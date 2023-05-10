Pittsburgh’s May AAPI heritage month events | Pittsburgh City Paper

May is AAPI Heritage Month, and Pittsburgh has a number of events celebrating the cuisine, culture, and history of Asian, Asian American or Pacific Islander folks. See below for a rundown of film screenings, festivals, and other happenings that honor the city’s AAPI community. We also encourage readers to explore local AAPI-owned business, and musical and visual artists, and consider supporting them this month.
Thu., May 11
AAPI Mental Wellness Seminar
Mango Tree Counseling, a Philadelphia based and AAPI-run organization, is hosting a free seminar on mental health and Asian American identity over Zoom. 8 p.m. Registration required here
Sat., May 13
Cafe Filipino
Cafe Filipino hosts a monthly food feast with an array of diverse Filipino food. Seats are limited so reserve while you still can! 6 p.m. Philippine Center of Pittsburgh. 200 Church St. West Mifflin. $50. cafefilipino.org
Fri., May 19
Yojimbo and Seven Samurai
Row House Cinema is screening these two classic Japanese films by Akira Kurosawa. Catch showings of Yojimbo (1961) from Fri., May 19-Thu., May 25 and Seven Samurai (1954) from Sat., May 20-Thu., May 25. 4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $10.48. rowhousecinema.com
Sat., May 20
Social Hour hosted by APALA Pittsburgh at Ineffable Cà Phê
The Asian Pacific American Labor Alliance is hosting a social hour for AAPI with refreshments and bánh mì. 12:30-2:30 p.m. 3920 Penn Ave. Lawrenceville. Free. instagram.com
Sun., May 21
Hidden Histories, Radical Reimaginings
Check out this virtual screening event for The Last Mayor of Chinatown, a documentary by Lena Chen that looks at Pittsburgh’s lost Chinatown. The screening is followed by a presentation of the history of San Francisco’s Chinatown and a discussion connecting “Pittsburgh and San Francisco’s Chinatowns.” 11 a.m. Virtual. Sliding scale up to $20. apiculturalcenter.org/hidden_histories
Thu., May 25
Taste of Asia Food Festival
Bring your appetite to Pittsburgh Playhouse for a sampling of food from local Asian restaurants. 3-8:30 p.m. 350 Forbes Ave. Downtown. $50. asianfoodfestival.us
Sat., May 27Black and Gold Arts Festival
Celebrate unity between Pittsburgh’s Black and Asian communities at this arts festival featuring performances, food vendors, artists, and craftspeople. Applications for vendors and artists are still open. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Harold Young Sr. Parklet. 739 Penn Ave. Wilkinsburg. Free. instagram.com/blackandgoldartsfestival
Looking for AAPI community groups? Pittsburgh City Paper compiled a overview of organizations offering community, support, and education for local AAPI residents.