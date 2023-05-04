On the Tahn: Dance parties at the Children's Museum, Brillobox, and more (May 4-6) | Pittsburgh City Paper

Thu., May 4
Star Wars Cantina Night
Mixtape
8 p.m.
Dance with your droids during a night of May the Fourth-themed drinks, music, and games. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. mixtapepgh.com
Under the Moon: Prom for the Night Breed
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
8 p.m.
DJ Erica Scary, Mary Mack, and Hella Gentle are the chaperones for this prom-themed dance night benefitting the Polish Hill Civic Association. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $15. belvederesultradive.com
Fri., May 5
Friday Hi-Fi
Cobra
8 p.m.
Start the weekend right with this early-ish dance party from Stealth-1 of the Get Down Gang. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. cobrapgh.com
Prince vs. Madonna vs. Blondie vs. The Talking Heads
Mixtape
9 p.m.
Strangeways presents a musical cage match between four 1980s legends. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. mixtapepgh.com
Cinco de Mayo Dance Party
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Bring your tequila drink onto the dance floor for this night of multi-genre hits by DJ ADMC. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com
Revive the Rave
Cattivo
9 p.m.
The Revive the Rave tour promises "an eclectic mix of genres, from neorave to hardstyle, and everything in between." 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $15. Cash-only bar. facebook.com/cattivopgh
Spaghetti Disco
Spirit
9:30 p.m.
A night of fun with a literal side of spaghetti, presented by DJs Jarrett Tebbets and Ricky Moslen. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. spiritpgh.com
UpBeat
Brillobox
9:30 p.m.
Femi, Wade Anthony, and Slim Tha DJ present a dance party with a Cinco de Mayo twist. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. brilloboxpgh.com
MALL GOTH DJ NIGHT
Bottlerocket Social Hall
10 p.m.
This event from DJs Rachel Ruckus and Bedlamboy will have you reliving your Hot Topic days. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $5. bottlerocketpgh.com
Sat., May 6
Silent Disco Bubble Party
Children's Museum of Pittsburgh
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Bring the kids to a family-friendly dance party with DJ Arie Cole. Continues on Sun., May 7 with DJ Dom. 10 Children’s Way, Allegheny Square. North Side. Included with regular admission. All ages. pittsburghkids.org
Brighter Waves
Trace Brewing
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Follow breakfast with a day dance party sponsored by Goodlander Cocktails. 4312 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. tracebloomfield.com
Saturday Afternoon Disco Happy Hour
The Goldmark
6-9 p.m.
Early risers can get some dancing in before bed with this dinnertime disco. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. thegoldmark.com
Spirit
9 p.m.
Dress up and get down to classic soul, disco, funk, and more. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. spiritpgh.com
Requiem
Cattivo
9 p.m.
DJ KellyA adds more goth to this lightly spooky dance night by CrasHZer0 and Satyrion. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $6. Cash-only bar. facebook.com/cattivopgh
Echo Vibrations
The Glitterbox Theater
9 p.m.
The Glitterbox Theater welcomes DJs Formosa and Cerberus to its new space in Homestead. Proceeds will go toward giving The Glitterbox bathrooms a much-needed renovation. 210 W. Eighth Ave., Homestead. $10. theglitterboxtheater.com
Bad Girls
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Bad is best with DJs Gun Ray and ItsDatJawn. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com
MYSPACE NITE
Brillobox
10 p.m.
Hear all the pop, emo, and hip hop songs that would definitely make it into your Top 8. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. brilloboxpgh.com
Celestial Bodies: Taurus Season
Bottlerocket Social Hall
10 p.m.
DJ Lemonline plays all the best artists with a bullish sun sign, including Lizzo, Janet Jackson, David Byrne, and many others. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $5. bottlerocketpgh.com