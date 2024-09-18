Best Of PGH 2024: Arts + Culture

Best Camp for Kids
Penny Arcade Theater
943 Liberty Ave., Downtown.
arcadecomedytheater.com/pennyarcade
2nd: Pittsburgh Zoo Summer Camp
3rd: Assemble
Best Cartoon Illustrator
A Small Frog Art
asmallfrogart.com
Despite the name of their business, Abelard “Bob” Rudenborg artfully renders more than just frogs. The artist tells Pittsburgh City Paper they draw inspiration from Dungeons and Dragons, kawaii, and other sources to produce “various frog-specific stickers and plushies,” as well as homages to characters like Sonic the Hedgehog and Remy from Ratatouille. A cursory scroll through their Instagram brings up images of creatures including platypi, assorted bugs, cats, opossums, and, of course, frogs, to the more fantastical Mothman and dragons.
Rudenborg uses their versatile talent to bring cute, cuddly, sometimes creepy creations to life, whether it’s through illustration, woodcutting, or comics (their first self-published comic, Pip, depicts “the first day of life of a small sentient onion” and they recently started a webcomic about what they call a “lil slime frog”). Whatever the medium, Rudenborg’s website emphasizes that they remain “a little weirdo on a lilypad just trying to have a nice time.” -Amanda Waltz
2nd: Sam Potts
3rd: Happy Lil Canvases
Best Charity Fundraiser
Sewickley House Tour
childhealthassociation.org
2nd: Gaza Support fundraisers at Spirit
3rd: Splatter Me Crazy
Best Comedian Act
Select Start
instagram.com/selectstartimprov
2nd: Trevor Austin
3rd: Comedy the Gathering
Best Creative Photographer - Boudoir
Tiffany Smith Fine Arts Studios
boudoirbytiffsmith.com
2nd: Boudoir by Constance
3rd: Pics by Chicks Photography
Best Creative Photographer - Event/Sports
Digital Noise Photography (Tony Kozinko)
facebook.com/DigitalNoisePhotography
2nd: Ava Grace Studios
3rd: Hawk Photography & Multimedia
Best Creative Photographer - Family/Children
T&D Photography
tdphotographypgh.com
2nd: B Larae Photography
3rd: Little Rockstar Photography
Best Creative Photographer - Landscape/Nature
JP Diroll
jpdiroll.com
2nd: Brandi Larney Photography
3rd: Tiffany Smith Fine Art Studio
Legacy Award Best Photographer
Dave DiCello
davedicello.com
Best Creative Photographer - Portraiture
POSE
posepgh.com
2nd: Kaela Speicher Photography
3rd: Kathryn Stabile Photography
Best Creative Photographer - Urban Landscape
Jason Furda Photography
divinemayhem.com
2nd: Nikki Wiser (CrazyCityLady)
3rd: Carla Cardello (CityLifeAdventures)
Best Dance Company
Firewall Dance Theater
2504 E Carson St., South Side.
firewalldance.com
2nd: Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre
3rd: Tamburitzans
Best Drag Performer
Chi Chi de Vivre
instagram.com/chichidevivre
2nd: Andi Whorehol
3rd: Joey Young
Best Fashion Designer
ALYN
alynpgh.com
2nd: Kiya Tomlin
3rd: Catherine Trendz
Best Film Festival
Three Rivers Film Festival
3rd: 48 Hour Film Project
Best Filmmaker
Steve Rudzinski
instagram.com/darkmullet
2nd: Lily Ekimian Ragheb & Ahmed T. Ragheb (Studio Ragheb)
3rd: Nelse Dumas Jr.
Best Gallery for Local Artists
Brew House Arts
711 South 21st St., South Side.
brewhousearts.org
2nd: Kelly Strayhorn Theater
3rd: Irma Freeman Center for the Imagination
Best Independent Movie Theater
Row House Cinema
4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville.
rowhousecinemas.com
2nd: Manor Theatre
3rd: The Lindsay Theater and Cultural Center
Best Museum
Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh
4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland.
carnegiemuseums.org
2nd: Heinz History Center
3rd: Living Dead Museum
Best Poet
Rachel Ann Bovier
facebook.com/Rachel.Ann.Bovier
2nd: Maya Write
3rd: China Bloodmire
Best Street Artist
Max Gonzales
instagram.com/goodboygems
2nd: Pittsburgh Steel Man
3rd: Jeremy Raymer
Best Street Festival
The Neighborhood Flea
neighborhoodflea.com
2nd: Three Rivers Arts Festival
3rd: Pittsburgh Pride
Best Theater Company
Arcade Comedy Theater
943 Liberty Ave., Downtown.
arcadecomedytheater.com
2nd: The Rage of the Stage Players
3rd: Elsewhere Theatre Company
Best Theater Production
So, There’s A Leprechaun Now? - R-ACT
134 Brighton Ave., Rochester.
ractproductions.com/so-theres-a-leprechaun-now
2nd: (The Miracle Worker) Prime Stage Theatre
3rd: (Escape to Margaritaville) Little Lake Theater
Best Visual Artist
James Wodarek
jameswodarek.com
2nd: Emily Glass (Feel The Rain Studio)
3rd: Hannah Powell (Abstract Hannah)
Best Voguer
Hazell Azzer
instagram.com/caramel__frappe23
2nd: Kat De Lac
3rd: Victoria L. Van-Cartier
Best Wedding Photographer
Megan McGreevy
meganmcgreevy.com
2nd: Maya Lovro Photography
3rd: Rachel Rowland
Best Writer
Jill Cullen
jillcullen.com
2nd: Jacqueline Druga
3rd: James Michael Shoberg