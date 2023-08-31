 On the Tahn: Gimme Gimme Disco and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Aug. 31-Sept. 4) | Pittsburgh City Paper

On the Tahn: Gimme Gimme Disco and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Aug. 31-Sept. 4)

Photo: Nick Karp
Gimme Gimme Disco
Pittsburgh City Paper spotlights a dance event each week, followed by listings for other fun events throughout the city.

Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from ABBA to funk. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.

This week's spotlight:

Mr. Smalls Theatre goes back to the days of Studio 54, Halston dresses, and feathered hair with Gimme Gimme Disco. Taking place on Sat., Sept. 2, the ABBA-inspired touring party plays all the hits by the Swedish pop supergroup, as well as the Bee Gees, Donna Summer, Cher, and others. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $15. All ages. mrsmalls.com

Thu., Aug. 31

Couples Therapy with DJ Zonamorta. 8 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. mixtapepgh.com

Brutalism. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com

Pittsburgh Underwear Ride After Party with DJ Dini Daddy. 9:30 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. Free. spiritpgh.com

Fri., Sept. 1

In Bed By Ten with DJ Ron Mist. 6 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. spiritpgh.com

Funk Night with Zano. 7 p.m. Cinderlands Warehouse. 2601 Smallman St., Strip District. Free. cinderlands.com

Friday Hi-Fi with Stealth-1. 8 p.m. Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. cobrapgh.com

90s Nite. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com

Synth-Pop Strangeways with Cutups, DJ Josey, and The Comeback Kid. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. mixtapepgh.com

Upbeat. 10 p.m. Doors at 9:30 p.m. Brillobox. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. sadbeargvng.art/events

Friday Nights with DJ Midas. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com
click to enlarge On the Tahn: Gimme Gimme Disco and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Aug. 31-Sept. 4)
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Title Town

Sat., Sept. 2

Requiem. 9 p.m. Cattivo. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $6. Cash-only bar. facebook.com/PGHRequiem

Title Town Soul and Funk Party. 9 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. spiritpgh.com

One-Hit Wonders with DJ ADMC. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $10. belvederesultradive.com

Real Hot Girl Shit with Mostbeautifullest. 10 p.m. Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10. cobrapgh.com

MySpace Nite. 10 p.m. Brillobox. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. brilloboxpgh.com

Saturday Nights with DJs Nugget and New York Giant. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com

Mon., Sept. 4

All White Party with DJs Wade, Femi, and Dom. 4-8 p.m. Trace Brewing. 4312 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. tracebloomfield.com

