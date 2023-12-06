Spang's First Century brings old Pittsburgh to life with a contemporary soundtrack | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Still from Spang's First Century

Current Pittsburgh residents probably have less firsthand experience with the steel industry than at any time in at least two centuries. Recent numbers bear this out — U.S. Steel currently employs fewer than 4,000 people, a far cry from the 150,000 steelworkers toiling in furnaces and forges before Big Steel's collapse in the ’70s and ’80s.

For those curious about the heyday of industry, a rediscovered silent film from Pittsburgh Sound + Image is a richly detailed look back at one company during the height of local manufacturing. Spang's First Century tracks the growth and processes of Spang & Chalfant Co., once a major producer of iron and steel pipes with factories in Etna, Ambridge, and elsewhere. This carefully restored look back, accompanied by contemporary music from seven local musicians, conjures the past through the sounds of the present day.

The film only became available for viewing by happenstance. After the demise of Pittsburgh Filmmakers in 2019, Regent Square Theatre, one of the independent movie theaters the organization oversaw, sat empty. Hidden behind the screen was a collection of old reels and equipment. Pittsburgh Sound + Image co-founder Steven Haines, a film historian and archivist, was looking through the material before the cinema's conversion to an art gallery when he noticed several bulkier, older-looking cans. He would later learn they were from the 1920’s.

"I could tell right away it was a silent film," Haines tells Pittsburgh City Paper. He pored over the reels — there were seven in all — and was surprised to discover the film was local. Haines' initial research and outreach revealed little about the film's origins and producers, though it clearly involved a substantial crew and resources.

"It looks very likely this is all that survives of this film," he says.

After being made and presumably shown by Spang & Chalfant, the film sat for decades in a local warehouse. It then passed through the hands of David Newell, whom locals more likely know as Mr. McFeely of Mister Rogers' Neighborhood fame. Newell bequeathed the reels to Pittsburgh Filmmakers, and they eventually landed in Regent Square.

Haines says the film's reappearance was fortuitous and on-mission for Pittsburgh Sound + Image. "One of the core components of Pittsburgh Sound + Image is building an archive of Pittsburgh film," he tells City Paper.

To get Spang's First Century ready for that archive in both physical and digital formats, however, the organization needed money. The National Film Preservation Foundation stepped in with $20,000, and a Kickstarter campaign held earlier this year provided the rest, eventually exceeding the $24,000 needed to conserve the movie — and giving Pittsburgh Sound + Image the funds necessary to provide a new soundtrack. After brainstorming a list of local musicians to contact, the nonprofit reached out to INEZ and other Pittsburgh-based artists.

INEZ says "the Steves" (Haines and Pittsburgh Sound + Image executive director Steve Felix) emailed her shortly after the Kickstarter campaign concluded. She was both excited by the project's potential and a little daunted. "This is the first time I've scored something of this caliber," she tells CP. Haines and Felix assigned a reel each to INEZ and six other artists, with INEZ assigned the seventh of seven. "It was nerve-racking," she says with a laugh.

The other artists scoring Spang's First Century include Annie Hui-Hsin Hsieh, Bryce Rabideau, Bri Dominique, Hezreel Robertson, Trē Seguritan Abalos, and Margaret Cox. While INEZ's portion of the soundtrack skews more toward movie tradition and the sonic palette of old news themes, each section is different. The movie opens with jangling piano and a flashback to Spang's founding before noisier and more experimental music ushers in scenes of the fiery processes behind Spang's products.

click to enlarge Still from Spang's First Century

The ebb and flow of sound complements the film's fluid imagery. It's clear from the outset that Spang & Chalfant spared no expense in making the movie, which features animated diagrams of pipes being forged, double-exposures of whirling machinery, on-site shots of steelworkers on factory floors, and the motion of trains and boats carrying Spang's pipes and tubes to the world. For what amounts to essentially corporate propaganda, it's lovingly crafted.

INEZ says she was captivated by the imagery and tailored her part of the soundtrack closely to the events on screen. "I leaned really heavily into watching it, seeing what people are doing," she says. "When I saw there was one part where the big steam carriers were moving through the water, I was like, I kind of want that section to feel strongly percussive."



She also thought back to her family who'd worked in the industry, including her steelworker uncle. Even though the film presents a sanitized version of the company's history — everyone shown on screen is white, and INEZ is Black — she tells CP that "watching, I can connect with what my uncle would have gone through."

Haines says it's probable that the film served an advertising purpose. He speculates that it may once have been played at the company's onsite cinema in Etna or shown at trade conventions, and doubts it presents a realistic view of safety. Given strikes at Spang & Chalfant in the 1930s, Haines says, it's fair to second-guess the company's intentions.

Even with this rose-colored vantage point, though, Haines hopes the film gets viewers to reflect on the steel industry and Pittsburgh history more broadly. "This is a really unique film; it's not the usual Hollywood narrative," he tells CP. He says early reactions have been positive. "I would really love to see other local folks connecting with it and their stories starting to come out."

Spang's First Century premieres Thurs., Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. in the Harris Theater downtown.