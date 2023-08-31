On the Tahn: Gimme Gimme Disco and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Aug. 31-Sept. 4) | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Nick Karp Gimme Gimme Disco

This week's spotlight:



Thu., Aug. 31



Fri., Sept. 1



click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz Title Town

Sat., Sept. 2



Mon., Sept. 4



spotlights a dance event each week, followed by listings for other fun events throughout the city.Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from ABBA to funk. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.goes back to the days of Studio 54, Halston dresses, and feathered hair with. Taking place on Sat., Sept. 2, the ABBA-inspired touring party plays all the hits by the Swedish pop supergroup, as well as the Bee Gees, Donna Summer, Cher, and others.