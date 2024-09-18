Best Of PGH 2024: Business + Services

Best Alterations Shop/Tailor

Topaz Thimble

2882 Glenmore Ave., Dormont.

topazthimble.com

2nd: Kait’s Craftations & Alterations

3rd: Old Flame Mending

Best Art Studio/Artist Co-op Space

Pittsburgh Glass Center

5472 Penn Ave., Bloomfield.

pittsburghglasscenter.org

2nd: Redfishbowl

3rd: Johnos Art Studio

Best Attorney

Nicole Nino Rosato (Phil DiLucente & Associates)

310 Grant St., Suite 1801, Downtown.

getphil.com/attorneys/nicole-d-nino

2nd: Sarah Krolikowski

3rd: Wakefield Law Group

Best Automotive Shop

Flynn’s Tire & Auto Service

Multiple locations. flynnstire.com

2nd: Glenshaw Auto

3rd: Walter's

Best Barber Shop

House of Handsome

2906 W. Liberty Ave., Dormont.

houseofhandsome.com

2nd: Crown Barbershop

3rd: Dark Root Barbershop

Best Bed and Breakfast

Inn on Negley

703 South Negley Ave.. Shadyside.

innonnegley.com

2nd: The Priory

3rd: The Brownsville Road House

Best BIPOC-Owned Business

Best BIPOC-Owned Business

Curated Flame

505 Grant Ave., Millvale.

curatedflamepgh.com

2nd: Wild Rise Bakery

3rd: STEAM Beauty and Wellness

Best Black-Owned Barber Shop

Dev’s Barbershop

2012 Monongahela Ave., Swissvale.

instagram.com/devbarbershopcrew

2nd: Cutz By Corey

3rd: Sanctuary Barbershop by Bam Cuts

Best Black-Owned Hair Salon

HBLS Hair Studios

423 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue.

instagram.com/hbsl_hair_studios_

2nd: Kimberly’s Hair Garden

3rd: Allure Beauty Bar



Best Body Piercing Shop

Black Horizon Tattoo

140 Sixth St., Downtown.

blackhorizontattooandpiercing.com

2nd: Hot Rod Piercing Co.

3rd: Pittsburgh Tattoo Company

Best Coworking Space

COhatch

Multiple locations.

cohatch.com/locations/pittsburgh

2nd: Emerald City

3rd: Fulton Commons

best credit union

Clearview Federal Credit Union

Multiple locations.

clearviewfcu.org

2nd: Pittsburgh Federal Credit Union

3rd: Hill District Federal Credit Union

Best Dance Studio

The Dance Company for the Performing Arts

3604 Fifth Ave., Oakland.

dancestudio-pro.com

2nd: Joy School of Dance • North Versailles

3rd: Dance Unleashed

Best Day Spa

Heal Pgh

901 Western Ave., North Side.

pghacuandmassage.com

2nd: The Sewickley Spa

3rd: Evolve Wellness Spa

Best Dry Cleaner

Ruby’s Cleaners

4026 Monroeville Blvd., Monroeville.

rubys-cleaners.com

2nd: Owl Cleaners

3rd: Suburban Dry Cleaners

Best Fitness Center

ASCEND Climbing

Multiple locations.

ascendclimbing.com

2nd: Burn Boot Camp

3rd: Death Comes Lifting

Best Florist

Violet Street Florist

512 California Ave., Avalon.

violetstreetflorist.com

2nd: The Farmer’s Daughter

3rd: Dormont Florist

Best Guided Tour

The Gateway Clipper

350 W. Station Square Dr., Station Square.

gatewayclipper.com

2nd: Passport to Pittsburgh

3rd: Buffalo Bill’s House (Silence of the Lambs film location)

Best Hair Salon

Salon Botanico

4522 Library Rd., Bethel Park.

vagaro.com/salonbotanico

2nd: Denham & Co. Salon

3rd: Studio E Salon

Best Health Advocacy Group

Planned Parenthood of Western PA

933 Liberty Ave., Downtown.

plannedparenthood.org

2nd: Central Outreach Wellness

3rd: Listen, Lucy

Best Independent Pharmacy

Hieber’s Pharmacy

Multiple locations. hiebers.com

2nd: Bloomfield Drug Store

3rd: Spartan Pharmacy



Best Lash Artist

Jenna walker

vagaro.com/estheticsbyjenna

2nd: Nicole Calabrese

3rd: Alannah Marie Bernhardy

Best Lash Studio

Onyx & Aura

431 Beaver St., Sewickley.

onyxandaura.com

2nd: La Vie Lashbar & Esthetics

3rd: Calabrese Lashes & Esthetics

Best LGBTQ - Owned Business

PSquare Scents

469 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue.

psquarescents.com

2nd: Leona’s

3rd: Harold’s Haunt

Best Massage Therapist

Pittsburgh Center for Complementary Health and Healing

1124 S. Braddock Ave., Regent Square.

pghhealthandhealing.com

2nd: Kneaded Tranquility

3rd: Soulista Healing Massage & Reiki

Best Medical Spa

fillir

Multiple Locations.

fillir.com

2nd: Known Aesthetics

3rd: Inclusive Aesthetics

Best Music Recording Studio

Mr. Smalls Recording and Mastering

922 W. North Ave., North Side.

mrsmallsrecording.com

2nd: Little Giant Studio

3rd: Razorblade Recordings

Best Nail Artist

Meghan Artuso (Beauty Bungalow)

2944 W. Liberty Ave., Dormont.

beautybungalowpgh.com

2nd: Lizzi Styslinger

3rd: Celia Mcbride (The Nail Room 412)

Best Nail Salon

Beauty Bungalow

2944 W. Liberty Ave., Dormont.

beautybungalowpgh.com

2nd: Beli Nails

3rd: The Nail Room 412

Best Nonprofit

412 Food Rescue

412foodrescue.org

2nd: 412Thrive

3rd: Cancer Bridges

Best Personal Trainer

Best Personal Trainer

Zak Bellant

636 E. Warrington Ave., Allentown.

deathcomeslifting.com

Zak Bellante’s vision of fitness for misfits has given Pittsburgh something truly special: a gym for basically anyone in any body. While Death Comes Lifting, from an aesthetic point of view, suits its Allentown home perfectly, it’s what’s inside this pink Victorian building that really matters — namely, an inclusive environment and playlists curated for metalheads, punks, and hip-hop stans alike. Motivated both by his past struggles with health and a nonlinear fitness journey, Bellante brings something that’s harder to find at commercial gyms: empathy. It’s largely Death Comes Lifting’s community mindset that’s propelled him to the top of this list, but hosting badass events such as doom-metal yoga classes certainly doesn’t hurt, either. -Colin Williams

2nd: Donal “Donny” Levi Donovan

3rd: Will Marshall

Best Pet Daycare

Camp Bow Wow

Various locations.

campbowwow.com

2nd: Pittsburgh Paws Pet Resort

3rd: The Dog Stop

Best Pet Groomer

Puffy Paws Dog Grooming

1726 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw.

instagram.com/@puffypawsdoggrooming

2nd: The AuStella Pet Parlor

3rd: All God’s Creatures

Best Place to Adopt a Pet

Trash Cat Rescue

trashcatrescue.org

2nd: Humane Animal Rescue Pittsburgh

3rd: Animal Friends

Best Place to Take Recycling

Best Place to Take Recycling

Construction Junction

214 North Lexington St., Point Breeze.

cjreuse.org

2nd: Michael Brothers

3rd: Recycling Dropoff at Railroad/31st St. (Strip District)

Best Printmaker/Poster Designer

Signs N’ At

1617 B S Braddock Ave., Edgewood.

signsnat.com

2nd: Press Craft Printers

3rd: PGH Print Ship

Best Psychic/Tarot Reader

The Golden Deer Tarot

goldendeertarot.square.site

2nd: The Menagerie

3rd: Sparkledragon’s Magical Emporium

Best Real Estate Agency

Alli Blydenburgh (Coldwell Banker)

6305 University Blvd., Moon Township.

coldwellbankerhomes.com

2nd: Kim Esposito

3rd: Neighborhood Realty

Best Social Justice Organization

SisTers PGH

2014 Monongahela Ave., Swissvale.

sisterspgh.org

2nd: 1Hood

3rd: City of Asylum

Best Spray Tan

MOKA

5144 Butler St., Lawrenceville.

mokaglow.com

2nd: Studio Glow

3rd: Kiki Beauty Bar

Best Tattoo Shop

Black Horizon Tattoo Co

140 Sixth St., Downtown.

blackhorizontattooandpiercing.com

2nd: Sanctuary Pittsburgh

3rd: Ice 9 Studio

Best Wedding Venue

Best Wedding Venue

Phipps Conservatory and Gardens

One Schenley Dr., Oakland. phipps.conservatory.org

2nd: Over Eden

3rd: Kinsey Events Warehouse

Best Women-Owned Business

Clementina Soy Wax Candles

clementinahandmade.com

2nd: Rising River Martial Arts

3rd: Knot Now, Not Later - Massage by Maddie Taylor

Best Yoga Studio

Sterling Yoga and Wellness

393 Vanadium Rd., Suite 201 & 202, Woodville. sterlingyoga.com

2nd: Black Cat Yoga

3rd: All Bodies Welcome Yoga