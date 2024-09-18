Best Of PGH 2024: People + Places

Best Bar Bathroom

Tiki Lounge

2003 East Carson St., South Side.

tikilounge412.com

2nd: Belvedere’s

3rd: Tina’s

Best Bike Trail

The Montour Trail

2589 Boyce Plaza Rd., Upper St. Clair.

montourtrail.org

2nd: Three Rivers Heritage Trail

3rd: Great Allegheny Passage

Best Birthday Spot for Adults

Puttshack

1729 Smallman St., Strip District. puttshack.com

2nd: Lumberjaxes Axe Throwing Bar

3rd: Club PIttsburgh

click to enlarge Best Birthday Spot for Kids: Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium

Best Birthday Spot for Kids

Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium

7370 Baker St., Highland Park. pittsburghzoo.org

2nd: Sing Sing Sing!

3rd: Outerlimits Adventure Park

Best Blog

What Sleeps Beneath

whatsleepsbeneath.com

2nd: Pittsburgh Personified

3rd: VisitPittsburgh - #LovePGH Blog

Best Busker

Bridge Saxophone Guy

2nd: Violin Lady in Squirrel Hill



3rd: HotxxMag HipHop Blog

Best City Pool

Dormont Pool

1801 Dormont Ave., Dormont.

2nd: Bloomfield

3rd: Highland Park

Best College Athlete

Blake Hinson

pittsburghpanthers.com

2nd: Owen Pastorius

3rd: MJ Devonshire

Best Dressed

Christopher MacTaggart

2nd: Jessica Semler

3rd: NAR aka TheHeftyHideAway

Best Event Planner

T’s Touch Events

facebook.com/TsToucheventdesigns

2nd: Events by Lindsey

3rd: Ambient Alchemists

Best Hair

Kris Letang

nhl.com/penguins

2nd: Kelly Dzanaj of Talk Pittsburgh

3rd: Spaz

Best Influencer

Ana Eats Pgh

anaeatspgh.net

2nd: Uncle Bob’s Magic Cabinet

3rd: Alaina Wodarek

Best Instagram Account

@Pghscanner

instagram.com/pghscanner

2nd:@OddPittsburgh

3rd: @chef.life.hacks

click to enlarge CP Photo: Mars Johnson Best Jagoff: The Entirety of UPMC

Best Jagoff

The entirety of UPMC

2nd: John Fetterman

3rd: Phil Bacharach

Best Library Branch

Main (Oakland)

4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland.

carnegielibrary.org/clp_location/main-oakland

2nd: Andrew Carnegie Free Library & Music Hall in Carnegie

3rd: Avalon Public Library

Best Place to Cry in Public

Arby’s on McKnight

4810 McKnight Rd., Ross.

arbys.com

2nd: The empty Panera Bread on Boulevard of the Allies

3rd: Western Psych

Best Place to have Sex in Public

Allegheny Cemetery

4734 Butler St., Lawrenceville.

alleghenycemetery.com

2nd: The Cathedral of Learning

3rd: South Side Burger King

click to enlarge Photo: Mike Schwartz Best Place to See the Furries During Anthrocon

Best Place to See the Furries During Anthrocon

Il Tetto

942 Penn Ave. Third Floor, Downtown.

siennamercato.com

The winner of last year’s Best Of PGH Best Rooftop Bar, Il Tetto at Sienna Mercato has the perfect view over Penn Ave. to see all the Anthrocon (and other various people-watching) action down below. During Anthrocon, furry fans can catch the annual fursuit parade with a bourbon neat, fine wine, or craft cocktail in hand without having to deal with the crowded streets below. If you’re afraid you won’t get a close-up view of your favorite furries from up above, fear not. The furries have been welcome in this space for years, and they often celebrate at all three restaurants in Sienna Mercato’s Penn Ave. space. Heck, you might even walk out with a souvenir. -Stacy Rounds

Best Podcast

Straight Facts Podcast



click to enlarge Photo: Jordan Miller Best Pro Athlete: Sidney Crosby

Best Pro Athlete

Sidney Crosby

nhl.com/penguins

2nd: Jalapeno Hannah

3rd: TJ Watt

Best Radio Personality (Talk)

Mikey and Bob

961kiss.iheart.com/featured/the-morning-freak-show

2nd: Kelly Dzanaj (100.7 Star)

3rd: Abby Krizner (The X)

Best Real Estate Agent

Scott Schreamm of Howard Hanna

scottschrammteam.howardhanna.com

2nd: LaRocca Real Estate Team

3rd: Jeremy Thieroff

Best Selfie Mirror

Mattress Factory

509 Jacksonia St., North Side. mattress.org

2nd: Brillobox

3rd: EON Bar & Grill (Homestead)

Best Sports Announcer

Mike Lange

2nd: Bob Pompeani

3rd: Bill Hillgrove

click to enlarge Best Threads Account: @FuckYeahDinosaurs

Best Threads Account

@fuckyeahdinosaurs

threads.net/@fuckyeahdinosaurs

2nd: @Pittsburghgraffiti

3rd: @poormanspodcast412

Best TikTok Account

@pittsburghhills

tiktok.com/@pittsburghhills

2nd: @unclebobsmagiccabinetpod

3rd: @eatingaroundtheburgh

Best Tiny Free Library

Castle Shannon Library at the Borough Building

3677 Myrtle Ave., Castle Shannon.

castleshannonlibrary.org

2nd: Black Cat Market

3rd: Poetry Lounge

click to enlarge Best Tourist Attraction/Best Place to Take Out of Towers: Mt. Washington

Best Tourist Attraction/Best Place to Take Out of Towners

Mt. Washington /Grandview Ave. Overlooks

lewisandclark.travel/listing/grandview-overlook

2nd: The Strip District

3rd: Randyland

Best TV Personality

Heather Abraham (KDKA)

instagram.com/theheatherabraham

2nd: David Highfield

3rd: Mikey Hood

Best Twitch Account

KasuallyKat

twitch.tv/kasuallykat

2nd: Selecta

3rd: HebeBuffay

Best View of the City

Exiting Fort Pitt Tunnel inbound

2nd: Mt. Washington

3rd: PNC Park

Best X Account

@Pgh_Scanner

x.com/pgh_scanner

2nd:@alonna_lee

3rd: @ODDPITTSBURGH

click to enlarge Best Yinzer: Rick Sebak

Best Yinzer

Rick Sebak

instagram.com/ricksebak

2nd: Pittsburgh Dad

3rd: Rachel Ann Bovier - The Pittsburgh Poetess



Best Youtube Account

Wendy’s Classic Corner

youtube.com/@wendysclassiccorner

2nd: That Adventure Guy

3rd: TomWasHere