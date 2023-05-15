Pittsburgh City Paper presents the second annual Pigeon Week | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge
Illustration: Lucy Chen
Welcome to our second-ever Pigeon Week!
Don't remember the first one
? That's okay... we guess. A short explainer: last year, we launched our daily email newsletter, City Pigeon
, and a city pigeon mascot to go with it. One of the ways we decided to mark our little bird friend taking flight was by celebrating all things pigeon.
So once again, we’ll be using this week to bring you the best Pittsburgh pigeon content we can find, including a caption contest (more on that below), games, and even some pigeon fun facts from our pals at the National Aviary!
We'll also be hiding a pigeon in this week's print issue for you to find, plus unveiling new surprises all week long on our Instagram
, Facebook
, and Twitter
.
This year, we're asking you to put words in her mouth. Come up with the best caption for the image below, and not only will it end up in print but you'll ALSO
win a grand prize that includes VIP tickets to the National Aviary's Night at the Tropics event
, a Pigeon Bagels gift card
, City Paper
swag featuring our pigeon friend, and much more!
A few guidelines:
1. All entrants must submit an email address along with their caption, not only so that we can contact you if you win but also so we can sign you up for our daily City Pigeon newsletter if you aren't already on the list.
2. While City Paper prides itself on being Pittsburgh’s most fun publication, please keep your captions basically appropriate for CP readers of all ages.
3. And most importantly: get creative with it!
The winner will be notified on Fri., May 19. We will also reveal the winning caption then!
The winner will be notified on Fri., May 19
. We will also announce the winning caption then. So what are you waiting for? Enter to win here!