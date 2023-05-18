On the Tahn: Dance parties at Spirit, Brillobox, and more (May 18-20) | Pittsburgh City Paper

Thu., May 18"STRANGEWAYS" Curious Elixirs Cocktail Party
Mixtape
8 p.m.-12 a.m.
The "STRANGEWAYS" dance party joins forces with Open Road to present a special all-ages, non-alcoholic cocktail tasting featuring complimentary plant-based catering by The Cheese Queen. Sample spirit-free drinks while dancing to New Wave, post-punk, indie, and more. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. All ages. mixtapepgh.com
RE:mix
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Join DJs Gun Ray and ItsDatJawn for a house and electronic music party infused with pop and hip hop. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com
Fri., May 19Miss Cassidy's Music and Dance Party
Backyard at 8th & Penn
10:45-11:15 a.m.
Bring the little ones to an interactive, fun-filled music and dance party presented by Miss Cassidy. Parties continue on Saturday and Sunday. Part of the EQT Children's Theater Festival. 149 Eighth St., Downtown. Free. All ages. ctf.trustarts.org
The Alloy School: Let's Move Dance Party!
Backyard at 8th & Penn
1-1:30 p.m.
The whole family can learn The Soul Step line dance during this 30-minute interactive demonstration. Part of the EQT Children's Theater Festival. 149 Eighth St., Downtown. Free. All ages. ctf.trustarts.org
Bottlerocket Social Hall
7 p.m.
Bottlerocket marks a year of comedy, music, readings, and other events during this anniversary event that features DJ sets by Lemonline and beloved Pittsburgh celebrity Rick Sebak. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $15-25. bottlerocketpgh.com
Friday Hi-Fi
Cobra
8 p.m.
DJ Stealth-1 kicks your weekend off right with an early-ish dance party. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. cobrapgh.com
Sugar: The Nu-Metal Party
Spirit
8:30 p.m.
All day I dream about the big music event paying tribute to Korn, Limp Bizkit, Rammstein, Nine Inch Nails, and other bands from the era of nu-metal. Promoters encourage fans to join them in the pit as they "party in the name of the original Family Values Tour era and those carrying its torch." 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $18.98. spiritpgh.com/events
"WHAT'S YOUR PLEASURE?" A Jessie Ware-Inspired Nu Disco Party
Mixtape
9 p.m.
Celebrated pop artist Jessie Ware takes the spotlight during this night presided over by DJ Zach Restelli and Amazing Grace. Also expect tunes by Daft Punk, Hercules & Love Affair, The Avalanches, and others. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $5. mixtapepgh.com
The 2000s Takeover
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Can you keep up during this night dedicated to all the hip-hop bangers and R&B hits of the early aughts, including those by Destiny's Child, T-Pain, Janet Jackson, Lil Wayne, and many others? Hosted by DJ ADMC. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com
1337 presents Algorhythm
Cattivo
9 p.m.
This monthly bass party returns to Cattivo with a roster that promises the "best underground rave DJs." 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $13.37-15. Cash-only bar. cattivopgh.com
ICON: Doja Cat
Brillobox
10 p.m.
Brillobox highlights one of the most successful voices in recent hip hop with a night of remixes, deep cuts, and drag performances by queens Vivian Spice and Kaydence McQueen. Includes visuals and beats by Boo Barrymore. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. brilloboxpgh.com
SWEET ABYSS: A Night of Transgender Dance Music
Sat., May 20
Mixtape
9 p.m.
Mixtape welcomes guest DJs Icy Pisces and Davis Galvin for a new monthly dance series that alternates between Saturday nights of "house, techno, and beyond" to Wednesday evenings of "synth-wave, trip-hop, disco, and psychedelic gay vibes." 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $10. mixtapepgh.com
90s Nite May
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Head back to the days of Giga Pets, boy bands, and big pants when Sister Sludge and DJ Thermos play all the hip hop, R&B, pop, alternative, grunge, pop-punk, and other music from the 1990s. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com
Bottlerocket Social Hall
10 p.m.
"STRANGEWAYS" gives crowds at Bottlerocket Social Hall all the alternative '80s music they can handle. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $7 in advance, $10 at the door. bottlerocketpgh.com
Afro-Caribbean Saturdays
Spirit
10 p.m.
Wavy Bunch Sound returns with another night of hip hop, kompa, Afrobeats, and other hot sounds. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. No cover before 11 p.m. with RSVP. spiritpgh.com/events
Hyperbop
Brillobox
10 p.m.
DJs Poodle Emoji, Homogenic, Handsome Boy, and Berkeley B bring on the hyperpop and other high-energy dance music. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $7. brilloboxpgh.com
Everything The Light Touches
Cobra
10 p.m.
Disco Gundam and Royal Haunts are joined by guests Coachelly and DJ Shoe for another night of expertly crafted dance music. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10. cobrapgh.com
Detour with Shawn Rudiman and Funeral Parade of Roses
Hot Mass
11 p.m.
Hot Mass promises the return of synthdrome artist Shawn Rudiman and Funeral Parade of Roses for a long night of deep cuts. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $21.80-27.50. hotmasspgh.com