuals, entire family systems as well as the larger community. The position is responsible for coordinating intervention and support services for timely responses within the community. Provision of Intervention to individuals and groups coping with the immediate impacts of an incident of violence may occur within homes, schools, other community locations, CV offices, or via phone. Specific efforts focus on coordination of intervention strategies that allow individuals, families, and close personal networks to come together to process the event and better understand the impacts of trauma, complicated loss, and personal styles of grief as well as prepare for processes and proceedings within the criminal justice or other systems. Click here for more details

Refugee Caseworker. JFCS Refugee & Immigrant Services · Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (Hybrid). Founded 81 years ago, JFCS was voted one of Pittsburgh’s best places to work for 10 years running. We are committed to helping people of all ages and backgrounds through life’s changes and challenges. We do this by providing comprehensive, innovative and compassionate social service programs for everyone who walks through our door and throughout the Greater Pittsburgh region.The Refugee Case Worker is responsible for ensuring a successful resettlement of refugees through provision of pre-migration and post-arrival responsibilities adhering to precise guidelines. The Refugee Case Worker works in coordination with program staff to help refugees navigate local systems, access resources, and help them achieve early self-sufficiency. This position reports to the Director of Refugee & Immigrant Services. Click here for more details

Full-time Development Director. BikePGH, a nonprofit bicycle and pedestrian advocacy organization, is seeking an experienced fundraising professional to lead a team in implementing and sustaining a robust and diverse portfolio of revenue streams that support BikePGH’s operations and programming. As a key member of the leadership team, this position will collaborate with all Directors and contracted CFO to make key management decisions for the organization.

The ideal candidate will be seasoned in leading a team while overseeing the goals and performance of two direct reports, creating and implementing fundraising strategies, and meeting annual and multi-year organizational revenue goals. $80,000-$95,000/year DOE + bonus opportunities. Click here for more details

Library Assistant (part-time). Bayne Library is hiring! The hours are Tuesday and Wednesday 4 p.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Additional hours for special events may be added. This position will be responsible for providing reference support to children and teens, assisting with programming for children and teens (in conjunction with our Youth Services Coordinator), and will work our circulation desk. The successful candidate will have an understanding of library services, experience working with children and teens, and a knowledge of age-appropriate literature. Applicants must be able to lift 25+ pounds and climb stairs in a multi-level facility. Click here for more details





Arts + Entertainment

Senior Character Animator. Duolingo’s designers care about creating high-quality experiences that look and feel fun. As a designer, you’ll join a culture of creativity and craft, where we have a high bar for excellence and an endless curiosity about how to bring more unexpected quirk and fun to the pursuit of learning. Join us in our mission to develop education for our half a billion (and growing!) learners around the world. As a Sr. 2D Character Animator, you will bring education to life. Your animated character performances will be used in our mobile apps and on landing pages, advertisements, blog posts, videos, social media posts, and much more, pushing Duolingo’s brand and mission forward to transform the future of education. Salary Range: $106,250 - $216,600/year. Click here for more details

Gallery/Auction Assistant. Concept Art Gallery is accepting applications for a Gallery/Auction Assistant who will be responsible for answering and transferring phone calls, welcoming clients, processing payments, guiding visitors throughout the gallery, supporting the sales efforts of other staff, and when necessary selling artwork to the visitors, and other various tasks. Previous employment at an auction house, art gallery, museum, library, or similar cultural/arts institution is preferred. Some familiarity with art and antiques is useful. The ability to lift up to 30 pounds is necessary. Compensation is $15/hour and includes benefits, as well as commission on sales made and sharing commissions on cooperative sales with other staff. Click here for more details

Membership Manager. The Frick Pittsburgh. An integral position within the Advancement & Engagement team, the Membership Manager works collaboratively with other areas as necessary, including the Curatorial and Education departments. Over the next 12 months, the Membership Manager will have the opportunity to be part of an exciting organization-wide transition to new donor, membership, and ticketing systems. Working closely with the A&E Database administrator and DAE, the Membership Manager will help with the successful transition of member records from Raiser’s Edge (RE) to the new CRM (likely Tessitura or Salesforce). Must have a commitment to fostering a workplace culture of Equity and Inclusion. Salary Range: $49,000-$60,000 based on experience. Click here for more details

Master Pumpkin Carver. The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium will be hosting a brand-new event. Thousands of artistically carved pumpkins will glow in the night during the walk-through Jack O’Lantern Extravaganza. These gourd-geous works of art will feature beloved Zoo animals and familiar characters from the worlds of entertainment, science, fantasy, pop culture, sports, and more, presented with sound, light, and other special effects. The Jack O’Lantern Extravaganza will open to the public on Thu., Oct. 3, and run nightly through Sun., Nov. 3. Salary: $30 to $50 per hour based on skill, demonstrated experience and efficiency. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Closing Manager and other positions. Spirit is currently hiring a closing manager, cleaning and maintenance crew, box office positions, and security. Experience is preferred, but Spirit’s staff is willing to train the right personalities. Most employees average $15-20/hour. Click here for more details

Back of the house staff. Oak Hill Post. What if there existed a place where there are others like you? A place where the people are smart, and they work hard. A place where people have each others’ backs. Our policy is to always make room for the right person. We’ve got a few spots left for front-of-house work, but we could really use some back-of-house hands. If this is you, or someone you know, then your quest begins now. Click here for more details

Concession Help at The Washington Country Covered Bridge Festival at Mingo Creek Park. Lombardo's Concessions is seeking food service counter workers for the festival this weekend, Sept. 21-22. The hours are 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. -7:30 p.m. Sunday. The festival is in Mingo Creek Park at Henry Bridge and Ebenizer bridge. The position is easy but fast-paced. The pay will be $15.00 per hour plus tips. Click here for more details

Coffee Production Assistant. La Prima is looking for a coffee professional to join our great team. We are located in the Manchester neighborhood. Our ideal candidate is self-driven, ambitious, and engaged. An interest or passion for coffee is helpful in this role. This is a full-time position with weekday hours, competitive pay, and a complete benefits package. Click here for more details