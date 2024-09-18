BEST OF PITTSBURGH 2024 Reader's Poll

This year, maybe more than ever, we can all agree that voting is important. First and foremost, in this upcoming November election (stay tuned for our comprehensive Election Guide with details on candidates up and down the ballot). But second, just behind that, the most consequential vote you can make in this town, we think, is for Pittsburgh City Paper’s Best Of PGH Reader’ Poll winners. And boy oh boy, did yinz turn out.

More than 25,000 of you, to be more precise, cast a staggering 321,269 votes up and down our ballot, creating a catalog of the abundant coolness permeating this city. Different people, places, and businesses, all nominated by you, duked it out for the top spot in categories like Best Nail Artist, Best Black-Owned Hair Salon, Best Happy Hour, Best Pierogies, and Best Bike Trail, as well as in curveballs like Best Bar to Drink Alone, Best Place to Celebrate Your Divorce, and Best Place to Have Sex in Public (do not tell them we sent you).

But we still wanted to have more fun, so this year, City Paper’s editorial team threw in a bunch of extra Staff Picks to help you find some hidden Pittsburgh gems like Best Place to Get a Weird Flash Tattoo, Best Shitty Beer, Best Neighborhood to Pretend You're on Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, and Best Unexpected Place to Spot Hotties.

So dive in, enjoy, and a big, big thank you for exercising those voting muscles. Next, fellow Western Pa.-ers, we’ll use them to save democracy.

-Ali Trachta

Editor-in-Chief