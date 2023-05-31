 Take our Pride-themed Quiz of the Month and enter to win a big gay prize pack! | Pittsburgh City Paper

Take our Pride-themed Quiz of the Month and enter to win a big gay prize pack!

Brought to you by our partners at Sleepy Hollow Handmade and Phipps Conservatory

By

Take our Pride-themed Quiz of the Month and enter to win a big gay prize pack!

Hello everyone, and welcome to May's CP quiz of the month! So just a quick introduction to how it works:
  • We put together the quiz based on all our coverage — both arts and news — from the past month. So if you're stuck on a question, you miiiiight want to take a closer look at our website ... but hey, what do we know?
  • If you get 100% on it, you'll be entered to win Pride-themed bars of soap from Sleepy Hollow Handmade, 4 tickets to Phipps Conservatory's Summer Flower Show, Flowers Meet Fashion: Inspired by Billy Porter, gift cards to Dunkin' Donuts, and more!
  • If you're one of our lucky winners, we'll notify you by email no later than June 25th. Good luck!

Featured in this month's quiz:

