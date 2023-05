On the Tahn: Dance parties at the Children's Museum, Brillobox, and more (May 4-6) | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz Belvedere's Ultra-Dive

Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from-themed music to mall goth. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.Dance with your droids during a night of May the Fourth-themed drinks, music, and games.DJ Erica Scary, Mary Mack, and Hella Gentle are the chaperones for this prom-themed dance night benefitting the Polish Hill Civic Association.Start the weekend right with this early-ish dance party from Stealth-1 of the Get Down Gang.Strangeways presents a musical cage match between four 1980s legends.Bring your tequila drink onto the dance floor for this night of multi-genre hits by DJ ADMC.The Revive the Rave tour promises "an eclectic mix of genres, from neorave to hardstyle, and everything in between."A night of fun with a literal side of spaghetti, presented by DJs Jarrett Tebbets and Ricky Moslen.Femi, Wade Anthony, and Slim Tha DJ present a dance party with a Cinco de Mayo twist.This event from DJs Rachel Ruckus and Bedlamboy will have you reliving your Hot Topic days.Bring the kids to a family-friendly dance party with DJ Arie Cole. Continues on Sun., May 7 with DJ Dom.Follow breakfast with a day dance party sponsored by Goodlander Cocktails.Early risers can get some dancing in before bed with this dinnertime disco.Dress up and get down to classic soul, disco, funk, and more.DJ KellyA adds more goth to this lightly spooky dance night by CrasHZer0 and Satyrion.The Glitterbox Theater welcomes DJs Formosa and Cerberus to its new space in Homestead . Proceeds will go toward giving The Glitterbox bathrooms a much-needed renovation.Bad is best with DJs Gun Ray and ItsDatJawn.Hear all the pop, emo, and hip hop songs that would definitely make it into your Top 8.DJ Lemonline plays all the best artists with a bullish sun sign, including Lizzo, Janet Jackson, David Byrne, and many others.