Best Of PGH 2024: Business + Services

Best Alterations Shop/Tailor
Topaz Thimble
2882 Glenmore Ave., Dormont.
topazthimble.com
2nd: Kait’s Craftations & Alterations
3rd: Old Flame Mending
Best Art Studio/Artist Co-op Space
Pittsburgh Glass Center
5472 Penn Ave., Bloomfield.
pittsburghglasscenter.org
2nd: Redfishbowl
3rd: Johnos Art Studio
Best Attorney
Nicole Nino Rosato (Phil DiLucente & Associates)
310 Grant St., Suite 1801, Downtown.
getphil.com/attorneys/nicole-d-nino
2nd: Sarah Krolikowski
3rd: Wakefield Law Group
Best Automotive Shop
Flynn’s Tire & Auto Service
Multiple locations. flynnstire.com
2nd: Glenshaw Auto
3rd: Walter's
Best Barber Shop
House of Handsome
2906 W. Liberty Ave., Dormont.
houseofhandsome.com
2nd: Crown Barbershop
3rd: Dark Root Barbershop
Best Bed and Breakfast
Inn on Negley
703 South Negley Ave.. Shadyside.
innonnegley.com
2nd: The Priory
3rd: The Brownsville Road House
Best BIPOC-Owned Business
Curated Flame
505 Grant Ave., Millvale.
curatedflamepgh.com
2nd: Wild Rise Bakery
3rd: STEAM Beauty and Wellness
Best Black-Owned Barber Shop
Dev’s Barbershop
2012 Monongahela Ave., Swissvale.
instagram.com/devbarbershopcrew
2nd: Cutz By Corey
3rd: Sanctuary Barbershop by Bam Cuts
Best Black-Owned Hair Salon
HBLS Hair Studios
423 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue.
instagram.com/hbsl_hair_studios_
2nd: Kimberly’s Hair Garden
3rd: Allure Beauty Bar
Best Body Piercing Shop
Black Horizon Tattoo
140 Sixth St., Downtown.
blackhorizontattooandpiercing.com
2nd: Hot Rod Piercing Co.
3rd: Pittsburgh Tattoo Company
Best Coworking Space
COhatch
Multiple locations.
cohatch.com/locations/pittsburgh
2nd: Emerald City
3rd: Fulton Commons
best credit union
Clearview Federal Credit Union
Multiple locations.
clearviewfcu.org
2nd: Pittsburgh Federal Credit Union
3rd: Hill District Federal Credit Union
Best Dance Studio
The Dance Company for the Performing Arts
3604 Fifth Ave., Oakland.
dancestudio-pro.com
2nd: Joy School of Dance • North Versailles
3rd: Dance Unleashed
Best Day Spa
Heal Pgh
901 Western Ave., North Side.
pghacuandmassage.com
2nd: The Sewickley Spa
3rd: Evolve Wellness Spa
Best Dry Cleaner
Ruby’s Cleaners
4026 Monroeville Blvd., Monroeville.
rubys-cleaners.com
2nd: Owl Cleaners
3rd: Suburban Dry Cleaners
Best Fitness Center
ASCEND Climbing
Multiple locations.
ascendclimbing.com
2nd: Burn Boot Camp
3rd: Death Comes Lifting
Best Florist
Violet Street Florist
512 California Ave., Avalon.
violetstreetflorist.com
2nd: The Farmer’s Daughter
3rd: Dormont Florist
Best Guided Tour
The Gateway Clipper
350 W. Station Square Dr., Station Square.
gatewayclipper.com
2nd: Passport to Pittsburgh
3rd: Buffalo Bill’s House (Silence of the Lambs film location)
Best Hair Salon
Salon Botanico
4522 Library Rd., Bethel Park.
vagaro.com/salonbotanico
2nd: Denham & Co. Salon
3rd: Studio E Salon
Best Health Advocacy Group
Planned Parenthood of Western PA
933 Liberty Ave., Downtown.
plannedparenthood.org
2nd: Central Outreach Wellness
3rd: Listen, Lucy
Best Independent Pharmacy
Hieber’s Pharmacy
Multiple locations. hiebers.com
2nd: Bloomfield Drug Store
3rd: Spartan Pharmacy
Best Lash Artist
Jenna walker
vagaro.com/estheticsbyjenna
2nd: Nicole Calabrese
3rd: Alannah Marie Bernhardy
Best Lash Studio
Onyx & Aura
431 Beaver St., Sewickley.
onyxandaura.com
2nd: La Vie Lashbar & Esthetics
3rd: Calabrese Lashes & Esthetics
Best LGBTQ - Owned Business
PSquare Scents
469 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue.
psquarescents.com
2nd: Leona’s
3rd: Harold’s Haunt
Best Massage Therapist
Pittsburgh Center for Complementary Health and Healing
1124 S. Braddock Ave., Regent Square.
pghhealthandhealing.com
2nd: Kneaded Tranquility
3rd: Soulista Healing Massage & Reiki
Best Medical Spa
fillir
Multiple Locations.
fillir.com
2nd: Known Aesthetics
3rd: Inclusive Aesthetics
Best Music Recording Studio
Mr. Smalls Recording and Mastering
922 W. North Ave., North Side.
mrsmallsrecording.com
2nd: Little Giant Studio
3rd: Razorblade Recordings
Best Nail Artist
Meghan Artuso (Beauty Bungalow)
2944 W. Liberty Ave., Dormont.
beautybungalowpgh.com
2nd: Lizzi Styslinger
3rd: Celia Mcbride (The Nail Room 412)
Best Nail Salon
Beauty Bungalow
2944 W. Liberty Ave., Dormont.
beautybungalowpgh.com
2nd: Beli Nails
3rd: The Nail Room 412
Best Nonprofit
412 Food Rescue
412foodrescue.org
2nd: 412Thrive
3rd: Cancer Bridges
Best Personal Trainer
Zak Bellant
636 E. Warrington Ave., Allentown.
deathcomeslifting.com
Zak Bellante’s vision of fitness for misfits has given Pittsburgh something truly special: a gym for basically anyone in any body. While Death Comes Lifting, from an aesthetic point of view, suits its Allentown home perfectly, it’s what’s inside this pink Victorian building that really matters — namely, an inclusive environment and playlists curated for metalheads, punks, and hip-hop stans alike. Motivated both by his past struggles with health and a nonlinear fitness journey, Bellante brings something that’s harder to find at commercial gyms: empathy. It’s largely Death Comes Lifting’s community mindset that’s propelled him to the top of this list, but hosting badass events such as doom-metal yoga classes certainly doesn’t hurt, either. -Colin Williams
2nd: Donal “Donny” Levi Donovan
3rd: Will Marshall
Best Pet Daycare
Camp Bow Wow
Various locations.
campbowwow.com
2nd: Pittsburgh Paws Pet Resort
3rd: The Dog Stop
Best Pet Groomer
Puffy Paws Dog Grooming
1726 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw.
instagram.com/@puffypawsdoggrooming
2nd: The AuStella Pet Parlor
3rd: All God’s Creatures
Best Place to Adopt a Pet
Trash Cat Rescue
trashcatrescue.org
2nd: Humane Animal Rescue Pittsburgh
3rd: Animal Friends
Best Place to Take Recycling
Construction Junction
214 North Lexington St., Point Breeze.
cjreuse.org
2nd: Michael Brothers
3rd: Recycling Dropoff at Railroad/31st St. (Strip District)
Best Printmaker/Poster Designer
Signs N’ At
1617 B S Braddock Ave., Edgewood.
signsnat.com
2nd: Press Craft Printers
3rd: PGH Print Ship
Best Psychic/Tarot Reader
The Golden Deer Tarot
goldendeertarot.square.site
2nd: The Menagerie
3rd: Sparkledragon’s Magical Emporium
Best Real Estate Agency
Alli Blydenburgh (Coldwell Banker)
6305 University Blvd., Moon Township.
coldwellbankerhomes.com
2nd: Kim Esposito
3rd: Neighborhood Realty
Best Social Justice Organization
SisTers PGH
2014 Monongahela Ave., Swissvale.
sisterspgh.org
2nd: 1Hood
3rd: City of Asylum
Best Spray Tan
MOKA
5144 Butler St., Lawrenceville.
mokaglow.com
2nd: Studio Glow
3rd: Kiki Beauty Bar
Best Tattoo Shop
Black Horizon Tattoo Co
140 Sixth St., Downtown.
blackhorizontattooandpiercing.com
2nd: Sanctuary Pittsburgh
3rd: Ice 9 Studio
Best Wedding Venue
Phipps Conservatory and Gardens
One Schenley Dr., Oakland. phipps.conservatory.org
2nd: Over Eden
3rd: Kinsey Events Warehouse
Best Women-Owned Business
Clementina Soy Wax Candles
clementinahandmade.com
2nd: Rising River Martial Arts
3rd: Knot Now, Not Later - Massage by Maddie Taylor
Best Yoga Studio
Sterling Yoga and Wellness
393 Vanadium Rd., Suite 201 & 202, Woodville. sterlingyoga.com
2nd: Black Cat Yoga
3rd: All Bodies Welcome Yoga