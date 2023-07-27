 On the Tahn: Inside Out and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (July 27-29) | Pittsburgh City Paper

On the Tahn: Inside Out and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (July 27-29)

By

click to enlarge On the Tahn: Inside Out and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (July 27-29)
Photo: Chris Uhren
Inside Out at Carnegie Museum of Art.
We're changing things up a little for On the Tahn. From now on, we will spotlight a dance event each week, followed by listings for other fun events throughout the city.

Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from pop-punk to Beyoncé's Renaissance. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.

This week's spotlight:

Start saying farewell to July with the latest edition of the Inside Out series at the Carnegie Museum of Art. On Thu., July 27, House Party DJs HUNY XO and Arie Cole will fill the outdoor Sculpture Court with the hottest sounds to keep your body moving. A cash bar will serve local drinks while the El Rincón Oaxaqueño food truck dishes out great Mexican eats. 5-9 p.m. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. All ages. carnegieart.org

Thu., July 27

Couples Therapy with Paula Jean and Skyrizzi. 8 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. mixtapepgh.com

Down to Funk with Funkmeister Fletch. 8 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. thegoldmark.com

Brutalism with Rachel Ruckus and Bedlamboy. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com

Fri., July 28

Friday Hi-Fi with Stealth-1. 8 p.m. Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. sevenrooms.com/events/cobra

Taylor vs. Miley with DJ ADMC. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $10. belvederesultradive.com

Diamond Life with Jesley Snipes and DZ Party Time. 9 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $7. spiritpgh.com

Final Fridays with DJ Red. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. thegoldmark.com
click to enlarge On the Tahn: Inside Out and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (July 27-29)
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Diamond Life at Spirit

Sat., July 29

Pop Punk Night. 8:30 p.m. The Smiling Moore. 1306 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. smiling-moose.com/southside

Killing Moon with Erica Scary, Flash, and Huck Finn. 9 p.m. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $7 in advance, $10 at the door. mixtapepgh.com

Night Fever with Emmeline and The Comeback Kid. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m.. belvederesultradive.com

Renaissance One-Year Anniversary Party with Arie Cole and Icy Pisces. 9 p.m. Cattivo. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $10, $15 after 11 p.m. facebook.com/cattivopgh

Union. 9:30 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $7. spiritpgh.com

Saturday Nights with DJ Nugget and Petey C. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com

Drake Night with DJ ADMC. 10 p.m. Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. sevenrooms.com/events/cobra

