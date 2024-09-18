Best of PGH 2024 - Best Voguer: Hazell Azzer

click to enlarge CP Photo: MARS JOHNSON Voguer, Hazell Azzer poses for a portrait in Highland Park

Voguing is a highly stylized form of dance that originated in the Black and Latinx LGBTQ ballroom communities of Harlem and began as a way for marginalized individuals to express themselves and gain recognition in safe spaces. Inspired by the poses seen in fashion magazines, voguing evolved into a complex dance style that includes distinct elements (I love a good death drop!).



Within the local ballroom scene, Hazell Azzer has become a standout performer in what he describes to Pittsburgh City Paper as a community that, while small and intimate, is progressive and deeply passionate, “where everyone in the space can come together to support one another, despite occasional disagreements.”

Azzer was first introduced to voguing in middle school by a friend named Tokyo, who noticed his love for dance. For Azzer, voguing became a form of therapy, allowing him to express emotions ranging from anger to sadness to sensuality, likening it to "painting with your body." Voguing, he emphasizes, is “just one part of the broader ballroom culture, which also includes categories like runway, fashion (foot-eye-bag wear), and beautification (sex siren, realness, body).”

Though many people only recognize Azzer for voguing, he is much more — a voice, an advocate, and a symbol for his community. Azzer serves as the AIDS Free Pittsburgh community outreach and engagement coordinator and often wears red, black, white, blue, or yellow to represent important causes like HIV awareness, African American solidarity, peace, and self-love. His next goal is to establish an organization that promotes healthy life choices and provides affordable or free clothing for foster care teens.

Azzer encourages anyone looking to get involved in ballroom culture by “simply taking the leap, asking questions, staying humble, and ensuring that one’s personal life is in order before diving into the scene.”

“Overall, in Pittsburgh, to understand or become a member in our ballroom scene, you must understand the culture first and then learn where you fit into that,” says Azzer.

Some upcoming events to look out for include regular vogue practice at the QMNTY Center and voguing workshops at True T PGH.