Record Store Spotlight: New releases, restocks, and reissues at Long Play Cafe | Pittsburgh City Paper

Death Grips, The Money Store (Epic Records)

Grab a copy of the 2012 album from experimental hip-hop trio Death Grips in preparation for their performance at Stage AE in August.

Megadeth, Rust In Peace (Capitol Records)

After a long period of being out of stock and out of print, the 1990 release, and fourth studio album from Megadeth, can now be added to any thrash metal fan’s vinyl collection.

Cowboy Bebop - Original Series Soundtrack (Sunrise)

You don’t need to be an otaku to appreciate the frenetic, jazzy music of the cult anime series Cowboy Bebop, composed by Yoko Kanno and performed by the band Seatbelts.

The Oh Hellos, Through The Deep, Dark Valley (No Coincidence Records)

Own the first full-length album from Texas folk-rock duo The Oh Hellos, originally released in 2012 and remastered for vinyl.

Queens Of The Stone Age, In Times New Roman… (Matador)

Rolling Stone describes the latest album from this modern rock group as a “cathartic” journey into the worries and recent woes of frontman Josh Homme.