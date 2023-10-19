On the Tahn: Monster Mash and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Oct. 19-21) | Pittsburgh City Paper

Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from Italo disco to punk and ska. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.
This week's spotlight:
Support experimental, DIY art during Monster Mash, a spooky disco dance fundraiser for Glitterbox Theater at Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. On Thu., Oct. 19, Sister Sludge and DJ Thermos supply the tunes while Amoxie Villian, O'Ryan the O'mazing, and others entertain with live magic, music, and more. Guests can also check out 16mm horror movies in the Flea Market Films tiny theater. Those in costume get in for half price. Proceeds will go towards renovating Glitterbox's West Homestead venue. 9 p.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $10, $5 in costume. belvederesultradive.com
Thu., Oct. 19
Pittsburgh Open Decks. 7 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. Free. spiritpgh.com
Cupcakke and Lexa Terrestrial with DJ Paula Jean and Lemonline. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Enclave. 1602 E. Carson St., South Side. $28. 18 and over. enclavepgh.com
Liquid Sky with DJ Erica Scary and Krass Advert. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $5. mixtapepgh.com
Fri., Oct. 20
DJ Wade Anthony. 6-10 p.m. Allegheny City Brewing. 507 Foreland St., North Side. Free. alleghenycitybrewing.com
Make Sure You Have Fun presents Beedie and Bill Waves with DJ Big Phill, C. Scott, and PVKVSV. 9 p.m. Doors at 8 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $15. spiritpgh.com
2000s Takeover with DJ ADMC. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com
Diamond Life and Jellyfish. 9 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. spiritpgh.com
Rodeo Starr presents Haunted Honky Tonk. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $7 in advance, $10 at the door. mixtapepgh.com
Friday Nights with DJ Midas. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com
Sat., Oct. 21
RedFishBowl Turns 4: Halloween & Anniversary Extravaganza with DJ Femi. 9 p.m. RedFishBowl Studios. 4327 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $11.69. redfishbowl.com
Salvation: Punk Rock Pizza Party. 9 p.m. Squirrel Hill Sports Bar. 5832 Forward Ave., Squirrel Hill. Free. facebook.com/poppunknight
Bad Girls with DJ Gun Ray and ItsDatJawn. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com
InnerSound Sonic Ritual with Sertac Sahin, Jen Nunez, and Bear Brysk. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. mixtapepgh.com
Noche Latina. 9:15 p.m. Los Sabrosos Dance Co. 4909 Penn Ave., Garfield. $10-15. lspgh.com
Bad Taste. 10 p.m. Brillobox. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. brilloboxpgh.com
Saturday Nights with DJ Nugget and JX4. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com
Miscellaneous Records x DETOUR presents slowdanger, Oscar Celedon, and Kay Chin. 11 p.m. Hot Mass. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $21.80-27.25. hotmasspgh.com