On the Tahn: Dance parties at Trace Brewing, Bottlerocket, and more (May 11-14) | Pittsburgh City Paper

Thu., May 11



Fri., May 12



Sat., May 13



Sun., May 14



Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from emo to classic country. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.Boot, scoot, and boogie your way to Bottlerocket for this country dance party presented by DJ Rodeo Starr.Let DJ Maimey spin you right 'round, baby, with this classic decade-themed dance night.Stealth-1 hosts this all-vinyl dance party at Cobra.From Tay-Tay to Rihanna, DJs Gun Ray and ItsDatJawn have all your favorite upbeat hits.Nothing but divas at this dance party featuring DJs Maimey, Madame Trio, and Amazing Grace.Be there for the debut of this goth and industrial dance party at Brillobox.You don't have to reserve a stretch limo for this adult prom night featuring a robust roster of local DJs playing five decades of dance hits.Cherry Bomb bids farewell to its Spirit residency with a final party that is sure to make you sweat.Make Sure You Have Fun presents a dynamic night of music that combines the excitement of live performers with the DJ skills of Selecta, Nate Da Barber, Yamez, and Marv Stixx.Cry-sing along to the best in emo during this regular night hosted by DJ ADMC.Get your fill of soul, funk, disco, and more at this party by DJs Cornersoul, Dini Daddy, and The Comeback Kid.Hear the best hip hop and R&B provided by DJs Femi, Yamez, and Kingsong.DJs Josey and Lisa spin coldwave, darkwave, goth, industrial, New Wave, synthpop, and more.Diamond Life takes the party to Brillobox for another night of glam rock, indie, New Wave, pop, disco, and more.Get down to music spanning from 2008 to 2013 at this hyperspecific dance night.Longturn brings Los Angeles-based house DJ ChaseWest to Pittsburgh for a night that also includes sets by Edgar Allan and TJ Groover.Dance away those Sunday scaries during this outdoor dance party with DJs Sauce Queen, Pretty Tony, and Jarrett Tebbets.