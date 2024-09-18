 Best Of PGH 2024: People + Places | People + Places | Pittsburgh

Best Of PGH

Best Of PGH 2024: People + Places

By

click to enlarge Best Of PGH 2024: People + Places

Best Bar Bathroom
Tiki Lounge
2003 East Carson St., South Side.
tikilounge412.com
2nd: Belvedere’s
3rd: Tina’s

Best Bike Trail
The Montour Trail
2589 Boyce Plaza Rd., Upper St. Clair.
montourtrail.org
2nd: Three Rivers Heritage Trail
3rd: Great Allegheny Passage

Best Birthday Spot for Adults
Puttshack
1729 Smallman St., Strip District. puttshack.com
2nd: Lumberjaxes Axe Throwing Bar
3rd: Club PIttsburgh

click to enlarge Best Of PGH 2024: People + Places
Best Birthday Spot for Kids: Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium

Best Birthday Spot for Kids
Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium
7370 Baker St., Highland Park. pittsburghzoo.org
2nd: Sing Sing Sing!
3rd: Outerlimits Adventure Park

Best Blog
What Sleeps Beneath
whatsleepsbeneath.com
2nd: Pittsburgh Personified
3rd: VisitPittsburgh - #LovePGH Blog

Best Busker
Bridge Saxophone Guy
2nd: Violin Lady in Squirrel Hill

3rd: HotxxMag HipHop Blog

Best City Pool
Dormont Pool
1801 Dormont Ave., Dormont.
2nd: Bloomfield
3rd: Highland Park

Best College Athlete
Blake Hinson
pittsburghpanthers.com
2nd: Owen Pastorius
3rd: MJ Devonshire

Best Dressed
Christopher MacTaggart
2nd: Jessica Semler
3rd: NAR aka TheHeftyHideAway

Best Event Planner
T’s Touch Events
facebook.com/TsToucheventdesigns
2nd: Events by Lindsey
3rd: Ambient Alchemists

Best Hair
Kris Letang
nhl.com/penguins
2nd: Kelly Dzanaj of Talk Pittsburgh
3rd: Spaz

Best Influencer
Ana Eats Pgh
anaeatspgh.net
2nd: Uncle Bob’s Magic Cabinet
3rd: Alaina Wodarek

Best Instagram Account
@Pghscanner
instagram.com/pghscanner
2nd:@OddPittsburgh
3rd: @chef.life.hacks

click to enlarge Best Of PGH 2024: People + Places
CP Photo: Mars Johnson
Best Jagoff: The Entirety of UPMC

Best Jagoff
The entirety of UPMC
2nd: John Fetterman
3rd: Phil Bacharach

Best Library Branch
Main (Oakland)
4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland.
carnegielibrary.org/clp_location/main-oakland
2nd: Andrew Carnegie Free Library & Music Hall in Carnegie
3rd: Avalon Public Library

Best Place to Cry in Public
Arby’s on McKnight
4810 McKnight Rd., Ross.
arbys.com
2nd: The empty Panera Bread on Boulevard of the Allies
3rd: Western Psych

Best Place to have Sex in Public
Allegheny Cemetery
4734 Butler St., Lawrenceville.
alleghenycemetery.com
2nd: The Cathedral of Learning
3rd: South Side Burger King

click to enlarge Best Of PGH 2024: People + Places
Photo: Mike Schwartz
Best Place to See the Furries During Anthrocon

Best Place to See the Furries During Anthrocon
Il Tetto
942 Penn Ave. Third Floor, Downtown.
siennamercato.com

The winner of last year’s Best Of PGH Best Rooftop Bar, Il Tetto at Sienna Mercato has the perfect view over Penn Ave. to see all the Anthrocon (and other various people-watching) action down below. During Anthrocon, furry fans can catch the annual fursuit parade with a bourbon neat, fine wine, or craft cocktail in hand without having to deal with the crowded streets below. If you’re afraid you won’t get a close-up view of your favorite furries from up above, fear not. The furries have been welcome in this space for years, and they often celebrate at all three restaurants in Sienna Mercato’s Penn Ave. space. Heck, you might even walk out with a souvenir. -Stacy Rounds 

Best Podcast
Straight Facts Podcast

2nd: Uncle Bob’s Magic Cabinet
3rd: Silver Screen Time Machine

click to enlarge Best Of PGH 2024: People + Places
Photo: Jordan Miller
Best Pro Athlete: Sidney Crosby

Best Pro Athlete
Sidney Crosby
nhl.com/penguins
2nd: Jalapeno Hannah
3rd: TJ Watt

Best Radio Personality (Talk)
Mikey and Bob
961kiss.iheart.com/featured/the-morning-freak-show
2nd: Kelly Dzanaj (100.7 Star)
3rd: Abby Krizner (The X)

Best Real Estate Agent
Scott Schreamm of Howard Hanna
scottschrammteam.howardhanna.com
2nd: LaRocca Real Estate Team
3rd: Jeremy Thieroff

Best Selfie Mirror
Mattress Factory
509 Jacksonia St., North Side. mattress.org
2nd: Brillobox
3rd: EON Bar & Grill (Homestead)

Best Sports Announcer
Mike Lange
2nd: Bob Pompeani
3rd: Bill Hillgrove

click to enlarge Best Of PGH 2024: People + Places
Best Threads Account: @FuckYeahDinosaurs

Best Threads Account
@fuckyeahdinosaurs
threads.net/@fuckyeahdinosaurs
2nd: @Pittsburghgraffiti
3rd: @poormanspodcast412

Best TikTok Account
@pittsburghhills
tiktok.com/@pittsburghhills
2nd: @unclebobsmagiccabinetpod
3rd: @eatingaroundtheburgh

Best Tiny Free Library
Castle Shannon Library at the Borough Building
3677 Myrtle Ave., Castle Shannon.
castleshannonlibrary.org
2nd: Black Cat Market
3rd: Poetry Lounge

click to enlarge Best Of PGH 2024: People + Places
Best Tourist Attraction/Best Place to Take Out of Towers: Mt. Washington

Best Tourist Attraction/Best Place to Take Out of Towners
Mt. Washington /Grandview Ave. Overlooks
lewisandclark.travel/listing/grandview-overlook
2nd: The Strip District
3rd: Randyland

Best TV Personality
Heather Abraham (KDKA)
instagram.com/theheatherabraham
2nd: David Highfield
3rd: Mikey Hood

Best Twitch Account
KasuallyKat
twitch.tv/kasuallykat
2nd: Selecta
3rd: HebeBuffay

Best View of the City
Exiting Fort Pitt Tunnel inbound
2nd: Mt. Washington
3rd: PNC Park

Best X Account
@Pgh_Scanner
x.com/pgh_scanner
2nd:@alonna_lee
3rd: @ODDPITTSBURGH

click to enlarge Best Of PGH 2024: People + Places
Best Yinzer: Rick Sebak

Best Yinzer
Rick Sebak
instagram.com/ricksebak
2nd: Pittsburgh Dad
3rd: Rachel Ann Bovier - The Pittsburgh Poetess

Best Youtube Account
Wendy’s Classic Corner
youtube.com/@wendysclassiccorner
2nd: That Adventure Guy
3rd: TomWasHere

