 On the Tahn: Dance parties at the Children's Museum, Brillobox, and more (May 4-6) | Pittsburgh City Paper

On the Tahn: Dance parties at the Children's Museum, Brillobox, and more (May 4-6)

By

click to enlarge On the Tahn: Dance parties at the Children's Museum, Brillobox, and more (May 4-6)
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from Star Wars-themed music to mall goth. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.

Thu., May 4

Star Wars Cantina Night
Mixtape
8 p.m.
Dance with your droids during a night of May the Fourth-themed drinks, music, and games. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. mixtapepgh.com

Under the Moon: Prom for the Night Breed
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
8 p.m.
DJ Erica Scary, Mary Mack, and Hella Gentle are the chaperones for this prom-themed dance night benefitting the Polish Hill Civic Association. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $15. belvederesultradive.com

Fri., May 5

Friday Hi-Fi
Cobra
8 p.m.
Start the weekend right with this early-ish dance party from Stealth-1 of the Get Down Gang. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. cobrapgh.com

Prince vs. Madonna vs. Blondie vs. The Talking Heads
Mixtape
9 p.m.
Strangeways presents a musical cage match between four 1980s legends. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. mixtapepgh.com

Cinco de Mayo Dance Party
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Bring your tequila drink onto the dance floor for this night of multi-genre hits by DJ ADMC. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com

Revive the Rave
Cattivo
9 p.m.
The Revive the Rave tour promises "an eclectic mix of genres, from neorave to hardstyle, and everything in between." 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $15. Cash-only bar. facebook.com/cattivopgh

Spaghetti Disco
Spirit
9:30 p.m.
A night of fun with a literal side of spaghetti, presented by DJs Jarrett Tebbets and Ricky Moslen. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. spiritpgh.com

UpBeat
Brillobox
9:30 p.m.
Femi, Wade Anthony, and Slim Tha DJ present a dance party with a Cinco de Mayo twist. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. brilloboxpgh.com

MALL GOTH DJ NIGHT
Bottlerocket Social Hall
10 p.m.
This event from DJs Rachel Ruckus and Bedlamboy will have you reliving your Hot Topic days. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $5. bottlerocketpgh.com

Sat., May 6

Silent Disco Bubble Party
Children's Museum of Pittsburgh
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Bring the kids to a family-friendly dance party with DJ Arie Cole. Continues on Sun., May 7 with DJ Dom. 10 Children’s Way, Allegheny Square. North Side. Included with regular admission. All ages. pittsburghkids.org

Brighter Waves
Trace Brewing
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Follow breakfast with a day dance party sponsored by Goodlander Cocktails. 4312 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. tracebloomfield.com

Saturday Afternoon Disco Happy Hour
The Goldmark
6-9 p.m.
Early risers can get some dancing in before bed with this dinnertime disco. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. thegoldmark.com
click to enlarge On the Tahn: Dance parties at the Children's Museum, Brillobox, and more (May 4-6)
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Title Town
Title Town
Spirit
9 p.m.
Dress up and get down to classic soul, disco, funk, and more. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. spiritpgh.com

Requiem
Cattivo
9 p.m.
DJ KellyA adds more goth to this lightly spooky dance night by CrasHZer0 and Satyrion. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $6. Cash-only bar. facebook.com/cattivopgh

Echo Vibrations
The Glitterbox Theater
9 p.m.
The Glitterbox Theater welcomes DJs Formosa and Cerberus to its new space in Homestead. Proceeds will go toward giving The Glitterbox bathrooms a much-needed renovation. 210 W. Eighth Ave., Homestead. $10. theglitterboxtheater.com

Bad Girls
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Bad is best with DJs Gun Ray and ItsDatJawn. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com

MYSPACE NITE
Brillobox
10 p.m.
Hear all the pop, emo, and hip hop songs that would definitely make it into your Top 8. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. brilloboxpgh.com

Celestial Bodies: Taurus Season
Bottlerocket Social Hall
10 p.m.
DJ Lemonline plays all the best artists with a bullish sun sign, including Lizzo, Janet Jackson, David Byrne, and many others. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $5. bottlerocketpgh.com

Tags

Related Content

Artist brings tiny replica of Pittsburgh's famous Star Wars Pepsi machine to Mt. Washington

By Amanda Waltz

Artist brings tiny replica of Pittsburgh's famous Star Wars Pepsi machine to Mt. Washington

A look at Cinco de Mayo events, a call for recipes, and other Pittsburgh food news

By Amanda Waltz

A look at Cinco de Mayo events, a call for recipes, and other Pittsburgh food news

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Thunderbird, New Amsterdam, and more (April 27-29)

By Matthew Monroy

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Thunderbird, New Amsterdam, and more (April 27-29)

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Cattivo, Market Square, and more (April 20-23)

By Matthew Monroy

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Cattivo, Market Square, and more (April 20-23)

Latest in Arts + Entertainment

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Thunderbird, New Amsterdam, and more (April 27-29)

By Matthew Monroy

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Thunderbird, New Amsterdam, and more (April 27-29)

Get a perfect score on CP's quiz of the month and be entered to win Pirates tickets!

By CP Staff

Get a perfect score on CP's quiz of the month and be entered to win Pirates tickets!

A guide to Pittsburgh maker spaces for your next big project

By Lucy Chen

A guide to Pittsburgh maker spaces for your next big project

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Cattivo, Market Square, and more (April 20-23)

By Matthew Monroy

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Cattivo, Market Square, and more (April 20-23)
More »
More Arts + Entertainment
All Arts+Entertainment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • May 3- 9, 2023

Previous Issues

Trending

The Glitterbox is set to convert a West Homestead garage into a queer, DIY theater space

The Glitterbox is set to convert a West Homestead garage into a queer, DIY theater space

By Jordana Rosenfeld

EDM artist Khan Kuma is forging a path for Black DJs in Pittsburgh

EDM artist Khan Kuma is forging a path for Black DJs in Pittsburgh

By Jordan Snowden

Artist brings tiny replica of Pittsburgh's famous Star Wars Pepsi machine to Mt. Washington

Artist brings tiny replica of Pittsburgh's famous Star Wars Pepsi machine to Mt. Washington

By Amanda Waltz

Get a perfect score on CP's quiz of the month and be entered to win Pirates tickets!

Get a perfect score on CP's quiz of the month and be entered to win Pirates tickets!

By CP Staff

Things To Do This Week

Pittsburgh’s top events: May 4-10

Pittsburgh’s top events:
May 4-10
Get Our Daily Newsletter
© 2023 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation