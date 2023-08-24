On the Tahn: Juice and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Aug. 24-26) | Pittsburgh City Paper

Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from darkwave to Shania Twain. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.
This week's spotlight:
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive foregoes its usual theme parties to present Juice, a new LGBTQ-friendly night complete with drag. On Thu., Aug. 24, DJ Gun Ray spins the dance hits while Boo Barrymore hosts a drag show featuring special guest performers Brianna Briana and Jackie Dior. 9 p.m. Drag show starts at 11 p.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com
Thu., Aug. 24
Inside Out with Brighter Wavs. 5-9 p.m. Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. All ages. carnegieart.org
Open Decks. 7 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. Free. spiritpgh.com
StompStompClap Western Indie Folk Pop Night. 8 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. mixtapepgh.com
Fri., Aug. 25
Friday Hi-Fi with Stealth-1. 8 p.m. Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. sevenrooms.com/events/cobra
Desert Hearts presents Dolly vs. Shania. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com
Diamond Life with Jesley Snipes and DZ Party Time. 9 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $7. spiritpgh.com
mixtapepgh.com
Eurotrash Dance Night. 10 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. Free. bottlerocketpgh.com
Final Fridays with DJ Red. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com
Sat., Aug. 26
Bop To The Top featuring Lucas Grabeel and Life By Michael. 8:30 p.m. Roxian Theatre. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. Tickets start at $15. roxianlive.com
Bad Girls with DJs Gun Ray and ItsDatJawn. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com
Rave Grave: Honoring National Women's Equality Day. 9 p.m. No Names. 4717 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 in advance, $10 at the door. facebook.com/RAVEGRAVEPGH
Pop Punk Night. 9 p.m. Smiling Moose. 1306 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. smiling-moose.com
Obscure: Sideshow. 9 p.m. Cattivo. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $10-15. Cash only bar. facebook.com/obscurepgh
Take Care with Tracksploitation, Dave Zak, and Formosa. 10 p.m. Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $7-50. sevenrooms.com/events/cobra
Saturday Nights with DJs Nugget and Petey C. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com
Cold Cuts with Jellyfish and Jarrett Tebbets. 11 p.m. Hot Mass. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $27.25. hotmasspgh.com