 On the Tahn: Dance parties at The Maverick, Bottlerocket, and more (June 22-24) | Pittsburgh City Paper

On the Tahn: Dance parties at The Maverick, Bottlerocket, and more (June 22-24)

By

click to enlarge On the Tahn: Dance parties at The Maverick, Bottlerocket, and more (June 22-24)
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Ricky Moslen of UHAUL Disco
Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from psych and indie rock to funk and disco. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.

Thu., June 22

Inside Out
Carnegie Museum of Art
5 p.m.
Dance among the sculptures when Jellyfish visits the Carnegie Museum of Art for the latest Inside Out party. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. All ages. carnegieart.org

Couples Therapy
Mixtape
8 p.m.
Femi and Wade Anthony guest DJ this night showcasing romantic couples who play music together. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. mixtapepgh.com

Haulin' Ass
Spirit
8:30 p.m.
UHAUL Disco brings the party to Spirit for a night of music by Ricky Moslen, Jin & Juice, and Gusto. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $5. spiritpgh.com

Fri., June 23

Friday Hi-Fi
Cobra
8 p.m.
It's all vinyl, all night with DJ Stealth-1. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. sevenrooms.com/events/cobra

Longturn presents DJ Seinfeld
The Maverick
8 p.m.
Swedish producer DJ Seinfeld takes over the Gymnasium at The Maverick for a night that also includes set by Joshua Orange, Jarrett Tibbets, and Jon Charles. 120 S. Whitfield St., East Liberty. $22.99-36.99. maverickpittsburgh.com

Diamond Life
Spirit
9 p.m.
Jesley Snipes and DZ Party Time deliver another round of indie rock, disco, pop, and more. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $7. spiritpgh.com

Taylor vs. Miley
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Taylor may have completed the Pittsburgh leg of her big tour, but Belvedere's will have more hits by the pop star during a night pitting her against the former Ms. Hannah Montana. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $10. belvederesultradive.com

3AM Eternal
Mixtape
9 p.m.
EZ Lou, Zach Restelli, and The Comeback Kid take crowds back to the 1990s with this Eurotrash dance party. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $5 in advance, $7 at the door. mixtapepgh.com

Pamplemousse
Brillobox
9:30 p.m.
DJs Mary Mack, UV Loop, and Pescadilla present what's described as a "fizzy Sapphic delight for all bodies." 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $5 before 11 p.m., $10 after 11 p.m. brilloboxpgh.com

Daddy Day Care
Bottlerocket Social Hall
10 p.m.
Enjoy psych and indie rock curated by DJ Dini Daddy. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $5. bottlerocketpgh.com
click to enlarge On the Tahn: Dance parties at The Maverick, Bottlerocket, and more (June 22-24)
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Bottlerocket Social Hall

Sat., June 24

Longturn presents Tim Green
The Maverick
3 p.m.
Longturn concludes a two-day stint at The Maverick with an all-day party featuring London-based producer Tim Green. 120 S. Whitfield St., East Liberty. $16.99-22.99. maverickpittsburgh.com

Night Fever
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Hear all the greatest hits from the Studio 54 era, courtesy of DJs Dini Daddy, Zach Restelli, and The Comeback Kid. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $10. belvederesultradive.com

Afro-Haus Sessions
Spirit
10 p.m.
DJs Femi, Wade Anthony, and Yas present a new dance party series featuring Afro-house, Afrobeats, and amapiano. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $7. spiritpgh.com

Longturn presents Ky William and Jeff Sorkowitz
Cobra
10 p.m.
Cobra welcomes two Brooklyn-based underground house artists for another event from Longturn. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $14.99-17.50. sevenrooms.com/events/cobra

Boogie Nights
Bottlerocket Social Hall
10:30 p.m.
Stay up and get down during this new funk and disco party presented by Buscrates and guest C.Scott. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $10. bottlerocketpgh.com

Cold Cuts presents Rocksteady Disco
Hot Mass
11 p.m.
Party 'til dawn when Peter Croce and Eddie Logix of the Detroit-based Rocksteady Disco land at Hot Mass for another all-night event. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $21.80-27.25. hotmasspgh.com

Tags

Related Content

For gaylors, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour hits different

By Ali Trachta

For gaylors, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour hits different

On the Tahn: Dance nights at Carnegie Museum of Art, Cobra, and more (June 15-18)

By Amanda Waltz

On the Tahn: Dance nights at Carnegie Museum of Art, Cobra, and more (June 15-18)

Taylor Swift drink specials, a delicious benefit for Syria, and other Pittsburgh food news

By Amanda Waltz

Taylor Swift drink specials, a delicious benefit for Syria, and other Pittsburgh food news

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Spirit, Cattivo, and more (June 9-10)

By Amanda Waltz

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Spirit, Cattivo, and more (June 9-10)

Latest in Arts + Entertainment

How to make the most of boat life in Pittsburgh without owning one

By Meg St-Esprit

How to make the most of boat life in Pittsburgh without owning one

Squirrel Hill Night Market brings vibrant arts event back to Murray Avenue

By August Stephens

Squirrel Hill Night Market brings vibrant arts event back to Murray Avenue

On the Tahn: Dance nights at Carnegie Museum of Art, Cobra, and more (June 15-18)

By Amanda Waltz

On the Tahn: Dance nights at Carnegie Museum of Art, Cobra, and more (June 15-18)

Celebrate Juneteenth with these events happening across Pittsburgh

By August Stephens

Celebrate Juneteenth with these events happening across Pittsburgh
More »
More Arts + Entertainment
All Arts+Entertainment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 21-27, 2023

Previous Issues

Slideshow

Disk Golf League at Schenley Park
15 images

Disk Golf League at Schenley Park

By Rayni Shiring

Trending

What’s the deal with disc golf? Learn about the sport taking over Pittsburgh

What’s the deal with disc golf? Learn about the sport taking over Pittsburgh

By Matt Petras

How to make the most of boat life in Pittsburgh without owning one

How to make the most of boat life in Pittsburgh without owning one

By Meg St-Esprit

Squirrel Hill Night Market brings vibrant arts event back to Murray Avenue

Squirrel Hill Night Market brings vibrant arts event back to Murray Avenue

By August Stephens

Awesome Pittsburgh TikTok accounts you should be following

Awesome Pittsburgh TikTok accounts you should be following

By staci backauskas

Things To Do This Week

Pittsburgh’s top events: June 15-21

Pittsburgh’s top events:
June 15-21
Get Our Daily Newsletter
© 2023 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation