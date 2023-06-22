On the Tahn: Dance parties at The Maverick, Bottlerocket, and more (June 22-24) | Pittsburgh City Paper

Thu., June 22
Inside Out
Carnegie Museum of Art
5 p.m.
Dance among the sculptures when Jellyfish visits the Carnegie Museum of Art for the latest Inside Out party. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. All ages. carnegieart.org
Couples Therapy
Mixtape
8 p.m.
Femi and Wade Anthony guest DJ this night showcasing romantic couples who play music together. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. mixtapepgh.com
Haulin' Ass
Spirit
8:30 p.m.
UHAUL Disco brings the party to Spirit for a night of music by Ricky Moslen, Jin & Juice, and Gusto. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $5. spiritpgh.com
Fri., June 23
Friday Hi-Fi
Cobra
8 p.m.
It's all vinyl, all night with DJ Stealth-1. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. sevenrooms.com/events/cobra
Longturn presents DJ Seinfeld
The Maverick
8 p.m.
Swedish producer DJ Seinfeld takes over the Gymnasium at The Maverick for a night that also includes set by Joshua Orange, Jarrett Tibbets, and Jon Charles. 120 S. Whitfield St., East Liberty. $22.99-36.99. maverickpittsburgh.com
Diamond Life
Spirit
9 p.m.
Jesley Snipes and DZ Party Time deliver another round of indie rock, disco, pop, and more. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $7. spiritpgh.com
Taylor vs. Miley
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Taylor may have completed the Pittsburgh leg of her big tour, but Belvedere's will have more hits by the pop star during a night pitting her against the former Ms. Hannah Montana. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $10. belvederesultradive.com
3AM Eternal
Mixtape
9 p.m.
EZ Lou, Zach Restelli, and The Comeback Kid take crowds back to the 1990s with this Eurotrash dance party. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $5 in advance, $7 at the door. mixtapepgh.com
Pamplemousse
Brillobox
9:30 p.m.
DJs Mary Mack, UV Loop, and Pescadilla present what's described as a "fizzy Sapphic delight for all bodies." 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $5 before 11 p.m., $10 after 11 p.m. brilloboxpgh.com
Daddy Day Care
Bottlerocket Social Hall
10 p.m.
Enjoy psych and indie rock curated by DJ Dini Daddy. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $5. bottlerocketpgh.com
Sat., June 24
Longturn presents Tim Green
The Maverick
3 p.m.
Longturn concludes a two-day stint at The Maverick with an all-day party featuring London-based producer Tim Green. 120 S. Whitfield St., East Liberty. $16.99-22.99. maverickpittsburgh.com
Night Fever
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Hear all the greatest hits from the Studio 54 era, courtesy of DJs Dini Daddy, Zach Restelli, and The Comeback Kid. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $10. belvederesultradive.com
Afro-Haus Sessions
Spirit
10 p.m.
DJs Femi, Wade Anthony, and Yas present a new dance party series featuring Afro-house, Afrobeats, and amapiano. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $7. spiritpgh.com
Longturn presents Ky William and Jeff Sorkowitz
Cobra
10 p.m.
Cobra welcomes two Brooklyn-based underground house artists for another event from Longturn. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $14.99-17.50. sevenrooms.com/events/cobra
Boogie Nights
Bottlerocket Social Hall
10:30 p.m.
Stay up and get down during this new funk and disco party presented by Buscrates and guest C.Scott. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $10. bottlerocketpgh.com
Cold Cuts presents Rocksteady Disco
Hot Mass
11 p.m.
Party 'til dawn when Peter Croce and Eddie Logix of the Detroit-based Rocksteady Disco land at Hot Mass for another all-night event. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $21.80-27.25. hotmasspgh.com