Best Of PGH 2024 - Best Gluten-Free Options: Mullett's

click to enlarge CP Photo: MARS JOHNSON

While Uptown Mt. Lebo gets a lot of the municipality’s shine, the Beverly Rd. business corridor is packed with global cuisine, local businesses — and Greater Pittsburgh’s best gluten-free menu at Mullett’s. The intimate modern restaurant won Best New Restaurant last year, and this year, Mullett’s has rightfully been recognized for combining quality with allergy awareness.



Mullett’s hasn’t taken long to establish itself as a South Hills destination. On the day we visit, it’s crowded with customers, and many of them greet staff by name when they enter and search for a rare empty table.

The simple menu of small plates and bites can be entirely gluten-free, with all glutinous items stored in a separate area — since that’s why Mullett’s won, that’s how we order: spinach and artichoke dip, Brussels sprouts, brisket crostini, and a banh mi, all gluten free.

click to enlarge CP Photo: MARS JOHNSON

click to enlarge CP Photo: MARS JOHNSON

click to enlarge CP Photo: MARS JOHNSON

click to enlarge CP Photo: MARS JOHNSON

The small plates arrive quickly. Happily for those who don’t need to avoid the troublesome protein, it’s almost impossible to tell the bread isn’t “normal” — while maybe a bit less spongy, the brisket crostini comes on delicious toasted baguette that’s soft in the middle, crusty on the edge, and capable of holding a nice little portion of brisket and carmelized onions.

We pair these appetizers with a cocktail made with snap-pea-infused vodka. Everything goes together beautifully, and there’s just enough left at the end to take half the delectable banh mi home for lunch. Meanwhile, the regulars keep coming and going, the atmosphere buoyant with laughter.

Mullett’s is proof that most restaurants are at their best when they have a specific mandate, a concise menu, and quality ingredients. Gluten may bind together cereals, but you certainly don’t need it to bind together bites, cocktails, and community.