On the Tahn: Juice and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Aug. 24-26) | Pittsburgh City Paper

On the Tahn: Juice and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Aug. 24-26)

CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
DJs Gun Ray and ItsDatJawn at Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
Pittsburgh City Paper spotlights a dance event each week, followed by listings for other fun events throughout the city.

Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from darkwave to Shania Twain. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.

This week's spotlight:

Belvedere's Ultra-Dive foregoes its usual theme parties to present Juice, a new LGBTQ-friendly night complete with drag. On Thu., Aug. 24, DJ Gun Ray spins the dance hits while Boo Barrymore hosts a drag show featuring special guest performers Brianna Briana and Jackie Dior. 9 p.m. Drag show starts at 11 p.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com

Thu., Aug. 24

Inside Out with Brighter Wavs. 5-9 p.m. Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. All ages. carnegieart.org

Open Decks. 7 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. Free. spiritpgh.com

StompStompClap Western Indie Folk Pop Night. 8 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. mixtapepgh.com

Fri., Aug. 25

Friday Hi-Fi with Stealth-1. 8 p.m. Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. sevenrooms.com/events/cobra

Desert Hearts presents Dolly vs. Shania. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com

Diamond Life with Jesley Snipes and DZ Party Time. 9 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $7. spiritpgh.com
click to enlarge On the Tahn: Juice and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Aug. 24-26)
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Diamond Life
Killing Moon with DJs Erica Scary, Kiernan Laveaux, and Bedlam Boy. 8 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $7 in advance, $10 at the door. mixtapepgh.com

Eurotrash Dance Night. 10 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. Free. bottlerocketpgh.com

Final Fridays with DJ Red. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com

Sat., Aug. 26

Bop To The Top featuring Lucas Grabeel and Life By Michael. 8:30 p.m. Roxian Theatre. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. Tickets start at $15. roxianlive.com

Bad Girls with DJs Gun Ray and ItsDatJawn. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com

Rave Grave: Honoring National Women's Equality Day. 9 p.m. No Names. 4717 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 in advance, $10 at the door. facebook.com/RAVEGRAVEPGH

Pop Punk Night. 9 p.m. Smiling Moose. 1306 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. smiling-moose.com
Obscure: Sideshow. 9 p.m. Cattivo. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $10-15. Cash only bar. facebook.com/obscurepgh

Take Care with Tracksploitation, Dave Zak, and Formosa. 10 p.m. Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $7-50. sevenrooms.com/events/cobra

Saturday Nights with DJs Nugget and Petey C. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com

Cold Cuts with Jellyfish and Jarrett Tebbets. 11 p.m. Hot Mass. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $27.25. hotmasspgh.com

