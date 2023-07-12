Record Store Spotlight: New releases, restocks, and reissues at Long Play Cafe | Pittsburgh City Paper

Kurt Vile and Courtney Barnett, Lotta Sea Lice (Matador)

The Guardian described this collaborative album — originally released in 2017 — as perfectly combining the “dreamy, drawling styles” of two great indie rockers.

James Hunter Six, Minute By Minute (Fantasy)

Fans of Van Morrison and Sam Cooke should nab this LP by British retro-soul singer James Hunter, who produced 12 original tracks with a brass-heavy backing band.

Grimes, Geidi Primes, Darkbloom, and Halafaxa (Arbutus Records)

Revisit Grimes’ halcyon, pre-Elon Musk days with these three albums, including one collaboration with fellow Canadian musician d'Eon.

Sharon Van Etten, I Don't Want To Let You Down and Are We There (Jagjaguwar)

See why Sharon Van Etten has gained a reputation as one of the best singer-songwriters working today with this 2014 studio album and 2015 EP.

Unknown Mortal Orchestra, II (Jagjaguwar)

The psychedelic band led by Ruban Nielson released this appropriately titled second album, said to capture the turmoil of life on the road as a touring act.