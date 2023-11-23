 On the Tahn: TECHNiQUE and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Nov. 23-26) | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge On the Tahn: TECHNiQUE and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Nov. 23-26)
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
TECHNiQUE at Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
Pittsburgh City Paper spotlights a dance event each week, followed by listings for other fun events throughout the city.

Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from '80 hits to Kizomba. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.

This week's spotlight:

Need to break away from the Thanksgiving festivities? Shake off some of that turkey with DJ Zach Restelli and The Comeback Kid during the TECHNiQUE Friendsgiving '80s Pop Dance Party. Head to Belvedere's Ultra-Dive on Thu., Nov. 23 for a night of music from Blondie, Prince, Madonna, The Bangles, and other great names from the MTV era. 9 p.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7. belvederesultradive.com

Fri., Nov. 24

Friday Hi-Fi with Stealth-1. 8 p.m. Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. cobrapgh.com

Diamond Life with Jesley Snipes and DZ Party Time. 9 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $7. spiritpgh.com

Evolution. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $5 in advance, $7 at the door. mixtapepgh.com

The 2000s Takeover with DJ ADMC. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com

Pamplemousse with DJ UV Loop and Mary Mack. 9:30 p.m. Brillobox. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $5 before 11 p.m., $10 after 11 p.m. brilloboxpgh.com

Final Fridays with DJ Red. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com
click to enlarge On the Tahn: TECHNiQUE and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Nov. 23-26)
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Diamond Life

Sat., Nov. 25

Social Mix: Intro Kizomba Class. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $10. mixtapepgh.com

Night Fever with DJ Rojo, Zach Restelli, and The Comeback Kid. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com

Bottlerocket Homecoming Party with DJ Dini Daddy, Zach Restelli, Paula Jean, and Lemonline. 9 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $10. bottlerocketpgh.com

Pop Punk Night. 9 p.m. The Smiling Moose. 1306 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. facebook.com/poppunknight

PGH Hoe Club. 10 p.m. Brillobox. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. brilloboxpgh.com

Mostbeautifullest presents WIG! (It's a dance party...WITH WIGS) with HUNY XO, ASL Princess, Maya Universe, Calipso, and Gege. 10 p.m. Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $5-15. cobrapgh.com

Saturday Nights with DJ Nugget and Petey C. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com

Cold Cuts presents Pretty Tony and Michael The Lion. 11 p.m. Hot Mass. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $21.80-27.25. hotmasspgh.com

Sun., Nov. 26

Disco Sunday Disco with Jenny Arcade, Dini Daddy, and Jarrett Tibbets. 3-9 p.m. Trace Brewing. 4312 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. tracebloomfield.com

