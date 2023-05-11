 On the Tahn: Dance parties at Trace Brewing, Bottlerocket, and more (May 11-14) | Pittsburgh City Paper

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Trace Brewing, Bottlerocket, and more (May 11-14)

By

click to enlarge On the Tahn: Dance parties at Trace Brewing, Bottlerocket, and more (May 11-14)
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
DJ Selecta
Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from emo to classic country. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.

Thu., May 11

Goin' Country
Bottlerocket Social Hall
7 p.m.
Boot, scoot, and boogie your way to Bottlerocket for this country dance party presented by DJ Rodeo Starr. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $5. bottlerocketpgh.com

80s Nite
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Let DJ Maimey spin you right 'round, baby, with this classic decade-themed dance night. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com

Fri., May 12

Friday Hi-Fi
Cobra
8 p.m.
Stealth-1 hosts this all-vinyl dance party at Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. cobrapgh.com

Pop Rocks
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
From Tay-Tay to Rihanna, DJs Gun Ray and ItsDatJawn have all your favorite upbeat hits. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7. belvederesultradive.com

Material Girls
Mixtape
9 p.m.
Nothing but divas at this dance party featuring DJs Maimey, Madame Trio, and Amazing Grace. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $5. mixtapepgh.com

Obsidian
Brillobox
9 p.m.
Be there for the debut of this goth and industrial dance party at Brillobox. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. brilloboxpgh.com

Bottlerocket Prom
Bottlerocket Social Hall
9 p.m.
You don't have to reserve a stretch limo for this adult prom night featuring a robust roster of local DJs playing five decades of dance hits. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $10. bottlerocketpgh.com
click to enlarge On the Tahn: Dance parties at Trace Brewing, Bottlerocket, and more (May 11-14)
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Cherry Bomb at Trace Brewing
Cherry Bomb: The Finale
Spirit
10 p.m.
Cherry Bomb bids farewell to its Spirit residency with a final party that is sure to make you sweat. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10-20. spiritpgh.com

Sat., May 13

Crash the Decks: Drummers vs. DJs Battle
Spirit
7-11 p.m.
Make Sure You Have Fun presents a dynamic night of music that combines the excitement of live performers with the DJ skills of Selecta, Nate Da Barber, Yamez, and Marv Stixx. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $20. spiritpgh.com

Sadderday
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Cry-sing along to the best in emo during this regular night hosted by DJ ADMC. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com

Soulution
Mixtape
9 p.m.
Get your fill of soul, funk, disco, and more at this party by DJs Cornersoul, Dini Daddy, and The Comeback Kid. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $7 in advance, $10 at the door. mixtapepgh.com

Tall Tees
Spirit
9 p.m.
Hear the best hip hop and R&B provided by DJs Femi, Yamez, and Kingsong. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. spiritpgh.com

Evolution
Cattivo
9:30 p.m.
DJs Josey and Lisa spin coldwave, darkwave, goth, industrial, New Wave, synthpop, and more. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $6. Cash-only bar. facebook.com/cattivopgh
click to enlarge On the Tahn: Dance parties at Trace Brewing, Bottlerocket, and more (May 11-14)
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Diamond Life
Diamond Life
Brillobox
10 p.m.
Diamond Life takes the party to Brillobox for another night of glam rock, indie, New Wave, pop, disco, and more. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. brilloboxpgh.com

Poptropica
Bottlerocket Social Hill
10 p.m.
Get down to music spanning from 2008 to 2013 at this hyperspecific dance night. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $5. bottlerocketpgh.com

Longturn presents ChaseWest
Cobra
10 p.m.
Longturn brings Los Angeles-based house DJ ChaseWest to Pittsburgh for a night that also includes sets by Edgar Allan and TJ Groover. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $17.50-50. cobrapgh.com

Sun., May 14

Disco Sunday Disco
Trace Brewing
3-9 p.m.
Dance away those Sunday scaries during this outdoor dance party with DJs Sauce Queen, Pretty Tony, and Jarrett Tebbets. 4312 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. tracebloomfield.com

