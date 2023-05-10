Pittsburgh’s May AAPI heritage month events | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Chinatown Inn on Third Avenue in Pittsburgh’s historic Chinatown

May is AAPI Heritage Month, and Pittsburgh has a number of events celebrating the cuisine, culture, and history of Asian, Asian American or Pacific Islander folks. See below for a rundown of film screenings, festivals, and other happenings that honor the city’s AAPI community. We also encourage readers to explore local AAPI-owned business, and musical and visual artists, and consider supporting them this month.

Thu., May 11

AAPI Mental Wellness Seminar

Mango Tree Counseling, a Philadelphia based and AAPI-run organization, is hosting a free seminar on mental health and Asian American identity over Zoom. 8 p.m. Registration required here

Sat., May 13

Cafe Filipino

Cafe Filipino hosts a monthly food feast with an array of diverse Filipino food. Seats are limited so reserve while you still can! 6 p.m. Philippine Center of Pittsburgh. 200 Church St. West Mifflin. $50. cafefilipino.org

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Kingsley-International Pictures Seven Samurai

Fri., May 19

Yojimbo and Seven Samurai

Row House Cinema is screening these two classic Japanese films by Akira Kurosawa. Catch showings of Yojimbo (1961) from Fri., May 19-Thu., May 25 and Seven Samurai (1954) from Sat., May 20-Thu., May 25. 4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $10.48. rowhousecinema.com

Sat., May 20

Social Hour hosted by APALA Pittsburgh at Ineffable Cà Phê

The Asian Pacific American Labor Alliance is hosting a social hour for AAPI with refreshments and bánh mì. 12:30-2:30 p.m. 3920 Penn Ave. Lawrenceville. Free. instagram.com

Sun., May 21

Hidden Histories, Radical Reimaginings

Check out this virtual screening event for The Last Mayor of Chinatown, a documentary by Lena Chen that looks at Pittsburgh’s lost Chinatown. The screening is followed by a presentation of the history of San Francisco’s Chinatown and a discussion connecting “Pittsburgh and San Francisco’s Chinatowns.” 11 a.m. Virtual. Sliding scale up to $20. apiculturalcenter.org/hidden_histories

Thu., May 25

Taste of Asia Food Festival

Bring your appetite to Pittsburgh Playhouse for a sampling of food from local Asian restaurants. 3-8:30 p.m. 350 Forbes Ave. Downtown. $50. asianfoodfestival.us

Sat., May 27

Celebrate unity between Pittsburgh’s Black and Asian communities at this arts festival featuring performances, food vendors, artists, and craftspeople. Applications for vendors and artists are still open.