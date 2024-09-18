Best Of PGH 2024: Music + Nightlife

Best Bar to Day Drink
Trace Brewing
4312 Main St., Bloomfield.
tracebloomfield.com
2nd: Fat Head's
3rd: Roland's
Best Bar to Drink Alone
Kelly’s
6012 Centre Ave., East Liberty.
kellysbarlounge.com
2nd: The Smiling Moose (South Side)
3rd: Dee’s Cafe
Best Bar to PreGame Before The Game
Southern Tier
316 N. Shore Dr., North Shore.
pittsburgh.stbcbeer.com
2nd: Primanti Brothers
3rd: D’s Six Pax and Dogs
Best Bartender
Chris at Arsenal in Dormont
2905 W. Liberty Ave., Dormont.
arsenalciderhouse.com/dormont
2nd: Kaitlynn at Smokey’s Tavern
3rd: Garth at Bierport
Best Blues Artist/Group
Blues Attack
bluesattackpgh.com
2nd: Pierce Dipner Band
3rd: Weird Paul Rock Band
Best Bouncer
Brandi at Bottlerocket Social Hall
1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown.
bottlerocketpgh.com
2nd: Kitty Valentine at Blue Moon & 5801
3rd: Pete at The Smiling Moose (South Side)
Best Club
Spirit
242 51st St., Lawrenceville.
spiritpgh.com
2nd: Jergel's
3rd: Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
Best Club DJ
DJ Jimmy
3rd: NOCASINO
Best Country Artist/Group
Morgan Gruber
itsmorgangruber.com
2nd: The Shiners
3rd: Honky Tonk Heroes
Best Cover Artist/Group
Dancing Queen
dancingqueen911.com
2nd: The Pyramid Incident
3rd: Franchise Band
Best Dive Bar
Bottlerocket Social Hall
1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown.
bottlerocketpgh.com
2nd: Bob’s Garage
3rd: Gooski's
Best Electronic Artist/Group
Dichro
dichro.bandcamp.com
2nd: Weird Paul
3rd: Chris Maze
Best Haunted Attraction
Hundred Acres Manor
One Hundred Acres Dr., Broughton.
hundredacresmanor.com
2nd: ScareHouse
3rd: Jekyl & Hyde
Best Jazz Artist/Group
Mary Ann Mangini
dancingqueen911.com
2nd: Phat Man Dee
3rd: Roger Humphries and RH Factor
Best LGBTQ Bar
Blue Moon
5115 Butler St., Lawrenceville.
bluemoononbutler.com
2nd: 5801
3rd: Harold’s Haunt
Best Local Album of the Year
Dream The Heavy - Into The Unknown
dreamtheheavy.com
2nd: Jarrod Barry - I Just Want To Be
3rd: Heading North - We’re So Back
Best Metal Artist/Group
Modern Fossils
blackettmusic.com/m/modern-fossils
2nd: Drown the Deep
3rd: Amoeba Knievel
Best Music Fest
Millvale Music Festival
millvalemusic.org
2nd: Three Rivers Music and Arts Festival
3rd: Pride on the Shore
Best Music Venue (City)
Stage AE
400 N. Shore Dr., North Shore.
stageae.com
2nd: Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
3rd: City Winery
Best Music Venue (Suburbs)
Mr. Smalls Theatre
400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale.
mrsmalls.com
2nd: The Roxian
3rd: Jergel's Rhythm and Grill
Best New Bar
The Poetry Lounge
313 North Ave., Millvale.
poetrymillvale.com
2nd: Grist House Beer Crib
3rd: Space Bar
Best Place to Celebrate Your Divorce
Fuck Yeah, Dinosaurs! concert
dinopunks.com
You’re finally out! The papers are signed. That good-for-nothing is gone, and you’re single and ready to mingle. But how do you even date in 2024? Where do the single people go, especially the ones who like dinosaurs?
Then you see the flyer: Fuck Yeah, Dinosaurs! will be performing later at your local venue. Cover paid, you join the crowd as the dinopunks scream into the mic about dinos eating yinzers at the Bloomfield Pool. Soon, you’re jumping up and down, swapping a sloppy kiss with a fellow dinophile, and toasting your newfound freedom. Who said divorce has to suck? Fuck that marriage. Fuck Yeah, Dinosaurs!
-Colin Williams
2nd: Anywhere your ex isn't!
3rd: Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
Best Place to Karaoke
Bob’s Garage
1372 Freeport Rd., Blawnox.
instagram.com/pghbobsgarage
2nd: Jekyl & Hyde with DJ Paris Not France
3rd: Froggy’s Bar
Best Pop Artist/Group
Pop Baby
popbabymusic.com
2nd: Lindsay Liebro
3rd: Amoeba Knievel
fuck yeah, dinosaurs!
dinopunks.com
2nd: The Cheats
3rd: Bastard Bearded Irishmen
Best R&B Artist/Group
Chantal Joseph
chantaljmusic.com
2nd: Nied’s Hotel Band
3rd: Elmoz Fire
Best Radio Personality or Duo (DJ)
Mikey and Big Bob
961kiss.iheart.com
2nd: Bubba Show
3rd: John Ballistic’s Underground Jukebox
Best Radio Station
91.3 WYEP
wyep.org
2nd: WDVE
3rd: Star 100.7
Best Rap/Hip-Hop Artist/Group
Lil Lenny
facebook.com/Lil.Lenny412
Pittsburgh’s rap scene has taken body blows in recent years, with Jimmy Wopo and Mac Miller cut down in their prime. But artists keep percolating up through the underground anyway with fresh sounds, proof that the Steel City’s hip-hop bench is deep. Lil Lenny, who’s been honing his craft since at least 2013, has come off that bench with a spate of recent EPs and shows backed by a funk band with a full horn section. With a sharp delivery, clean production, and a mix of chill but envelope-pushing songs, Lil Lenny is one of the artists who proves the heart of hip-hop still beats loud in the ’Burgh.
-Colin Williams
2nd: Moemaw Naedon
3rd: DJ KyD Kahlil
Best Rock Artist/Group
Johnny Angel and the Halos
facebook.com/JAandtheHalos
2nd: JOURNEY THRU THE AGES
3rd: One Eye Daddys
Best Sports Bar
Ruggers Pub
40 South 22nd St., South Side.
ruggerspub.com
2nd: Squirrel Hill Sports Bar
3rd: Mike’s Beer Bar
Best Strip Club
Cheerleaders
3100 Liberty Ave., Lawrenceville.
cheerleaderspittsburgh.com
2nd: Lucky’s (Real Luck Cafe)
3rd: Rick’s Cabaret
Best Trivia Night
Trivia Jockeys at 5801
5801 Ellsworth Ave., Shadyside.
5801pgh.com
2nd: World Famous Trivia at Bottlerocket
3rd: Parkway Theater & Film Lounge
Best World or International Music Artist/Group
The Polkamaniacs
zomboco.com/the-polkamaniacs
2nd: Bealtaine
3rd: Timbeleza