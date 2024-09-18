Best Of PGH 2024: Arts + Culture

Best Camp for Kids

Penny Arcade Theater

943 Liberty Ave., Downtown.

arcadecomedytheater.com/pennyarcade

2nd: Pittsburgh Zoo Summer Camp

3rd: Assemble

click to enlarge Jon Marek A Small Frog Art

Best Cartoon Illustrator

A Small Frog Art

asmallfrogart.com

Despite the name of their business, Abelard “Bob” Rudenborg artfully renders more than just frogs. The artist tells Pittsburgh City Paper they draw inspiration from Dungeons and Dragons, kawaii, and other sources to produce “various frog-specific stickers and plushies,” as well as homages to characters like Sonic the Hedgehog and Remy from Ratatouille. A cursory scroll through their Instagram brings up images of creatures including platypi, assorted bugs, cats, opossums, and, of course, frogs, to the more fantastical Mothman and dragons.

Rudenborg uses their versatile talent to bring cute, cuddly, sometimes creepy creations to life, whether it’s through illustration, woodcutting, or comics (their first self-published comic, Pip, depicts “the first day of life of a small sentient onion” and they recently started a webcomic about what they call a “lil slime frog”). Whatever the medium, Rudenborg’s website emphasizes that they remain “a little weirdo on a lilypad just trying to have a nice time.” -Amanda Waltz

2nd: Sam Potts

3rd: Happy Lil Canvases

Best Charity Fundraiser

Sewickley House Tour

childhealthassociation.org

2nd: Gaza Support fundraisers at Spirit

3rd: Splatter Me Crazy

Best Comedian Act

Select Start

instagram.com/selectstartimprov

2nd: Trevor Austin

3rd: Comedy the Gathering

Best Creative Photographer - Boudoir

Tiffany Smith Fine Arts Studios

boudoirbytiffsmith.com

2nd: Boudoir by Constance

3rd: Pics by Chicks Photography

Best Creative Photographer - Event/Sports

Digital Noise Photography (Tony Kozinko)

facebook.com/DigitalNoisePhotography

2nd: Ava Grace Studios

3rd: Hawk Photography & Multimedia

Best Creative Photographer - Family/Children

T&D Photography

tdphotographypgh.com

2nd: B Larae Photography

3rd: Little Rockstar Photography

Best Creative Photographer - Landscape/Nature

JP Diroll

jpdiroll.com

2nd: Brandi Larney Photography

3rd: Tiffany Smith Fine Art Studio

Legacy Award Best Photographer

Dave DiCello

davedicello.com

Best Creative Photographer - Portraiture

POSE

posepgh.com

2nd: Kaela Speicher Photography

3rd: Kathryn Stabile Photography

Best Creative Photographer - Urban Landscape

Jason Furda Photography

divinemayhem.com

2nd: Nikki Wiser (CrazyCityLady)

3rd: Carla Cardello (CityLifeAdventures)

Best Dance Company

Firewall Dance Theater

2504 E Carson St., South Side.

firewalldance.com

2nd: Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

3rd: Tamburitzans

Best Drag Performer

Chi Chi de Vivre

instagram.com/chichidevivre

2nd: Andi Whorehol

3rd: Joey Young

Best Fashion Designer

ALYN

alynpgh.com

2nd: Kiya Tomlin

3rd: Catherine Trendz

Best Film Festival

Three Rivers Film Festival



Pittsburgh Independent Film Festival



48 Hour Film Project

Best Filmmaker

Steve Rudzinski

instagram.com/darkmullet

2nd: Lily Ekimian Ragheb & Ahmed T. Ragheb (Studio Ragheb)

3rd: Nelse Dumas Jr.

Best Gallery for Local Artists

Brew House Arts

711 South 21st St., South Side.

brewhousearts.org

2nd: Kelly Strayhorn Theater

3rd: Irma Freeman Center for the Imagination

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Row House Theater

Best Independent Movie Theater

Row House Cinema

4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville.

rowhousecinemas.com

2nd: Manor Theatre

3rd: The Lindsay Theater and Cultural Center

click to enlarge Carnegie Museum

Best Museum

Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh

4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland.

carnegiemuseums.org

2nd: Heinz History Center

3rd: Living Dead Museum

click to enlarge Best Poet: Rachel Ann Bovier

Best Poet

Rachel Ann Bovier

facebook.com/Rachel.Ann.Bovier

2nd: Maya Write

3rd: China Bloodmire

Best Street Artist

Max Gonzales

instagram.com/goodboygems

2nd: Pittsburgh Steel Man

3rd: Jeremy Raymer

Best Street Festival

The Neighborhood Flea

neighborhoodflea.com

2nd: Three Rivers Arts Festival

3rd: Pittsburgh Pride

Best Theater Company

Arcade Comedy Theater

943 Liberty Ave., Downtown.

arcadecomedytheater.com

2nd: The Rage of the Stage Players

3rd: Elsewhere Theatre Company

Best Theater Production

So, There’s A Leprechaun Now? - R-ACT

134 Brighton Ave., Rochester.

ractproductions.com/so-theres-a-leprechaun-now

2nd: (The Miracle Worker) Prime Stage Theatre

3rd: (Escape to Margaritaville) Little Lake Theater

Best Visual Artist

James Wodarek

jameswodarek.com

2nd: Emily Glass (Feel The Rain Studio)

3rd: Hannah Powell (Abstract Hannah)

Best Voguer

Hazell Azzer

instagram.com/caramel__frappe23

2nd: Kat De Lac

3rd: Victoria L. Van-Cartier

Best Wedding Photographer

Megan McGreevy

meganmcgreevy.com

2nd: Maya Lovro Photography

3rd: Rachel Rowland

Best Writer

Jill Cullen

jillcullen.com

2nd: Jacqueline Druga

3rd: James Michael Shoberg