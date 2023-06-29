 On the Tahn: Dance parties at Spirit, Cattivo, and more (June 29-July 1) | Pittsburgh City Paper

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Spirit, Cattivo, and more (June 29-July 1)

Photo: Courtesy of Rush Promo
Promotional image for Wuki's The Edge Tour
Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from Disclosure to Beyoncé. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.

Thu., June 29

Inside Out
Carnegie Museum of Art
5 p.m.
Dance under the late-afternoon sun as the DJs behind Brighter Wavs present the latest edition of Inside Out in the Carnegie Museum of Art Sculpture Court. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. All ages. carnegieart.org

Brutalism Post Punk Synth Night: A Very Bedlam Birthday
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Celebrate the birthday of Brutalism's DJ Bedlamboy with dancing, cupcakes, and general good cheer. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com

Fri., June 30

Final Fridays
The Andy Warhol Museum
5 p.m.
Head to the North Side for an outdoor party that includes food, art, and a DJ set by Deesus. Silver Street, North Side. Free. All ages. warhol.org/events/final-fridays

Wuki: The Edge Tour
The Maverick
8 p.m.
The Maverick's big gym space will play host to Wuki, a Grammy-nominated DJ and producer stopping in Pittsburgh during his The Edge Tour. 120 S Whitfield St., East Liberty. $25-30. facebook.com/rushpromo

Killing Moon
Mixtape
9 p.m.
Join DJs Erica Scary, Aaron Grey, and Callisto as they play lots of 1980s-centric post-punk, goth rock, synthwave, and more. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $7 in advance, $10 at the door. mixtapepgh.com

Pop Rocks
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
This Y2K dance party covers everything from Katy Perry to 50 Cent and beyond. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com

Spaghetti Disco
Spirit
9:30 p.m.
Carbs and clubbing come together for this night of Euro dance music with Jarrett Tebbets and Formosa. Stick around until midnight for free housemade pasta and meatballs. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10:30 p.m., $10 after 10:30 p.m.
click to enlarge On the Tahn: Dance parties at Spirit, Cattivo, and more (June 29-July 1)
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
COBRA
REAL HOT GIRL SH#T
Cobra
10 p.m.
The Mostbeautifullest crew returns with a night exclusively tailored for hip-hop hits by female emcees. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10 in advance, $15 at the door. sevenrooms.com/events/cobra

Icon Fridays
Brillobox
10 p.m.
Drags queens and divas show up for this night dedicated to Beyoncé. The event includes performances by Boo Barrymore, Brooklyn Barbie, and Kaydence McQueen. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. brilloboxpgh.com

Roundhouse: Disclosure Edition
Bottlerocket Social Hall
10 p.m.
Encircle DJs paying tribute to Settle, the iconic debut album from English electronic music duo Disclosure.1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $10. bottlerocketpgh.com

Sat., July 1

Inside Out: (Out of the) House Party
Carnegie Museum of Art
12 p.m.
Inside Out returns for a second time this week to welcome Kelly Strayhorn Theater. The East Liberty venue will present a day full of live performances, food, and more in advance of its big summer House Party fundraiser. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. All ages. carnegieart.org

Requiem
Cattivo
9 p.m.
DJs Satyrion and CrasHZer0 mark seven years of Requiem with more hits from the darker side of dance music, including synthwave, post-punk, electro-industrial, and more. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $6. facebook.com/PGHRequiem

The PYNKtape
Mixtape
9 p.m.
Ladies be dancing at this night featuring DJs Femi and Yas the Empress. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $10. mixtapepgh.com

Title Town
Spirit
9 p.m.
One of Pittsburgh's best retro dance parties returns with a full lineup of Motown, funk, soul, and more. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. spiritpgh.com

Bad Girls
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Enjoy music from baddies past and present, including Megan Thee Stallion, ABBA, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Rihanna, Kim Petras, and many others. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com

MySpace Nite
Brillobox
10 p.m.
Relive the days when social media was still fun with a full lineup of hip hop, pop-punk, and emo from the early-2000s. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. brilloboxpgh.com

