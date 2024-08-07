Slappers N Bangers stays true to trap music while boosting the DJ-driven party scene in Pittsburgh

click to enlarge CP Photo: Mars Johnson NFD and Arie Cole

Despite not being a Pittsburgh native, I was fortunate enough to come of age here when the nightlife scene was significantly more robust, specifically for Black patrons. Although it may be difficult for some to imagine, at its peak, the bar and club culture in Pittsburgh did not begin and end with East Carson St.



There was a time when we had options — one could go to Station Square for both Whim and Matrix nightclubs, where no one ever believes I saw Nicki Minaj live twice, or the Strip District, where there was Club Zoo, Ludic, Club Ivy, Déjà Vu, Altar Bar, and Savoy, among others. Although there are more I may be overlooking, and certainly many other venues that predated my time in Pittsburgh; these spaces were my introduction to nightlife in the city.

There was also, of course, the incomparable Shadow Lounge, which comes up often in the context of historic venues. Situated in East Liberty, Shadow Lounge was part lounge, part bar, part performance venue, and part community space that expanded with the addition of the adjoining Blue Room and AVA Lounge.

Many felt that the closure of Shadow Lounge in 2013 marked the onset of massive gentrification in Pittsburgh's East End. The multi-use venue’s closure represented the end of an era and a huge loss for the community.

Ever since its closing, many of us, including myself, have been chasing the feeling of being at Shadow Lounge. And although that can never be duplicated, Slappers N Bangers comes close.

Generally abbreviated as SNB, Slappers N Bangers is a strictly trap, R&B, and hip-hop party conceptualized by Ron Coleman, aka Arie Cole, and Neal Dudash, aka NFD, who met while working at a former Crazy Mocha in Downtown Pittsburgh. The first SNB event took place at Spirit in 2015 and hit capacity.

SNB began as a way for Coleman to hone his DJ skills — he wanted to be better and tells Pittsburgh City Paper he wasn't getting booked at the “cool parties” on his own.

For NFD, who prefers the idea of keeping a low profile, it was never about DJing. “I just wanted to throw the best party possible,” he tells City Paper.

But, years later, SNB has grown into a Pittsburgh cultural phenomenon that has seen attendance well beyond the city.

SNB has taken place at a number of different venues in Pittsburgh, including a monthly residency at Brillobox. With the onset of the pandemic lockdown, it was difficult to maintain that consistency, and at one point the pair even pivoted to livestream sets. In spite of this, they managed to maintain organic growth and a progression of changing venues, including Union Hall at Bar Marco, a gallery and event space normally not associated with a party of this scale.

Their unique success and growth over the past 10 years can be attributed in some ways to the rise of DJ-driven parties, events where the primary focus is not on a specific venue, but rather the music curated and played by a DJ. Post-COVID, DJ-driven parties have surged in popularity as people returned to social gatherings and nightlife. The pandemic-induced isolation created a need for communal experiences and live music, leading to a deeper appreciation for events that bring people together.

DJs like Cole and NFD have become central figures in this resurgence, helping the community rebuild and re-establish bonds after prolonged periods of separation and without the reliance on a venue. DJ-driven parties often feature a range of music genres, but what sets SNB apart never deviating from trap and rap.

Their reasoning for this is clear: Pittsburgh is a trap city, and that’s what people want to hear, and what’s been lacking. While in the past they have thrown specific theme nights, like a party for influential producer Metro Boomin in 2018, they have always stayed true to their commitment. Trap and hip-hop are more than just genres; they are cultural movements.

By maintaining these as a focal point, SNB taps into a vein of cultural significance and relevance and fills a void. Cole cites Lay Bankz and Veeze as examples of non-mainstream artists people want to hear. This practice of amplifying their music not only diversifies the musical landscape but also provides a platform for emerging talent to reach new audiences.

Cole and NFD focus on contributing to the growth and evolution of the local dance party scene by showcasing more underground and independent artists, helping to introduce fresh sounds and perspectives. This commitment to supporting new voices underscores the inclusive and community-oriented ethos of SNB, ensuring that the party is not just about having a good time, but also about celebrating and nurturing the music culture at its grassroots.

This commitment to what can be a divisive genre made Slappers N Bangers an interesting choice for the Andy Warhol Museum’s recent 30th Anniversary after-party, but playing such a large event aligned with the pair's goal of working with institutions, adding production value and growth without having to sacrifice integrity. Cole and NFD consider the production of SNB akin to an art piece — they are very hands-on with every aspect and put a great deal of consideration into sound, staging, and even the composition of photos.

Despite some differences in their technique (NFD focuses more on mixing, whereas Cole favors a more traditional approach that incorporates scratching) their collaboration and diverse skills have been key in maintaining audience engagement and an intergenerational fanbase that includes notable figures like Taylor Gang signed artist Fedd The God, an early supporter and SNB collaborator.

Social gatherings can provide a safe and welcoming environment for marginalized groups, create support networks, and bring together diverse perspectives. SNB attendees are often a mix of different people, and inspiring people to want to come out and feel welcomed and be a part of things is a source of pride for the pair.

“We want to be a cultural pillar in Pittsburgh,” says NFD.

Cole shares that, one day, “I would love to have stories about SNB similar to what people would say about Studio 54.”

They pride themselves on their authenticity and shy away from using specific terms as a marketing tool. “We don’t need to be out here saying we are a safe space when it’s more important for us to make sure we are doing what we need to do on the back end to ensure everyone feels safe and welcomed,” Cole says.

says that while it’s important for them to be recognized for what they’ve created, they also want people to have an understanding of what it is, and to see what makes it cool and unique.

“Throwing a good party is an art, and we are intentionally curating an experience that absolutely everyone is welcome to be a part of,” he explains.

maintain a consistent and well-respected brand, even going so far as supporting local initiatives by providing a shared space for pop-ups with their pivot to outdoor events at Trace Brewing. The shift to Trace has strengthened their community relationships while also engaging new audiences. The brewery's programmatic approach to prioritizing queer friendly-events saw July’s Drag Brunch transition to SNB, linking different audiences in a way that may not have happened otherwise, which Cole and NFD feel is a testament to the importance of not only what Trace has created, but their partnership.

What's also important to Cole and NFD is providing a platform for guest DJs, specifically those that are Black and femme-identifying. They both feel that creating space for guest sets makes SNB open to everyone. Past DJs have included local talent like Madame Trio, Icy Pisces, and HUNY XO, but their reach includes Baltimore-based DJ Shay. They will also showcase DJ Bri Mafia (DMV/Atlanta) for the Slappers N Bangers: Barrel & Flow Afterparty taking place Sat., Aug. 10 at Thunderbird Music Hall.

SNB fans can expect a big announcement in September as they celebrate a decade of being one of Pittsburgh's favorite dance parties. Cole and NFD, led by their business manager, artist, strategist, and entrepreneur FRH Golden, aim to broaden their reach by partnering with artists and institutions beyond the city, all while maintaining their commitment to fostering inclusive spaces where everyone feels safe and appreciated and continuing to build on their legacy of cultural celebration and community building.





Slappers N Bangers

Barrel & Flow Afterparty.

8 p.m. Sat., Aug. 10.