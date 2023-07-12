 Record Store Spotlight: New releases, restocks, and reissues at Long Play Cafe | Pittsburgh City Paper

Record Store Spotlight: New releases, restocks, and reissues at Long Play Cafe

By

click to enlarge Record Store Spotlight: New releases, restocks, and reissues at Long Play Cafe

Kurt Vile and Courtney Barnett, Lotta Sea Lice (Matador)
The Guardian described this collaborative album — originally released in 2017 — as perfectly combining the “dreamy, drawling styles” of two great indie rockers.

James Hunter Six, Minute By Minute (Fantasy)
Fans of Van Morrison and Sam Cooke should nab this LP by British retro-soul singer James Hunter, who produced 12 original tracks with a brass-heavy backing band.

Grimes, Geidi Primes, Darkbloom, and Halafaxa (Arbutus Records)
Revisit Grimes’ halcyon, pre-Elon Musk days with these three albums, including one collaboration with fellow Canadian musician d'Eon.

Sharon Van Etten, I Don't Want To Let You Down and Are We There (Jagjaguwar)
See why Sharon Van Etten has gained a reputation as one of the best singer-songwriters working today with this 2014 studio album and 2015 EP.

Unknown Mortal Orchestra, II (Jagjaguwar)
The psychedelic band led by Ruban Nielson released this appropriately titled second album, said to capture the turmoil of life on the road as a touring act.

Long Play Cafe. 5262 Butler St., Lawrenceville. longplaycafe.com

Tags

Latest in Music

Destroy Boys defies labels with “melodic rock”

By August Stephens

Destroy Boys defies labels with “melodic rock”

Record Store Spotlight: New releases, restocks, and reissues at Long Play Cafe

By Amanda Waltz

Record Store Spotlight: New releases, restocks, and reissues at Long Play Cafe

Preserving Underground has transformed New Kensington into a music destination

By Matthew Monroy

Preserving Underground has transformed New Kensington into a music destination

Clara Kent taps into Indigenous heritage with The Four Winds music project

By Jordan Snowden

Clara Kent taps into Indigenous heritage with The Four Winds music project
More »
More Music
All Arts+Entertainment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 12-18, 2023

Previous Issues

Trending

Fur and Loathing at David L. Lawrence Convention Center

Fur and Loathing at David L. Lawrence Convention Center

By Hannah Kinney-Kobre

These deluxe campgrounds are a bit extra … in a good way

These deluxe campgrounds are a bit extra … in a good way

By Meg St-Esprit

Indie Bookseller Spotlight: New releases at City Books

Indie Bookseller Spotlight: New releases at City Books

By Amanda Waltz

Inmates and others asked to Picture A Free World with new art show

Inmates and others asked to Picture A Free World with new art show

By Amanda Waltz

Things To Do This Week

Pittsburgh's top events: July 13-19

Pittsburgh's top events:
July 13-19
Get Our Daily Newsletter
© 2023 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation