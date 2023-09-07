On the Tahn: Jellyfish and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Sept. 7-9) | Pittsburgh City Paper

Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from Western indie folk pop to emo. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.
This week's spotlight:
Jellyfish celebrates six years with a big anniversary bash featuring one of the duo's favorite acts. On Sat., Sept. 9 at P Town Bar, Ricky Moslen and Stephanie Tsong welcome Titonton Duvante, a Columbus, Ohio-based DJ with a decades-spanning career. Show up and support this queer-friendly dance party. 8:30 p.m. 4740 Baum Blvd., Oakland. $10. instagram.com/jellyfishpgh
Thu., Sept. 7
StompStompClap Western Indie Folk Pop Night with Amazing Grace and The Comeback Kid. 8 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $5 in advance, $7 at the door. mixtapepgh.com
Mall Goth 6: Passing Notes In Class. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com
Fri., Sept. 8
Friday Hi-Fi with Stealth-1. 8 p.m. Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. cobrapgh.com
Back to School Latin Weekender Opening Social. 9 p.m. Dance lessons at 9:15 p.m. Los Sabrosos Dance Co. 4909 Penn Ave., Garfield. $10. pgh.lossabrosos.org
Pop Rocks with DJs Gunray and ItsDatJawn. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com
Tall Tees with Slim Tha DJ and DJ QRX. 9 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. spiritpgh.com
Roundhouse: Dance Party in the Round with Ron Mist, DOM, and Hana. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $5 in advance, $7 at the door. mixtapepgh.com
Friday Nights with DJ Midas. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com
Sat., Sept. 9
Electric Picnic with DJs Jwan Allen, Alex Price, and Lexcd. 2-8 p.m. Riverview Park. Riverview Ave., North Side. $10 suggested donation. instagram.com/brainwave.research.center
Beauty Slap with F3ral Cat. 8 p.m. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $20. brilloboxpgh.com
Saturday Night Social: Back to School Bash. 9 p.m. Dance lessons at 9:15 p.m. Los Sabrosos Dance Co. 4909 Penn Ave., Garfield. $15. pgh.lossabrosos.org
Sadderday with DJ ADMC. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $10. belvederesultradive.com
Social Mix with DJ D'Aço. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $5-10. mixtapepgh.com
Longturn presents MAXINNE featuring Oddson b2b SPCL.K. 10 p.m. Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $17.50. cobrapgh.com
Saturday Nights with DJ Nugget. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com