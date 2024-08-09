Affordable-ish Housing in Pittsburgh: Keep on the sunny side edition

click to enlarge
1827 Jancey St.
If you look for a while at a map of Pittsburgh neighborhoods
, one thing becomes clear: lots of neighborhood names here aren’t all that creative. Bloomfield is called that
because George Washington saw a bunch of flowers there once. Shadyside and Marshall-Shadeland both have lots of trees. Sorry; no bonuses for guessing why “East Hills” is called that.
And Morningside? Well, as an easterly neighborhood facing a river valley between two slopes, the sun hits it early. And the sun could hit your eyes early if you move into this skinny neighborhood!
Besides being close to the zoo, Morningside has the Bulldog Pub
, Ka-Fair Coffee & Cakery
, Firecracker Fabrics
, and other local essentials. It’s also blessed with easy park access and lots of great turn-of-the-century housing stock in decent shape. Just don’t forget to snag some blackout curtains if you like to sleep in!
6824 Butler St.
With two empty adjoining lots and a view of the Allegheny, this riverfront rowhome’s neighbors have been demolished, leaving you with a fun courtyard situation where another house once stood. My guess is you’ll have to deal with some traffic noise, what with Butler St., the Allegheny Valley Railroad, and Pa. Route 28 across the valley, but this would be an ideal house for barge watches from the comfort of your living room.
The built-in pantry at 1940 Antietam St.
If you don’t mind sharing walls, you can have a whole rowhouse to yourself on a street named after the bloodiest day in American history
.
With laminate floors, central air, and a cute front porch, you, too, could be a Morningsider. My favorite detail has to be the charming built-in china cabinet with glass doors. They even allow cats!
1827 Jancey St. has a long backyard
A price cut? In this economy? It’s true: they’ve knocked $10,000 off this cozy listing with a surprisingly expansive backyard. Built in 1910, this is pretty standard wood-framed Pittsburgh housing stock, but it has some tasteful updates like hardwood floors. Meanwhile, you’re walking distance to Morningside’s cute commercial district. Not bad for under $200k.
One unit at 5421 Wellesley has a balcony.
There are actually two units for rent at this address. I guess $1,500 is what passes for affordable-ish these days, although I can still remember renting an insanely dumpy fourth-floor walkup for $500 less than a decade ago. Still, this affordable-ish rental has hardwood and an updated bathroom, plus a nice little porch/balcony situation depending on which unit you pick. Not sure how great matte brass fittings will look in 10 years, but at least this isn’t a sea of greige, and as a renter, none of that will be your problem anyway.
1610 Duffield is a typical Morningside bungalow.
Another price cut?! Dare we dream it so? Granted, this one is just $1,000 less than originally listed, possibly taking advantage of the age-old marketing trick that makes $.99 seem much less than $1. Still, this is pretty much the Morningside platonic ideal — a bungalow that feels bigger inside than it looks outside. That said, you’ve kind of got your work cut out for you here with some of these wall colors…
842 Chislett St.
Morningside is such a long neighborhood that this address is actually equidistant to both the Morningside business district and the Bryant St. business district in Highland Park. This is kind of a sweet spot for diversity, affordability, and walkability in the city (minus the all-important grocery store). The building’s blue gable with curved shingles is distinctive and fun, but this apartment is actually on the first floor, so need to push that couch up stairs!