These Pittsburgh breweries stimulate the senses through beer and visual art

If you remember the social media buzz about eating oranges in the shower — yes, that weirdly satisfying combo of citrus and steam — you’ll know it was the ultimate sensory experience. Local breweries are here to give you a sensory overload of a different kind, mixing craft beer with some visual stimulation. You don’t just get to savor local brews but also soak up local art, and maybe even take home a piece that pairs perfectly with your pint.



Think cozy taprooms doubling as community hubs, sleek spaces decked out with local art. Whether it's checking out a new art exhibit, or admiring a mural masterpiece; it’s really about feeding your senses.



Who needs sophisticated galleries when you’ve got art and beer under one roof? So, next time you’re out exploring, head to one of these hoppy havens around the city that are a treat for the eyes as well.



5113 Penn Ave., Garfield



At Two Frays Brewery, creativity is flowing right along with the beer. "Having a taproom has enabled us to engage deeply with our local community,” Katie Steines, events and marketing manager, tells

. “We utilize our physical space as a canvas to showcase other businesses and artists in several ways. For instance, we regularly feature local beverage companies on guest taps. Additionally, our walls serve as a year-round gallery for local artists, with a monthly spotlight on one artist showcased prominently."





The monthly art rotation coincides with Garfield's lively First Friday art event. This month features local artist

funky conceptual illustrations.





While you’re there, don't sleep on Two Fray’s Ice Queen Cold IPA, packed with zesty grapefruit and orange notes from Strata and Citra hops. And if you're after an all-day sipper, grab "It's Always Sunny With A Beer," a session IPA at 4.6% ABV that's perfect for kicking back.





1025 Main St., Sharpsburg





Since 2016, Dancing Gnome has been championing hop-forward styles and pushing the boundaries of American Ale. Here, the vibe is laid back, just like their brews. When it comes to featuring art, the brewery likes to let it stand on its own. As founder Andrew Witchey puts it, "We don't take a cut from artists — if their art sells, it's all theirs." It's not highfalutin art they're about, more like "casual art," he says, “the kind you might fancy taking home after a couple of their IPAs.” Currently, they're showcasing works by local artist Madeline Kendall

2601 Smallman St., Strip District







Two words: industrial chic. With two sprawling bars and 16 draft lines, Cinderlands is a beer lover's playground. While the warehouse brewery is a vibe on its own, take a moment with Paul Roden ’s "Rise, Fall, Repeat," an acrylic stunner that nods subtly to the city's industrial roots — ideal for pondering over a finely-crafted pint.

Speaking of which, don’t miss Cindi’s Tea, a refreshing summer favorite, or dive into their Squish Pack, an IPA variety pack designed for those moments of indecision.



809 Penn Ave., Strip District







Pittsburgh Winery gets dark — real dark — with their art. "Sol Invictus" by Jay Del Greco , a standout piece, took the artist’s blood, sweat, and tears, pretty much literally. Del Greco used used his own blood in the painting, making it a conversation starter to say the least. This piece once greeted patrons in the winery’s original cellar space and now watches over their tasting room. It's the perfect eerie backdrop for sipping their rich Primitivo, their most expensive wine, which also sports "Sol Invictus" on its label. And don’t be fooled by the name — Pittsburgh Winery also offers a wide variety of local craft beers.

4312 Main St., Bloomfield







Trace Brewing takes a curated approach to its art. Working with nonprofit Offroute Art, which aims to promote the work of young local artists, Trace regularly rotates shows and installations, keeping the space dynamic and fresh. Additionally, near the front of Trace, you'll find static pieces by local artists Cameron Schmidt and Deavron Dailey

Speaking of freshness, on tap now is the "Sure, You're Right IPA" — a New England style packed with Citra and Idaho 7 hops. At 7.2% ABV, it’s bursting with pineapple, overripe stone fruit, and a touch of spicy honey — perfect for kicking back on their patio and soaking up the last

summer vibes.





337 N Shore Dr., Homestead



Voodoo Brewing truly goes big with its art. Talented in-house artist Tom Ness collaborates with local artists at different franchise locations to paint these massive works. At the Pittsburgh pub, they even host a monthly Drink and Draw where you can unleash your inner Picasso with a pint in hand.





Lolev Beer

5247 Butler St., Lawrenceville

Lolev Beer transforms the brewery experience with atiya jones' "Isolation Chamber 2AB," a masterpiece that spans their restroom walls. A continuous hand-drawn image surrounds you, almost making you a part of the artwork as you look into the mirrors. It’s the perfect blend of privacy and participation — drink up and dive in!



Velum Fermentation

2120 Jane St., South Side

At Velum Fermentation in the South Side, they boast a stunning Mac Miller mural by Tyler Podomik and Dejouir Brown. But there’s more than just art; indoor pickleball courts, a pinball-centered arcade, outdoor covered seating, and a cozy taproom make it a go-to spot for everyone.



