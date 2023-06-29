On the Tahn: Dance parties at Spirit, Cattivo, and more (June 29-July 1) | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Rush Promo Promotional image for Wuki's The Edge Tour

Thu., June 29



Fri., June 30

COBRA

Sat., July 1



Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from Disclosure to Beyoncé. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.Dance under the late-afternoon sun as the DJs behind Brighter Wavs present the latest edition of Inside Out in the Carnegie Museum of Art Sculpture Court.Celebrate the birthday of Brutalism's DJ Bedlamboy with dancing, cupcakes, and general good cheer.Head to the North Side for an outdoor party that includes food, art, and a DJ set by Deesus.The Maverick's big gym space will play host to Wuki, a Grammy-nominated DJ and producer stopping in Pittsburgh during his The Edge Tour.Join DJs Erica Scary, Aaron Grey, and Callisto as they play lots of 1980s-centric post-punk, goth rock, synthwave, and more.This Y2K dance party covers everything from Katy Perry to 50 Cent and beyond.Carbs and clubbing come together for this night of Euro dance music with Jarrett Tebbets and Formosa. Stick around until midnight for free housemade pasta and meatballs.The Mostbeautifullest crew returns with a night exclusively tailored for hip-hop hits by female emcees.Drags queens and divas show up for this night dedicated to Beyoncé. The event includes performances by Boo Barrymore, Brooklyn Barbie, and Kaydence McQueen.Encircle DJs paying tribute to, the iconic debut album from English electronic music duo Disclosure.Inside Out returns for a second time this week to welcome Kelly Strayhorn Theater. The East Liberty venue will present a day full of live performances, food, and more in advance of its big summer House Party fundraiser.DJs Satyrion and CrasHZer0 mark seven years of Requiem with more hits from the darker side of dance music, including synthwave, post-punk, electro-industrial, and more.Ladies be dancing at this night featuring DJs Femi and Yas the Empress.One of Pittsburgh's best retro dance parties returns with a full lineup of Motown, funk, soul, and more.Enjoy music from baddies past and present, including Megan Thee Stallion, ABBA, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Rihanna, Kim Petras, and many others.Relive the days when social media was still fun with a full lineup of hip hop, pop-punk, and emo from the early-2000s.