 Pittsburgh immigrant communities inform World Square dance, music, food, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh immigrant communities inform World Square dance, music, food, and more

By

click to enlarge Pittsburgh immigrant communities inform World Square dance, music, food, and more
Photo: Courtesy of Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership
World Square in Downtown Pittsburgh
As the Three Rivers Arts Festival prepares to take over Downtown Pittsburgh, another event will add to the upcoming festivities, with an emphasis on the city's immigrant and international communities.

World Square, a celebration organized by Welcoming Pittsburgh and the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, promises two weekends packed with art, crafts, music, dance, and cuisine "reflecting almost 30 international communities that call the Pittsburgh region their home."

“I'm excited for the opportunity to show once again the growing diversity of our city and the display of cultures that make our city a place where everyone can feel safe and welcome,” Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey says in a press release.

Happening June 2-4 and June 9-11, World Square will include traditional Balinese, Filipino, Balkan, Indian, Argentine, and Chinese music and dance performances. Visitors will also find decor, clothing, jewelry, and other goods made by Middle Eastern, African, Latin American, and Asian artisans.
click to enlarge Pittsburgh immigrant communities inform World Square dance, music, food, and more
Photo: Courtesy of Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership
El Rincon Oaxaqueño at World Square
The food offerings represent a wide array of dishes, from Middle Eastern, Filipino, and Indonesian treats to Mexican tacos and gorditas, as well as Nepalese dumplings, Colombian coffee, Salvadoran pupusas, Nigerian dishes, and more.

Originally launched in 2019, Wolrd Square is described as providing "a unique opportunity for vendors and artists to build connections through an entertaining and immersive experience that highlights the myriad of diverse communities taking root in our region."

To ensure that the event properly represented various cultures, the World Square steering committee worked with various partner organizations, including the Asian American Chamber of Commerce Pittsburgh, the Bhutanese Community Association of Pittsburgh, and the Pittsburgh Hispanic Development Corporation, among others.

Feyisola Akintola, manager of immigrant and refugee affairs for the city of Pittsburgh, says that, with various partnerships and a "dedication to inclusion," the World Square program has become "an amazing testament to the growth of diversity in our region."
World Square. June 2-4 and June 9-11. Market Square, Downtown. Free to attend. downtownpittsburgh.com

Tags

Related Content

Hill District civic leaders allege "back room" dealmaking eased way for $110 million URA development approval

By Jamie Wiggan

Hill District civic leaders allege "back room" dealmaking eased way for $110 million URA development approval

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Education Associate, Graphic Artist, Wood Intern, and more

By Morgan Biddle

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Education Associate, Graphic Artist, Wood Intern, and more

New Pittsburgh police chief vows to "prioritize diversity" without "sacrificing quality candidates"

By Jamie Wiggan

New Pittsburgh police chief vows to "prioritize diversity" without "sacrificing quality candidates"

Pittsburgh officials prepare to enforce city-wide plastic bag ban

By Jamie Wiggan

Pittsburgh officials prepare to enforce city-wide plastic bag ban

Latest in Arts + Entertainment

10 perfectly Pittsburgh things you have to do at least once

By Kate Oczypok

10 perfectly Pittsburgh things you have to do at least once

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Smiling Moose, Casa Brasil, and more (May 25-28)

By Amanda Waltz

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Smiling Moose, Casa Brasil, and more (May 25-28)

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour will take over Carnegie Science Center, hopefully without Matty Healy

By Ali Trachta

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour will take over Carnegie Science Center, hopefully without Matty Healy

Find music, art, and giant puppet hands at the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival

By Amanda Waltz

Find music, art, and giant puppet hands at the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival
More »
More Arts + Entertainment
All Arts+Entertainment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • May 24-30, 2023

Previous Issues

Trending

10 perfectly Pittsburgh things you have to do at least once

10 perfectly Pittsburgh things you have to do at least once

By Kate Oczypok

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour will take over Carnegie Science Center, hopefully without Matty Healy

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour will take over Carnegie Science Center, hopefully without Matty Healy

By Ali Trachta

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Smiling Moose, Casa Brasil, and more (May 25-28)

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Smiling Moose, Casa Brasil, and more (May 25-28)

By Amanda Waltz

Lyndon Barrois Jr.: Rosette uses a fake heist film to address real issues in the art world

Lyndon Barrois Jr.: Rosette uses a fake heist film to address real issues in the art world

By TyLisa C. Johnson

Things To Do This Week

Pittsburgh’s top events: May 25-31

Pittsburgh’s top events:
May 25-31
Get Our Daily Newsletter
© 2023 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation