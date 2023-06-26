Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Art Handler, Bagel Maker, Animal & Habitat Specialist, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper

Nonprofit

Operations Assistant. Pittsburgh Center for Creative Reuse is a nonprofit that inspires creativity, conservation, and community engagement through reuse. They are hiring a part-time Operations Assistant for 20 hours a week, with the potential for growth. Reporting to the Executive Director, the Operations Assistant will be responsible for behind-the-scenes admin work including technology, volunteers and interns, the office and its organization, finances, communication, and development in support of the full organization. A complete understanding of organizational policies and procedures is required of the Operations Assistant as they work closely with the senior staff, shop staff, teaching artists, volunteers, and interns. The starting rate is $17/hour. Click here for more details

Harm Reduction Programs Specialist. Prevention Point Pittsburgh (PPP) is a non-profit organization that seeks to improve the health and safety of individuals who use drugs. They are seeking a part-time Harm Reduction Programs Specialist to work partly with PPP’s statewide Naloxone Mailing Program and mobile Syringe Service Program (SSP). On the mailing side, the Specialist will be responsible for receiving, reviewing, and fulfilling requests for naloxone and other overdose prevention supplies. On the SSP side, the Specialist will be responsible for distributing harm reduction supplies and naloxone on our mobile van and community outreach. Pay is $19.25/hour. Click here for more details

Family Support Specialist. Angels’ Place is a non-profit organization that provides comprehensive family support services and quality early childhood education to full-time students and working parents who are single and meet low-income guidelines. They are inviting applications for a full-time Family Support Specialist. This job includes meeting with parents one-on-one to provide therapeutic support, connecting families to resources and services in the community, building new and existing community partnerships for the purpose of client recruitment and organizational partnerships, staff development, and much more. Salary is $40,000/year, plus generous benefits including childcare for one child (aged 0-5) during shift. Click here for more details

One Tree Per Child Program Manager. Tree Pittsburgh is an environmental non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing community vitality by restoring and protecting the urban forest through tree planting and care, education, and advocacy. The One Tree Per Child program aims to have every child plant at least one tree during their time in school. Tree Pittsburgh is looking for a full-time Program Manager to help maintain and expand the program. The Program Manager will work with the Tree Pittsburgh education, tree care, and reforestation teams as well as school staff to coordinate tree care, planting, and tree health monitoring plans. They will work with Tree Pittsburgh education staff to coordinate complimentary education programs at each school, as well as take the lead on tracking program impact and developing progress reports. Salary is $50,000-53,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Gallery Sales Associate. Four Winds Gallery in Shadyside is on a mission to host the nation’s foremost artists and authorities, bringing the richness and knowledge of Native American culture to the city of Pittsburgh and beyond. They are hiring a full-time Gallery Sales Associate to create an elevated experience for all customers through service and education. Responsibilities include greeting and delivering kindness to every customer, extending invitations for future connections which may include email signup, events, and following on social media, completing sales and online orders, assisting with preparing gallery merchandise for photo shoots, and more. Click here for more details

Animal & Habitat Specialist. The Carnegie Science Center is seeking a part-time Animal & Habitat Specialist to perform a wide variety of tasks relating to the proper care and public display of all components of their Animal and Habitat departments. Primary responsibility is for the maintenance of installed systems and equipment, proper care of animals and organisms, and proper inventory of animals, organisms, food, and maintenance supplies. The Specialist is also responsible for the coordination and training of part-time staff, interns, and volunteers. The hiring rate is $16/hour. Click here for more details

Traffic Reporter. Audacy’s KDKA-AM Traffic Center is looking for a dynamic and talented professional to work in a fast-paced environment as a Traffic Producer/Reporter. The producer's duties will include gathering, writing, and selecting traffic information to run in on-air radio traffic reports, online, and on social media platforms, being able to manage multiple scanner frequencies, digital platforms & maps for the production, writing, and presentation of traffic reports and digital content in addition to other on-air responsibilities that may be involved. The reporter's duties may also include news or sports reporting. Click here for more details

Art Handler. The Miller Institute for Contemporary Art is Carnegie Mellon University's contemporary art institute. They are seeking a diligent Art Installer to assist the Exhibitions Coordinator and Arts Technician on a part-time basis with hands-on preparations of exhibitions including installation and de-installation of artworks and other exhibition materials; art handling with the safety and archival preservation of the artwork in mind; performing gallery maintenance; painting and patching walls for new installations; keeping tool room organized and safe. Prior experience in a gallery setting is required, as well as basic carpentry, drywall, and power tool experience. Click here for more details

Pittsburgh City Paper

Audience Development Specialist. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a full-time Audience Development Specialist to expand the reach, engagement, and impact of our journalism. This position will work within the Editorial Department under the direction of the Editor-in-Chief, managing City Paper’s social media accounts, assembling and scheduling our daily email newsletter, providing analytics to support growth across all digital platforms, including the social channels and website, and assisting with content management. Click here for more details

Staff Photographer. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a part-time Staff Photographer to enhance the visual storytelling of both our print and online publications. This position will work within the Editorial Department under the direction of the Art Director, capturing photos for editorial and promotional content as well as creating independent photo essays for publication on our website. This role requires a creative individual with strong photography experience, the ability to capture a diverse set of topics and a talent for finding unique ways to tell a story visually. Click here for more details

Staff Writer. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a full-time Staff Writer. This person will be a practiced journalist who aligns with City Paper’s mission: “to serve the greater Pittsburgh region with journalistic integrity, wit, and compassion, while amplifying the voices in the communities we serve, through both our news reporting and our arts and entertainment coverage.” Responsibilities include: producing multiple stories per week both for the print and online editions of the paper on varying subjects pertaining to hard news and local culture, pitching stories and features to editors on a regular basis, fulfilling writing assignments, and communicating with editors about the status of stories. Click here for more details

Marketing Intern. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a Marketing Intern! This person will report to the Advertising Director and will gain experience in marketing and advertising in the events and media industry. Responsibilities include: planning and assisting at Pittsburgh City Paper events, assisting in the coordination and administrative needs for events, and collecting and organizing marketing data for sales representatives. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Cooks. Bob’s Diner is currently hiring Line Cooks and Prep Cooks for their Carnegie and Kennedy locations. Business hours are 7 am to 8 pm, with morning and evening shifts both available. Starting pay is $17-20/hour with room for growth based on performance. Click here for more details

Line Cooks. Moonlit Burgers in Uptown is a new fast-casual smashburger concept that is quickly growing. They are looking for fun-loving people to join their team as full-time or part-time line cooks and grow with them. Pay is hourly plus tips. Click here for more details

Kitchen Staff. East End Brewing Company is currently hiring individuals over the age of 19 for kitchen staff positions at their Mount Lebanon Taproom. Duties include prep, pizza assembly, dishwashing, expo — including operating the buzzer system and assisting customers in retrieving their food — and stock management. Direct interaction with guests in this role is minimal and mainly limited to the expo duties. Prior restaurant experience is not necessary, but a strong work ethic and the ability to work independently will prioritize you as a candidate. The wage is hourly plus tips. Click here for more details

Dough Prep/Bagel Maker. Pigeon Bagels is seeking a part-time Dough Prep & Bagel Maker at their Squirrel Hill cafe. Candidate must have morning and weekend availability and be able to work 2-3 days a week. The ideal candidate has the following qualities: ability to follow a prep list, experience following recipes as well as an understanding of baking measurements, works well with a team, knowledge of food safety and sanitation, food service experience, ability to lift 50 lbs, and deck oven experience is a plus. Pay starts at $16/hour plus pooled tips. Click here for more details