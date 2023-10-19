 On the Tahn: Monster Mash and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Oct. 19-21) | Pittsburgh City Paper

On the Tahn: Monster Mash and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Oct. 19-21)

By

click to enlarge On the Tahn: Monster Mash and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Oct. 19-21)
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Members of Glitterbox Theater including Tree Martuccio, Caily Grube, Bailey Brown (with 10 week old Hypatia Earle), Bailey Brown, Annah Darling, and Steven Haines pose for a group portrait at Glitterbox Theater
Pittsburgh City Paper spotlights a dance event each week, followed by listings for other fun events throughout the city.

Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from Italo disco to punk and ska. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.

This week's spotlight:

Support experimental, DIY art during Monster Mash, a spooky disco dance fundraiser for Glitterbox Theater at Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. On Thu., Oct. 19, Sister Sludge and DJ Thermos supply the tunes while Amoxie Villian, O'Ryan the O'mazing, and others entertain with live magic, music, and more. Guests can also check out 16mm horror movies in the Flea Market Films tiny theater. Those in costume get in for half price. Proceeds will go towards renovating Glitterbox's West Homestead venue. 9 p.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $10, $5 in costume. belvederesultradive.com

Thu., Oct. 19

Pittsburgh Open Decks. 7 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. Free. spiritpgh.com

Cupcakke and Lexa Terrestrial with DJ Paula Jean and Lemonline. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Enclave. 1602 E. Carson St., South Side. $28. 18 and over. enclavepgh.com

Liquid Sky with DJ Erica Scary and Krass Advert. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $5. mixtapepgh.com
click to enlarge On the Tahn: Monster Mash and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Oct. 19-21)
Photo: Courtesy of Lexa Terrestrial
Lexa Terrestrial at Enclave

Fri., Oct. 20

DJ Wade Anthony. 6-10 p.m. Allegheny City Brewing. 507 Foreland St., North Side. Free. alleghenycitybrewing.com

Make Sure You Have Fun presents Beedie and Bill Waves with DJ Big Phill, C. Scott, and PVKVSV. 9 p.m. Doors at 8 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $15. spiritpgh.com

2000s Takeover with DJ ADMC. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com

Diamond Life and Jellyfish. 9 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. spiritpgh.com

Rodeo Starr presents Haunted Honky Tonk. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $7 in advance, $10 at the door. mixtapepgh.com

Friday Nights with DJ Midas. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com
click to enlarge On the Tahn: Monster Mash and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Oct. 19-21)
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Stephanie Tsong (right) and Ricky Moslen (left) of Jellyfish

Sat., Oct. 21

RedFishBowl Turns 4: Halloween & Anniversary Extravaganza with DJ Femi. 9 p.m. RedFishBowl Studios. 4327 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $11.69. redfishbowl.com

Salvation: Punk Rock Pizza Party. 9 p.m. Squirrel Hill Sports Bar. 5832 Forward Ave., Squirrel Hill. Free. facebook.com/poppunknight

Bad Girls with DJ Gun Ray and ItsDatJawn. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com

InnerSound Sonic Ritual with Sertac Sahin, Jen Nunez, and Bear Brysk. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. mixtapepgh.com

Noche Latina. 9:15 p.m. Los Sabrosos Dance Co. 4909 Penn Ave., Garfield. $10-15. lspgh.com

Bad Taste. 10 p.m. Brillobox. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. brilloboxpgh.com

Saturday Nights with DJ Nugget and JX4. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com

Miscellaneous Records x DETOUR presents slowdanger, Oscar Celedon, and Kay Chin. 11 p.m. Hot Mass. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $21.80-27.25. hotmasspgh.com

