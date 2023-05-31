Take our Pride-themed Quiz of the Month and enter to win a big gay prize pack! | Pittsburgh City Paper

Hello everyone, and welcome to May's CP quiz of the month! So just a quick introduction to how it works:
- We put together the quiz based on all our coverage — both arts and news — from the past month. So if you're stuck on a question, you miiiiight want to take a closer look at our website ... but hey, what do we know?
Featured in this month's quiz:
Cruising Pittsburgh: The story of clandestine gay sex, from the Fruit Loop to Grindr
Show your support with these gift for newly out LGBTQ friends and loved ones
- Some parents in Mt. Lebanon think they know best. LGBTQ students disagree, and are taking action
- Protestors invoke chants and fire outside Pitt's anti-trans "debate"
- LGBTQ icon Joe King on Pittsburgh Pride, coming out, and Billy Porter
- Local LGBTQ youth draft Protect Trans Kids Day proclamation
- La'Tasha D. Mayes: Pittsburgh's People of the Year 2022 in Politics
- QBurgh receives extension to challenge Delta's proposal to trademark "Pittsburgh Pride"