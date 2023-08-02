 Record Store Spotlight: New releases, restocks, and reissues at Long Play Cafe | Pittsburgh City Paper

Record Store Spotlight: New releases, restocks, and reissues at Long Play Cafe

By

click to enlarge Record Store Spotlight: New releases, restocks, and reissues at Long Play Cafe

Anna Von Hausswolff, Dead Magic (City Slang)
Be sure to snag Swedish drone artist Anna Von Hausswolff’s 2018 release, once hailed by The Guardian as her “darkest, most ambitious record.”

Death Cab For Cutie, Transatlanticism (Barsuk Records)
Dive into some summertime sadness with the 20th anniversary restock of the iconic 2003 album by emo great Death Cab For Cutie.

Cymande, Cymande (Janus Records)
Long Play owner Brian Broad says this 1972 self-titled album by a British funk group always sells out after each restock so get it while you can.

Greta Van Fleet, Starcatcher (Lava/Republic)
According to Rolling Stone, this recent release sees psychedelic rock band Greta Van Fleet doing its best Led Zeppelin impression.

Lucinda Williams, Happy Woman Blues/Lucinda Williams/Car Wheels On A Gravel Road (Smithsonian Folkways/Rough Trade Records/Mercury Records)
Bulk up your Lucinda Williams collection with these three albums released between 1980 and 1998.

Long Play Cafe. 5262 Butler St., Lawrenceville. longplaycafe.com

