On the Tahn: Dance parties at The Maverick, Bottlerocket, and more (June 22-24) | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz Ricky Moslen of UHAUL Disco

Thu., June 22



Fri., June 23



click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz Bottlerocket Social Hall

Sat., June 24



Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from psych and indie rock to funk and disco. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.Dance among the sculptures when Jellyfish visits the Carnegie Museum of Art for the latest Inside Out party.Femi and Wade Anthony guest DJ this night showcasing romantic couples who play music together.UHAUL Disco brings the party to Spirit for a night of music by Ricky Moslen, Jin & Juice, and Gusto.It's all vinyl, all night with DJ Stealth-1.Swedish producer DJ Seinfeld takes over the Gymnasium at The Maverick for a night that also includes set by Joshua Orange, Jarrett Tibbets, and Jon Charles.Jesley Snipes and DZ Party Time deliver another round of indie rock, disco, pop, and more.Taylor may have completed the Pittsburgh leg of her big tour, but Belvedere's will have more hits by the pop star during a night pitting her against the former Ms. Hannah Montana.EZ Lou, Zach Restelli, and The Comeback Kid take crowds back to the 1990s with this Eurotrash dance party.DJs Mary Mack, UV Loop, and Pescadilla present what's described as a "fizzy Sapphic delight for all bodies."Enjoy psych and indie rock curated by DJ Dini Daddy.Longturn concludes a two-day stint at The Maverick with an all-day party featuring London-based producer Tim Green.Hear all the greatest hits from the Studio 54 era, courtesy of DJs Dini Daddy, Zach Restelli, and The Comeback Kid.DJs Femi, Wade Anthony, and Yas present a new dance party series featuring Afro-house, Afrobeats, and amapiano.Cobra welcomes two Brooklyn-based underground house artists for another event from Longturn.Stay up and get down during this new funk and disco party presented by Buscrates and guest C.Scott.Party 'til dawn when Peter Croce and Eddie Logix of the Detroit-based Rocksteady Disco land at Hot Mass for another all-night event.