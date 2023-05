Pittsburgh City Paper cleans up at the 2022 Golden Quills | Pittsburgh City Paper

Posted By CP Staff on Wed, May 31, 2023 at 2:57 PM

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Gabriel Fontana, 81, works on shoes inside his shop, Gabriel’s Shoe Repair, in Downtown Pittsburgh.

click to enlarge CP Illustrations: Lucy Chen

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham

click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz A sign for PICT Classic Theatre hangs over the entrance to WQED Studio in Oakland

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Janus Films Mississippi Masala

staff clinched four first place finishes during last night's 2022 Golden Quill Awards ceremony, a regional journalism competition honoring “professional and student excellence in print, broadcast, photography, videography and digital journalism in Western Pennsylvania and nearby counties in Ohio and West Virginia."Art Director Lucy Chen won for Excellence in Journalistic Craft Achievement, Illustration – News or Feature with her illustrated recipe in the 2022 Winter Guide, " Two belly-warming meal recipes for cold weather days ."News Editor Jamie Wiggan added to our roster of wins for Excellence in Written Journalism, Profile – Division 3 with his ever-popular profile of Downtown's last cobbler, written right as he was closing up shop for good: "A 'Pittsburgh institution' prepares to shutter after 48 years."



Arts and entertainment editor Amanda Waltz won for Excellence in Written Journalism, Arts/Entertainment – Division 3 for her groundbreaking work investigating a culture of sexual harassment within Pittsburgh Irish Classical Theatre (PICT) in her story " Pittsburgh theater company accused of canceling show over alleged 'sexual misconduct. '"And finally, Digital Editorial Coordinator Hannah Kinney-Kobre won for Excellence in Written Journalism, Criticism – Division 3 for her reviews of films that played in Pittsburgh in 2022, including a double feature ofand, andCity Paper staff and collaborators were also named as finalists in multiple other categories. The full list is below:“Being a Queer Pastor Isn’t for the Faint of Heart,” Jared Wickerham“Local Officials, Advocates Respond to Death of Roe v. Wade,” Jamie Wiggan“Cali Sober Heads East as Pittsburghers Ditch Booze for Pot,” Lucy Chen“From Steelworkers to Baristas: The New Face of Pittsburgh’s Evolving Labor Movement,” Jamie Wiggan“County Prosecutors and Public Defenders Demand Fair Pay as Bargaining Negotiations Break Down,” Jordana Rosenfeld“What You Need to Know About Pennsylvania’s School Funding Trial,” Jordana Rosenfeld“After Dobbs, Some Pittsburghers Opt for Sterilization as Permanent Birth Control,” Amanda Waltz“Downtown Pittsburgh Celebrates Chinatown’s Official Recognition as Historic Landmark,” Jordana Rosenfeld“Former WYEP Host, Listeners Call for Station Changes After Show Cancellation,” Lisa Cunningham“How a New Nonprofit Is Finding Pittsburgh Film’s Future in Its Past,” Hannah Kinney-KobreReviews of 2022 Art Exhibits in Pittsburgh, Amanda Waltz“Black Life in Pittsburgh,” Tereneh Idia, Pittsburgh City Paper“Pittsburgh’s Growing Latino Community,” Jamie Wiggan, Maria Manautou-Matos, and Ladimir Garcia