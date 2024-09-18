Best Of PGH 2024 - Best Black-Owned Barbershop: Dev’s Barbershop

click to enlarge CP Photo: MARS JOHNSON Devon Knight, owner of Dev's Barbershop, cuts Glenn Parker's hair

The Black barbershop has long served as more than just a place for a haircut — it is a cultural institution, a hub of community life, and a symbol of Black resilience and entrepreneurship. Rooted in a rich history that dates back to the early 20th century and includes connections to the Harlem Renaissance and the Civil Rights movement, these spaces have provided African American men in Pittsburgh and beyond with grooming services and a safe place for conversation, connection, and solidarity.

Devon “Dev” Knight is the proud owner of Dev’s Barbershop, a community cornerstone that has been in business for nearly six years. Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Knight is a Penn Hills High School graduate who attended Edinboro University on a basketball scholarship, earning a bachelor’s degree in business. His passion for giving back to the community is evident in his business practices and book, The Barber’s Guide to Passive Income, which shares his insights on entrepreneurship and investing.

click to enlarge CP Photo: MARS JOHNSON Daaron Cooper cuts hair at Dev's Barbershop

Knight recalls falling in love with barbering in 2002 during his sophomore year of high school when he first asked his mother for a pair of clippers. Since then, his path has been marked by perseverance, particularly when his shop faced its greatest challenge during the COVID-19 shutdown. Thankfully, Knight’s financial preparedness helped him weather the pandemic.

Describing himself as a sponge, Knight credits his success to learning from various people and experiences, always applying what works best for him. His barbershop fosters an environment of respect and mentorship, especially for the younger generation. “There’s no cursing in the shop, I like a peaceful, relaxed environment where everyone feels comfortable,” Knight tells Pittsburgh City Paper.

click to enlarge CP Photo: MARS JOHNSON Byron Kelley has worked at Dev's since 2019

Beyond the clippers, Knight mentors kids daily, teaching life lessons, listening to their perspectives, and encouraging them to reach their full potential. Looking ahead, Dev is focused on personal growth in all areas of his life, while continuing to invest in real estate and other business ventures.

Dev’s Barbershop. 2012 Monongahela Ave., Swissvale. instagram.com/devs_barbershop412

On being recognized by’s Best Of PGH Readers’ poll, Knight says, “It means a lot. I think this is something special that theis doing for entrepreneurs. Shining a light on people in so many different fields is pretty cool. For me, it’s always a great feeling knowing that all the hard work and dedication you put into how you run your business is being recognized. I’m thankful for everyone who voted for me. That's a lot of love, and I appreciate it.”