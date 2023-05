On the Tahn: Dance parties at Spirit, Brillobox, and more (May 18-20) | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Sean Quilty Sugar: The Nu-Metal Party at Spirit

Thu., May 18

Fri., May 19

Photo: Seth Culp-Ressler Backyard at 8th & Penn in Downtown Pittsburgh



Sat., May 20

CP Photo: Amanda Waltz \\TECHNiQUE// at Belvedere's Ultra-Dive

Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from nu-metal to Doja Cat. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.The "STRANGEWAYS" dance party joins forces with Open Road to present a special all-ages, non-alcoholic cocktail tasting featuring complimentary plant-based catering by The Cheese Queen. Sample spirit-free drinks while dancing to New Wave, post-punk, indie, and more.Join DJs Gun Ray and ItsDatJawn for a house and electronic music party infused with pop and hip hop.Bring the little ones to an interactive, fun-filled music and dance party presented by Miss Cassidy. Parties continue on Saturday and Sunday. Part of the EQT Children's Theater Festival The whole family can learn The Soul Step line dance during this 30-minute interactive demonstration. Part of the EQT Children's Theater Festival Bottlerocket marks a year of comedy, music, readings, and other events during this anniversary event that features DJ sets by Lemonline and beloved Pittsburgh celebrity Rick Sebak.DJ Stealth-1 kicks your weekend off right with an early-ish dance party.All day I dream about the big music event paying tribute to Korn, Limp Bizkit, Rammstein, Nine Inch Nails, and other bands from the era of nu-metal. Promoters encourage fans to join them in the pit as they "party in the name of the original Family Values Tour era and those carrying its torch."Celebrated pop artist Jessie Ware takes the spotlight during this night presided over by DJ Zach Restelli and Amazing Grace. Also expect tunes by Daft Punk, Hercules & Love Affair, The Avalanches, and others.Can you keep up during this night dedicated to all the hip-hop bangers and R&B hits of the early aughts, including those by Destiny's Child, T-Pain, Janet Jackson, Lil Wayne, and many others? Hosted by DJ ADMC.This monthly bass party returns to Cattivo with a roster that promises the "best underground rave DJs."Brillobox highlights one of the most successful voices in recent hip hop with a night of remixes, deep cuts, and drag performances by queens Vivian Spice and Kaydence McQueen. Includes visuals and beats by Boo Barrymore.Mixtape welcomes guest DJs Icy Pisces and Davis Galvin for a new monthly dance series that alternates between Saturday nights of "house, techno, and beyond" to Wednesday evenings of "synth-wave, trip-hop, disco, and psychedelic gay vibes."Head back to the days of Giga Pets, boy bands, and big pants when Sister Sludge and DJ Thermos play all the hip hop, R&B, pop, alternative, grunge, pop-punk, and other music from the 1990s."STRANGEWAYS" gives crowds at Bottlerocket Social Hall all the alternative '80s music they can handle.Wavy Bunch Sound returns with another night of hip hop, kompa, Afrobeats, and other hot sounds.DJs Poodle Emoji, Homogenic, Handsome Boy, and Berkeley B bring on the hyperpop and other high-energy dance music.Disco Gundam and Royal Haunts are joined by guests Coachelly and DJ Shoe for another night of expertly crafted dance music.Hot Mass promises the return of synthdrome artist Shawn Rudiman and Funeral Parade of Roses for a long night of deep cuts.