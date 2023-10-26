On the Tahn: Halloween dance parties throughout Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Thu., Oct. 26
Brutalism Halloween: The Summoning. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com
Sad Bear with DJ Femi, Wade Anthony, Dom, and Rojo. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $5-7. mixtapepgh.com
Fri., Oct. 27
Boo! A Sensory Friendly Halloween. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Children's Museum of Pittsburgh. 10 Children’s Way, North Side. $2-8, free for kids under 2. All ages. facebook.com/pittsburghkids
91.3 WYEP presents ZOMBIE-Tonk Jukebox hosted by Jon Bindley. 7 p.m. Bloomfield Liedertafel Singing Society. 410 South Mathilda St., Bloomfield. $20. facebook.com/honkytonkjukebox
Hallowubz 2023 with Mr. Yukk, Iamusick, Dicey, and MRLiN. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Club Cafe. 56-58 South 12th St., South Side. $13 in advance, $18 at the door. ticketweb.com
Friday Hi-FI with Stealth-1. 8 p.m. Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. sevenrooms.com/events/cobra
Emo Night Halloween Party. 8:30 p.m. Squirrel Hill Sports Bar. 5832 Forward Ave., Squirrel Hill. Free. facebook.com/poppunknight
Halloween Hits with DJ Gun Ray and ItsDatJawn. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $10. belvederesultradive.com
Strangeways presents The Burton Ball. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $8-10. mixtapepgh.com
Sorry Papi Tour: The All Girl Party. 9 p.m. Roxian Theatre. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. $16-40. 18 and over. roxiantheatre.com
Boo Barrymore Halloween Spectacular. 10 p.m. Brillobox. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $5. brilloboxpgh.com
Final Friday with DJ Red. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com
Sat., Oct. 28
Halloween Bash and Costume Contest. 8 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $20-25 in advance, $35 at the door. spiritpgh.com
Fright Fever Halloween Disco Party with Zach Restelli and The Comeback Kid. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $10. belvederesultradive.com
Oasis Halloween with Zi’Queeca, Kiss This, Dom, Icy Pisces, and host GRYPHONSZN. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $10-12. mixtapepgh.com
Saturday Nights with DJ Nugget and Petey C. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.comMostbeautifullest Sirens Halloween Rave with HUNY XO, Based Grace, Rojo, Capital K’aos, and White Sabbath. 10 p.m.-6 a.m. Location provided with ticket purchase. $22.85-34.30. linktr.ee/mostbeautifullest
Cold Cuts presents Buscrates and Jarrett Tebbets. 11 p.m. Hot Mass. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $27.25. hotmasspgh.com
Sun., Oct. 29
Level Up x Trace Brewing: Dance & Sip. 10 a.m. Trace Brewing. 4312 Main St., Bloomfield. $20 in advance, $25 at the door. leveluppgh.com
Little Kids Disco: Halloween Edition. 2-4 p.m. SouthSide Works. 424 S. 27 St., South Side. Free. All ages. southsideworks.com
San Holo presents Existential Dance Music. 8 p.m. Roxian Theatre. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. Tickets start at $26. roxiantheatre.com