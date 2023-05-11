On the Tahn: Dance parties at Trace Brewing, Bottlerocket, and more (May 11-14) | Pittsburgh City Paper

Thu., May 11
Goin' Country
Bottlerocket Social Hall
7 p.m.
Boot, scoot, and boogie your way to Bottlerocket for this country dance party presented by DJ Rodeo Starr. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $5. bottlerocketpgh.com
80s Nite
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Let DJ Maimey spin you right 'round, baby, with this classic decade-themed dance night. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com
Fri., May 12
Friday Hi-Fi
Cobra
8 p.m.
Stealth-1 hosts this all-vinyl dance party at Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. cobrapgh.com
Pop Rocks
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
From Tay-Tay to Rihanna, DJs Gun Ray and ItsDatJawn have all your favorite upbeat hits. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7. belvederesultradive.com
Material Girls
Mixtape
9 p.m.
Nothing but divas at this dance party featuring DJs Maimey, Madame Trio, and Amazing Grace. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $5. mixtapepgh.com
Obsidian
Brillobox
9 p.m.
Be there for the debut of this goth and industrial dance party at Brillobox. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. brilloboxpgh.com
Bottlerocket Prom
Bottlerocket Social Hall
9 p.m.
You don't have to reserve a stretch limo for this adult prom night featuring a robust roster of local DJs playing five decades of dance hits. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $10. bottlerocketpgh.com
Spirit
10 p.m.
Cherry Bomb bids farewell to its Spirit residency with a final party that is sure to make you sweat. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10-20. spiritpgh.com
Sat., May 13
Crash the Decks: Drummers vs. DJs Battle
Spirit
7-11 p.m.
Make Sure You Have Fun presents a dynamic night of music that combines the excitement of live performers with the DJ skills of Selecta, Nate Da Barber, Yamez, and Marv Stixx. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $20. spiritpgh.com
Sadderday
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Cry-sing along to the best in emo during this regular night hosted by DJ ADMC. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com
Soulution
Mixtape
9 p.m.
Get your fill of soul, funk, disco, and more at this party by DJs Cornersoul, Dini Daddy, and The Comeback Kid. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $7 in advance, $10 at the door. mixtapepgh.com
Tall Tees
Spirit
9 p.m.
Hear the best hip hop and R&B provided by DJs Femi, Yamez, and Kingsong. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. spiritpgh.com
Evolution
Cattivo
9:30 p.m.
DJs Josey and Lisa spin coldwave, darkwave, goth, industrial, New Wave, synthpop, and more. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $6. Cash-only bar. facebook.com/cattivopgh
Brillobox
10 p.m.
Diamond Life takes the party to Brillobox for another night of glam rock, indie, New Wave, pop, disco, and more. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. brilloboxpgh.com
Poptropica
Bottlerocket Social Hill
10 p.m.
Get down to music spanning from 2008 to 2013 at this hyperspecific dance night. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $5. bottlerocketpgh.com
Longturn presents ChaseWest
Cobra
10 p.m.
Longturn brings Los Angeles-based house DJ ChaseWest to Pittsburgh for a night that also includes sets by Edgar Allan and TJ Groover. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $17.50-50. cobrapgh.com
Sun., May 14
Disco Sunday Disco
Trace Brewing
3-9 p.m.
Dance away those Sunday scaries during this outdoor dance party with DJs Sauce Queen, Pretty Tony, and Jarrett Tebbets. 4312 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. tracebloomfield.com