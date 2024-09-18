Best Of PGH 2024: Food + Drink

click to enlarge Best Of 2024

Best African Food

Tana Ethiopian

5929 Baum Blvd., Eat Liberty.

tanaethiopiancuisine.com

Who needs forks when you have injera bread? As the lone outpost for Ethiopian cuisine, Tana has a special place in Pittsburgh. For the uninitiated, Ethiopian food is usually served on large, family-style platters atop what is essentially a massive pancake. This injera bread is moist and delicious, turning every little fingerful of tibs or doro wat into a savory dumpling. Whether you’re a vegetarian or want to go all-in on a meat sampler, Tana provides a convivial setting for fine finger food. Add to that some refreshing St. George’s lager or a glass of Ethiopian honey wine and you’ve got yourself a great East Liberty date night.

-Colin Williams

2nd: African Eats Cuisine

3rd: Essence

click to enlarge Best Arepa" Arepittas. 428 Cherry Way, Downtown

Best Arepa

Arepittas

428 Cherry Way, Downtown.

arepittas.com

2nd: Cilantro y Ajo

3rd: Colombian Spot

Best Bagel

Pigeon Bagels

5613 Hobart St., Squirrel Hill.

pigeonbagels.com

2nd: Three Brothers

3rd: Burgh’s Bagels

Best Bakery

La Gourmandine

Various locations.

lagourmandinebakery.com

2nd: Oakmont Bakery

3rd: Bethel Bakery

Best Bar Food

Bigham Tavern

321 Bigham St., Mt. Washington.

bighamtavern.com

2nd: Kelly’s Bar and Lounge

3rd: Big Jim’s

Best Barista

Mark Phillips at Carnegie Coffee Company

132 E. Main St., Carnegie.

instagram.com/carnegiecoffeecompany

2nd: Grim Wizard Coffee Staff

3rd: Katrina at Bellevue Beans

Best BBQ

Mission BBQ

Multiple locations.

mission-bbq.com

2nd: Walter’s BBQ

3rd: Showcase BBQ

Best Bread

Mancini’s Bakery

601 Woodward Ave., McKees Rocks.

mancinisbakery.com

2nd: Mediterra

3rd: Breadworks

Best Brewery

Grist House

10 E. Sherman St., Millvale.

gristhouse.com

2nd: Lincoln Avenue Brewery

3rd: Hitchhiker

Best Brunch

Pamela’s P&G Diner

Multiple locations.

pamelasdiner.com

2nd: The Grand Concourse

3rd: Speckled Egg

Best Bubble Tea

Tsaocaa

Multiple locations.

tsaocaapa.com

2nd: Fuku Tea

3rd: Bae Bae's Kitchen

Best Burger

Moonlit Burgers

Multiple locations.

moonlitburgers.com

2nd: Tessaro’s

3rd: Burgatory

Best Butcher

Strip District Meats

2123 Penn Ave., Strip District.

stripdistrictmeats.com

2nd: Tom Friday’s

3rd: Fat Butcher

Best Candy Store

Sarris

511 Adams Ave., Canonsburg.

sarriscandies.com

2nd: Grandpa Joe’s

3rd: S&S Candy & Cigar

Best Caribbean Restaurant

Kaya

2000 Smallman St., Strip District.

kaya.menu

2nd: Leon’s

3rd: ShadoBeni

Best Caterer

Just in Thyme

Catering & Events

5316 William Flynn Hwy., Gibsonia.

jitcatering.com/catering

2nd: Black Radish

3rd: Mona Lisa Catering

Best Cheesemonger

Chantal’s

4402 Penn Ave., Bloomfield.

chantalscheese.com

2nd: The Cheese Queen

3rd: Nosh and Curd

Best Chef

Dave Anoia - DiAnoia’s Eatery

2549 Penn Ave., Strip District.

dianoiaseatery.com

2nd: Jamilka Borges (Lilith)

3rd: Chef Chuck Lash (Over Eden)

Best Chinese Restaurant

Sesame Inn

704 Washington Rd., Mt. Lebanon.

sesameinn.com

2nd: Chengdu Gourmet

3rd: Chinatown Inn

Best Cider

Arsenal Cider House

Multiple locations.

arsenalciderhouse.com

2nd: Soergel Orchards

3rd: Threadbare Cider

Best Coffee Shop

Carnegie Coffee Co

132 E. Main St., Carnegie.

instagram.com/carnegiecoffeecompany

2nd: Commonplace Coffee

3rd: Bean Thru

Best Craft Cocktails

Hidden Harbor

1708 Shady Ave., Squirrel Hill.

hiddenharborpgh.com

2nd: Bar Botanico

3rd: The Summit

Best CSA

Freedom Farms

795 Pittsburgh Rd. Butler.

freedomfarmspa.com

2nd: Harvie

3rd: Who Cooks For You

Best Deli

Pennsylvania Macaroni Co.

2010-12 Penn Ave., Strip District.

pennmac.com

2nd: Carson Street Deli

3rd: Smallman Street Deli

Best Deli Fried Chicken

Wagner’s Market

4978 Middle Rd., Gibsonia.

wagnersmarket.com

Shopping at Wagner’s is the epitome of shopping local. This small, family-owned market has been serving the Gibsonia area for decades, offering local produce and other locally sourced products and butchering meats in-house. And, sometime within their 90-plus-year history, they perfected their fried chicken recipe.

If you can find it, tucked behind dense green trees on a winding road up in the ‘burbs, you’ll discover that this hideaway is putting out some damn fine fried chicken. It’s juicy, it’s crunchy, and the crust is perfectly seasoned. Party planners should order at least a week ahead of time by phone to make sure there’s enough chicken for everyone. Or, if you’re having a sudden fried chicken craving for one, stop in, make sure you get the broccoli salad to go with it, pop down in front of the TV, and enjoy. -Stacy Rounds

Best Dessert Menu

Page’s Dairy Mart

4112 E. Carson St., South Side.

pagedairymart.net

2nd: Butterwood Consortium

3rd: Lilith

Best Diner

Pamela’s P&G Diner

Multiple locations. pamelasdiner.com

2nd: Kelly Os

3rd: Ritter's Diner

Best Distillery

Wigle Whiskey

Multiple locations. wiglewhiskey.com

2nd: Maggie’s Farm

3rd: McLaughlins

Best Dog Friendly Restaurant

Redfin Blues

100 Waterfront Dr., Washington’s Landing.

redfinblues.com

2nd: Getaway Bar and Grill

3rd: Pub in the Park

Best Donuts

Oram’s

1406 Seventh Ave., Beaver Falls.

orams.com

2nd: Oakmont Bakery

3rd: Better-Maid

Best Farmer’s Market

Bloomfield Saturday market

5050 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield.

bloomfieldpgh.org/bloomfield-saturday-market

2nd: Bellevue

3rd: Market Square

Best Food Festival

Picklesburgh

picklesburgh.com

2nd: St Nick’s Greek Food Festival (Oakland)

3rd: VegFest

click to enlarge Best Food Relief Effort: 412 Food Rescue

Best Food Relief Effort

412 Food Rescue

412foodrescue.org

2nd: Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank

3rd: Light of Life Rescue Mission

Best Food Truck

Hibachi Lou’s

instagram.com/hibachilou412

2nd: Blue Sparrow

3rd: The Boonseek

Best Fried Chicken

Bird on the Run

Multiple locations.

birdontherun.com

2nd: Coop De Ville

3rd: Frisch’s

Best Fries

Potato Patch

4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin.

kennywood.com

2nd: Mike & Tony’s Gyros

3rd: Park Bruges

Best Gluten-Free Options

Mullett’s

297 Beverly Rd. Mt. Lebanon.

mullettsmtlebo.com

2nd: Wild Rise Bakery

3rd: Baked True North

Best Greek Restaurant

Anthos

3803 Willow Ave., Castle Shannon.

anthosfoods.com

2nd: Aladdin's Eatery

3rd: Amel’s

Best Gyro

Mike & Tony’s

Multiple locations.

mikeandtonysgyros.com

2nd: Gali’s

3rd: EVIA Greek

Best Happy Hour

Mad Mex

Multiple locations.

madmex.com

2nd: Urban Tap

3rd: Hysyde Lounge

Best Hoagie

Peppi’s

Multiple locations.

peppisubs.com

2nd: Triangle Bar & Grill

3rd: Spak Bros

Best Hot Dog

D’s Six Pax n Dogz

Multiple locations.

ds6pax.com

2nd: Brighton Hot Dog Shoppe

3rd: Pittsburgh Street Dogs

Best Ice Cream

Page’s Dairy Mart

4112 E. Carson St., South Side.

pagedairymart.net

2nd: Millie’s

3rd: Scoops

Best Indian Restaurant

Peoples Indian

5147 Penn Ave. #1, Garfield.

peoplesindianpa.com

2nd: Taj Mahal Pittsburgh

3rd: Taste of India

Best Italian Restaurant

DiAnoia’s Eatery

2549 Penn Ave., Strip District.

dianoiaseatery.com

2nd: Alla Familia

3rd: Dish Osteria

Best Japanese Restaurant

Umami

202 38th St., Lawrenceville.

umamipgh.com

2nd: Little Tokyo

3rd: Ichiban

Best Juice

Pittsburgh Juice Company

3418 Penn Ave., Lawrenceville.

pittsburghjuicecompany.com

2nd: 1:11 Juice Bar

3rd: Live Fresh

Best Kid-Friendly Restaurant

Federal Galley

200 Children’s Way, North Side.

federalgalley.org

2nd: Caliente

3rd: D’s Six Pax and Dogz

Best Korean Restaurant

Bae Bae’s Kitchen

951 Liberty Ave.,

baebaes.kitchen

2nd: Soju

3rd: Golden Pig

Best Latin Restaurant

Arepittas

428 Cherry Way, Downtown.

arepittas.com

2nd: Cilantro y Ajo

3rd: Secretos de Mis Abuelos

Best Margarita

Round Corner Cantina /Esquina Cantina

3720 Butler St., Lawrenceville.

iluvcantina.com

2nd: Tepache Mexican Kitchen & Bar

3rd: Franklin Inn

Best Mexican Restaurant

Totopo

660 Washington Rd., Mt Lebanon.

totopomex.com

2nd: El Campesino

3rd: Condado

Best Middle-Eastern Restaurant

Salem’s

Multiple locations.

salemsmarketgrill.com

2nd: Aladdin’s

3rd: Pitaland

Best Milkshake

Milkshake Factory

Multiple locations.

milkshakefactory.com

2nd: Page’s

3rd: Burgatory

Best Mocktails

Goodlander Cocktail Brewery

6614 Hamilton Ave., Larimer.

goodlandercocktails.com

2nd: The Commoner

3rd: Lawrence Hall

Best New Restaurant

Lilith

238 Spahr St., Shadyside.

lilithpgh.com

2nd: FET-FISK

3rd: Brick n' Mortar

Best Outdoor Dining

Narcisi Winery

4578 Gibsonia Rd., Gibsonia.

narcisiwinery.com

2nd: The Porch

3rd: Nicky’s Thai (North Side)

Best Pierogies

Pierogies Plus

342 Island Ave., McKees Rocks.

pierogiesplus.com

2nd: Apteka

3rd: Cop Out

Best Pizza

Fiori’s Pizzaria

103 Capital Ave., West Liberty.

fiorispizzaria.com

2nd: Mineo’s

3rd: Iron Born

Best Place to Drink Cheap

At home

2nd: Squirrel Hill Cafe

3rd: Jack’s

Best Place to Drink Fancy

Bridges and Bourbon

930 Penn Ave., Downtown.

bridgesandbourbonpgh.com

2nd: Mullett’s

3rd: Love, Katie Distilling

Best Place to Drink Outside

Coughlins

Multiple locations.

eatatcoughlinslaw.com

2nd: Hitchhiker Brewery (Mt. Lebanon)

3rd: Abbey

Best Place to Eat Cheap

Big Jim’s in the Run

201 Saline St., Greenfield.

bigjimsrestaurant.com

A core memory of my yinzer childhood is sitting in Big Jim’s nearly every Friday, eating provolone sticks for dinner and staring at the wall. Well, not the wall, exactly; I was mesmerized by a bizarre, glowing, electronic piece of technicolor landscape artwork that hung in the dining room and scrolled by on a loop. Last I checked, that contraption is gone, but the vibe, stellar food, and low, low prices are as reliable as ever at Big Jim’s in the Run. Order something Italian, order something fried, order something fried and Italian. Whatever it is, you won’t be sorry, and your wallet won’t feel much of a hit.

-Ali Trachta



2nd: Ritter’s

3rd: Bob's Diner

Best Place to Eat Fancy

Alla Famiglia

804 E. Warrington Ave., Allentown.

allafamiglia.com

2nd: Fig & Ash

3rd: Meat and Potatoes

Best Poke Bowl

JJ Poke

110 Atwood St., Oakland.

jjpoke.com

2nd: Slippery Mermaid (Sewickley)

3rd: Kahuna

Best Polish Restaurant

Apteka

4606 Penn Ave., Bloomfield.

aptekapgh.com

2nd: S&D Polish Deli

3rd: Cupka

Best Ramen

Ramen Bar

5860 Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill.

ramenbarpittsburgh.com

2nd: Fujiya Ramen

3rd: Everyday Noodles

Best Restaurant Beer List

The Urban Tap

Multiple locations. theurbantap.com

2nd: Industry Public House

3rd: The Getaway Bar and Grill

Best Romantic Restaurant

Pusadee’s Garden

5319 Butler St., Lawrenceville. pusadeesgarden.com

Pusadee’s is now in the third phase of its Pokémon-style evolution. While this Upper Lawrenceville staple started out as a humble BYOB Thai spot perfect for thrifty couples, it quickly became beloved for its titular garden, a bountiful oasis along a once-sleepy stretch of Butler. Soon, Pusadee’s had a liquor license and a long wait list — and then it closed for over a year, re-emerging as a palatial restaurant with reconfigured garden seating. The lush plantings, sleek interior, and a menu of elevated Thai staples and bespoke cocktails make this the ultimate Pittsburgh date spot for romantic al fresco and indoor dining. If you’re thinking of proposing here, just make sure to get a reservation at least a few weeks in advance. -Colin Williams

2nd: Monterey Bay

3rd: The Hyeholde

Best Seafood

Off the Hook

908 Warrendale Village Dr., Warrendale.

offthehookfish.com

2nd: Luke Wholey’s Wild Alaskan Grille

3rd: Roland’s

Best Smoothies

Smoothie King

Multiple locations.

smoothieking.com

2nd: Tropical Smoothie

3rd: Aruba Island Bowls

Best Soul Food

Carmi Soul Food

1219 Federal St., North Side.

carmirestaurant.com

2nd: Showcase BBQ

3rd: Cuddy’s at Lawrence Hall

Best Soup

Eat’n Park

Multiple locations.

eatnpark.com

2nd: Zuppas Deli

3rd: Everyday Noodle

click to enlarge Best Stea: Gaucho

Best Steak

Gaucho

146 Sixth St., Downtown.

eatgaucho.com

2nd: Hyde Park

3rd: Eddie V’s

Best Taco

Condado

Multiple locations.

condadotacos.com

2nd: Las Palmas

3rd: Duo’s Taqueria

Best Tea Shop

Dobra

1937 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill.

dobrateapgh.com

2nd: Bantha Tea Bar

3rd: Allegheny Coffee & Tea Exchange

click to enlarge Best Thai Restaurant: Nicky's Thai

Best Thai Restaurant

Nicky’s Thai Kitchen

Multiple locations.

nickysthaikitchen.com

2nd: Noodlehead

3rd: Dancing Crab Thai

Best Vegan Options

Onion Maiden

639 E. Warrington Ave., Allentown.

onionmaiden.com

2nd: Veggies N’at

3rd: Hello Bistro

Best Vegetarian Options

Spak Bros.

5107 Penn Ave., Garfield.

spakbrothers.com

What can a grateful vegetarian say about Spak that has not already been expressed? In a town where meat has a chokehold on most restaurants and bars, this Garfield spot has given vegans and vegetarians a place to satisfy their cravings for the pizza, wings, and hoagies that have long been unavailable to them. Rather than settle for a grilled veggie sandwich or cheese-less pizza, diners are treated to plant-based pepperoni, vegan cheese without the notoriously gluey texture, and, most importantly, dairy-free ranch in which to dip their crusts and perfectly fried-and-sauced seitan wings.

In a landscape of overpriced, fussy restaurants and lackluster fast food, Spak remains a consistently delicious, welcoming place for everyone across the dietary spectrum to gather and enjoy a slice. -Amanda Waltz

2nd: Mami’s Bakes

3rd: Nurture PGH

Best Vietnamese Restaurant

Tram’s Kitchen

4050 Penn Ave., Bloomfield.

2nd: Banh Mi & Ti

3rd: Pho Van

Best Wine List

Narcisi Winery

4578 Gibsonia Rd., Gibsonia.

narcisiwinery.com

2nd: Allegheny Wine Mixer

3rd: Mary’s Vine

Best Wings

Big Shot Bob’s

Multiple locations.

bigshotbobs.com

2nd: Sidelines

3rd: Salvatore's Pizza House