Best Of PGH 2024: People + Places

Best Bar Bathroom
Tiki Lounge
2003 East Carson St., South Side.
tikilounge412.com
2nd: Belvedere’s
3rd: Tina’s
Best Bike Trail
The Montour Trail
2589 Boyce Plaza Rd., Upper St. Clair.
montourtrail.org
2nd: Three Rivers Heritage Trail
3rd: Great Allegheny Passage
Best Birthday Spot for Adults
Puttshack
1729 Smallman St., Strip District. puttshack.com
2nd: Lumberjaxes Axe Throwing Bar
3rd: Club PIttsburgh
Best Birthday Spot for Kids
Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium
7370 Baker St., Highland Park. pittsburghzoo.org
2nd: Sing Sing Sing!
3rd: Outerlimits Adventure Park
Best Blog
What Sleeps Beneath
whatsleepsbeneath.com
2nd: Pittsburgh Personified
3rd: VisitPittsburgh - #LovePGH Blog
Best Busker
Bridge Saxophone Guy
2nd: Violin Lady in Squirrel Hill
Best City Pool
Dormont Pool
1801 Dormont Ave., Dormont.
2nd: Bloomfield
3rd: Highland Park
Best College Athlete
Blake Hinson
pittsburghpanthers.com
2nd: Owen Pastorius
3rd: MJ Devonshire
Best Dressed
Christopher MacTaggart
2nd: Jessica Semler
3rd: NAR aka TheHeftyHideAway
Best Event Planner
T’s Touch Events
facebook.com/TsToucheventdesigns
2nd: Events by Lindsey
3rd: Ambient Alchemists
Best Hair
Kris Letang
nhl.com/penguins
2nd: Kelly Dzanaj of Talk Pittsburgh
3rd: Spaz
Best Influencer
Ana Eats Pgh
anaeatspgh.net
2nd: Uncle Bob’s Magic Cabinet
3rd: Alaina Wodarek
Best Instagram Account
@Pghscanner
instagram.com/pghscanner
2nd:@OddPittsburgh
3rd: @chef.life.hacks
Best Jagoff
The entirety of UPMC
2nd: John Fetterman
3rd: Phil Bacharach
Best Library Branch
Main (Oakland)
4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland.
carnegielibrary.org/clp_location/main-oakland
2nd: Andrew Carnegie Free Library & Music Hall in Carnegie
3rd: Avalon Public Library
Best Place to Cry in Public
Arby’s on McKnight
4810 McKnight Rd., Ross.
arbys.com
2nd: The empty Panera Bread on Boulevard of the Allies
3rd: Western Psych
Best Place to have Sex in Public
Allegheny Cemetery
4734 Butler St., Lawrenceville.
alleghenycemetery.com
2nd: The Cathedral of Learning
3rd: South Side Burger King
Best Place to See the Furries During Anthrocon
Il Tetto
942 Penn Ave. Third Floor, Downtown.
siennamercato.com
The winner of last year’s Best Of PGH Best Rooftop Bar, Il Tetto at Sienna Mercato has the perfect view over Penn Ave. to see all the Anthrocon (and other various people-watching) action down below. During Anthrocon, furry fans can catch the annual fursuit parade with a bourbon neat, fine wine, or craft cocktail in hand without having to deal with the crowded streets below. If you’re afraid you won’t get a close-up view of your favorite furries from up above, fear not. The furries have been welcome in this space for years, and they often celebrate at all three restaurants in Sienna Mercato’s Penn Ave. space. Heck, you might even walk out with a souvenir. -Stacy Rounds
Best Podcast
Straight Facts Podcast
3rd: Silver Screen Time Machine
Best Pro Athlete
Sidney Crosby
nhl.com/penguins
2nd: Jalapeno Hannah
3rd: TJ Watt
Best Radio Personality (Talk)
Mikey and Bob
961kiss.iheart.com/featured/the-morning-freak-show
2nd: Kelly Dzanaj (100.7 Star)
3rd: Abby Krizner (The X)
Best Real Estate Agent
Scott Schreamm of Howard Hanna
scottschrammteam.howardhanna.com
2nd: LaRocca Real Estate Team
3rd: Jeremy Thieroff
Best Selfie Mirror
Mattress Factory
509 Jacksonia St., North Side. mattress.org
2nd: Brillobox
3rd: EON Bar & Grill (Homestead)
Best Sports Announcer
Mike Lange
2nd: Bob Pompeani
3rd: Bill Hillgrove
Best Threads Account
@fuckyeahdinosaurs
threads.net/@fuckyeahdinosaurs
2nd: @Pittsburghgraffiti
3rd: @poormanspodcast412
Best TikTok Account
@pittsburghhills
tiktok.com/@pittsburghhills
2nd: @unclebobsmagiccabinetpod
3rd: @eatingaroundtheburgh
Best Tiny Free Library
Castle Shannon Library at the Borough Building
3677 Myrtle Ave., Castle Shannon.
castleshannonlibrary.org
2nd: Black Cat Market
3rd: Poetry Lounge
Best Tourist Attraction/Best Place to Take Out of Towners
Mt. Washington /Grandview Ave. Overlooks
lewisandclark.travel/listing/grandview-overlook
2nd: The Strip District
3rd: Randyland
Best TV Personality
Heather Abraham (KDKA)
instagram.com/theheatherabraham
2nd: David Highfield
3rd: Mikey Hood
Best Twitch Account
KasuallyKat
twitch.tv/kasuallykat
2nd: Selecta
3rd: HebeBuffay
Best View of the City
Exiting Fort Pitt Tunnel inbound
2nd: Mt. Washington
3rd: PNC Park
Best X Account
@Pgh_Scanner
x.com/pgh_scanner
2nd:@alonna_lee
3rd: @ODDPITTSBURGH
Best Yinzer
Rick Sebak
instagram.com/ricksebak
2nd: Pittsburgh Dad
3rd: Rachel Ann Bovier - The Pittsburgh Poetess
Best Youtube Account
Wendy’s Classic Corner
youtube.com/@wendysclassiccorner
2nd: That Adventure Guy
3rd: TomWasHere