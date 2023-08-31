On the Tahn: Gimme Gimme Disco and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Aug. 31-Sept. 4) | Pittsburgh City Paper

Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from ABBA to funk. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.
This week's spotlight:
Mr. Smalls Theatre goes back to the days of Studio 54, Halston dresses, and feathered hair with Gimme Gimme Disco. Taking place on Sat., Sept. 2, the ABBA-inspired touring party plays all the hits by the Swedish pop supergroup, as well as the Bee Gees, Donna Summer, Cher, and others. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $15. All ages. mrsmalls.com
Thu., Aug. 31
Couples Therapy with DJ Zonamorta. 8 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. mixtapepgh.com
Brutalism. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com
Pittsburgh Underwear Ride After Party with DJ Dini Daddy. 9:30 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. Free. spiritpgh.com
Fri., Sept. 1
In Bed By Ten with DJ Ron Mist. 6 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. spiritpgh.com
Funk Night with Zano. 7 p.m. Cinderlands Warehouse. 2601 Smallman St., Strip District. Free. cinderlands.com
Friday Hi-Fi with Stealth-1. 8 p.m. Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. cobrapgh.com
90s Nite. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com
Synth-Pop Strangeways with Cutups, DJ Josey, and The Comeback Kid. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. mixtapepgh.com
Upbeat. 10 p.m. Doors at 9:30 p.m. Brillobox. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. sadbeargvng.art/events
Friday Nights with DJ Midas. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com
Sat., Sept. 2
Requiem. 9 p.m. Cattivo. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $6. Cash-only bar. facebook.com/PGHRequiem
Title Town Soul and Funk Party. 9 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. spiritpgh.com
One-Hit Wonders with DJ ADMC. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $10. belvederesultradive.com
Real Hot Girl Shit with Mostbeautifullest. 10 p.m. Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10. cobrapgh.com
MySpace Nite. 10 p.m. Brillobox. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. brilloboxpgh.com
Saturday Nights with DJs Nugget and New York Giant. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com