Best Of PGH 2024: Music + Nightlife

Best Bar to Day Drink

Trace Brewing

4312 Main St., Bloomfield.

tracebloomfield.com

2nd: Fat Head's

3rd: Roland's

Best Bar to Drink Alone

Kelly’s

6012 Centre Ave., East Liberty.

kellysbarlounge.com

2nd: The Smiling Moose (South Side)

3rd: Dee’s Cafe

Best Bar to PreGame Before The Game

Southern Tier

316 N. Shore Dr., North Shore.

pittsburgh.stbcbeer.com

2nd: Primanti Brothers

3rd: D’s Six Pax and Dogs

Best Bartender

Chris at Arsenal in Dormont

2905 W. Liberty Ave., Dormont.

arsenalciderhouse.com/dormont

2nd: Kaitlynn at Smokey’s Tavern

3rd: Garth at Bierport

Best Blues Artist/Group

Blues Attack

bluesattackpgh.com

2nd: Pierce Dipner Band

3rd: Weird Paul Rock Band

Best Bouncer

Brandi at Bottlerocket Social Hall

1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown.

bottlerocketpgh.com

2nd: Kitty Valentine at Blue Moon & 5801

3rd: Pete at The Smiling Moose (South Side)

Best Club: Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville

Best Club

Spirit

242 51st St., Lawrenceville.

spiritpgh.com

2nd: Jergel's

3rd: Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive

Best Club DJ

DJ Jimmy



Adam at Pittsburgh Emo Night



NOCASINO



Best Country Artist/Group

Morgan Gruber

itsmorgangruber.com

2nd: The Shiners

3rd: Honky Tonk Heroes

Best Cover Artist/Group

Dancing Queen

dancingqueen911.com

2nd: The Pyramid Incident

3rd: Franchise Band

Best Dive Bar

Bottlerocket Social Hall

1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown.

bottlerocketpgh.com

2nd: Bob’s Garage

3rd: Gooski's

click to enlarge Dichro

Best Electronic Artist/Group

Dichro

dichro.bandcamp.com

2nd: Weird Paul

3rd: Chris Maze

Best Haunted Attraction

Hundred Acres Manor

One Hundred Acres Dr., Broughton.

hundredacresmanor.com

2nd: ScareHouse

3rd: Jekyl & Hyde

Best Jazz Artist/Group

Mary Ann Mangini

dancingqueen911.com

2nd: Phat Man Dee

3rd: Roger Humphries and RH Factor

Best LGBTQ Bar

Blue Moon

5115 Butler St., Lawrenceville.

bluemoononbutler.com

2nd: 5801

3rd: Harold’s Haunt

Best Local Album of the Year

Dream The Heavy - Into The Unknown

dreamtheheavy.com

2nd: Jarrod Barry - I Just Want To Be

3rd: Heading North - We’re So Back

Best Metal Artist/Group

Modern Fossils

blackettmusic.com/m/modern-fossils

2nd: Drown the Deep

3rd: Amoeba Knievel

Best Music Fest

Millvale Music Festival

millvalemusic.org

2nd: Three Rivers Music and Arts Festival

3rd: Pride on the Shore

Best Music Venue (City)

Stage AE

400 N. Shore Dr., North Shore.

stageae.com

2nd: Thunderbird Café & Music Hall

3rd: City Winery

Best Music Venue (Suburbs)

Mr. Smalls Theatre

400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale.

mrsmalls.com

2nd: The Roxian

3rd: Jergel's Rhythm and Grill

Best New Bar

The Poetry Lounge

313 North Ave., Millvale.

poetrymillvale.com

2nd: Grist House Beer Crib

3rd: Space Bar

Best Place to Celebrate Your Divorce: Fuck Yeah, Dinosaurs! concert

Best Place to Celebrate Your Divorce

Fuck Yeah, Dinosaurs! concert

dinopunks.com

You’re finally out! The papers are signed. That good-for-nothing is gone, and you’re single and ready to mingle. But how do you even date in 2024? Where do the single people go, especially the ones who like dinosaurs?

Then you see the flyer: Fuck Yeah, Dinosaurs! will be performing later at your local venue. Cover paid, you join the crowd as the dinopunks scream into the mic about dinos eating yinzers at the Bloomfield Pool. Soon, you’re jumping up and down, swapping a sloppy kiss with a fellow dinophile, and toasting your newfound freedom. Who said divorce has to suck? Fuck that marriage. Fuck Yeah, Dinosaurs!

-Colin Williams

2nd: Anywhere your ex isn't!

3rd: Belvedere's Ultra-Dive



Best Place to Karaoke

Bob’s Garage

1372 Freeport Rd., Blawnox.

instagram.com/pghbobsgarage

2nd: Jekyl & Hyde with DJ Paris Not France

3rd: Froggy’s Bar



Best Pop Artist/Group

Pop Baby

popbabymusic.com

2nd: Lindsay Liebro

3rd: Amoeba Knievel





Best Punk Artist/Group: Fuck yeah, dinosaurs!

The Cheats

Bastard Bearded Irishmen

The Cheats



Bastard Bearded Irishmen





Best R&B Artist/Group

Chantal Joseph

chantaljmusic.com

2nd: Nied’s Hotel Band

3rd: Elmoz Fire



Best Radio Personality or Duo (DJ)

Mikey and Big Bob

961kiss.iheart.com

2nd: Bubba Show

3rd: John Ballistic’s Underground Jukebox



Best Radio Station

91.3 WYEP

wyep.org

2nd: WDVE

3rd: Star 100.7





Best Rap/Hip-Hop Artist/Group

Lil Lenny

facebook.com/Lil.Lenny412

Pittsburgh’s rap scene has taken body blows in recent years, with Jimmy Wopo and Mac Miller cut down in their prime. But artists keep percolating up through the underground anyway with fresh sounds, proof that the Steel City’s hip-hop bench is deep. Lil Lenny, who’s been honing his craft since at least 2013, has come off that bench with a spate of recent EPs and shows backed by a funk band with a full horn section. With a sharp delivery, clean production, and a mix of chill but envelope-pushing songs, Lil Lenny is one of the artists who proves the heart of hip-hop still beats loud in the ’Burgh.

-Colin Williams

2nd: Moemaw Naedon

3rd: DJ KyD Kahlil

Best Rock Artist/Group

Johnny Angel and the Halos

facebook.com/JAandtheHalos

2nd: JOURNEY THRU THE AGES

3rd: One Eye Daddys



Best Sports Bar

Ruggers Pub

40 South 22nd St., South Side.

ruggerspub.com

2nd: Squirrel Hill Sports Bar

3rd: Mike’s Beer Bar

Best Strip Club: Cheerleaders

Best Strip Club

Cheerleaders

3100 Liberty Ave., Lawrenceville.

cheerleaderspittsburgh.com

2nd: Lucky’s (Real Luck Cafe)

3rd: Rick’s Cabaret

Best Trivia Night

Trivia Jockeys at 5801

5801 Ellsworth Ave., Shadyside.

5801pgh.com

2nd: World Famous Trivia at Bottlerocket

3rd: Parkway Theater & Film Lounge

Best World or International Music Artist/Group

The Polkamaniacs

zomboco.com/the-polkamaniacs

2nd: Bealtaine

3rd: Timbeleza