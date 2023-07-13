 On the Tahn: Dance parties at Brillobox, Trace Brewing, and more (July 13-15) | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Brillobox, Trace Brewing, and more (July 13-15)

By

click to enlarge On the Tahn: Dance parties at Brillobox, Trace Brewing, and more (July 13-15)
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Brillobox in Bloomfield


Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from queer country to Y2K hits. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.


Thu., July 13
Desert Hearts
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.

Dance to classic and contemporary country tunes with a queer twist from Sister Sludge, DJ Desert Rat, and guest Mary Mack.

4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com


Spirit X UHAUL Disco present Haulin’ Ass
Spirit
9 p.m.

Don’t miss the final Haulin’ Ass dance night, featuring sets from ADAB and NYC-based Gladstone Deluxe.

242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $5. spiritpgh.com


Fri., July 14
Millie’s Shadyside Summer Party
Millie’s Homemade Ice Cream
7-10 p.m.

Nothing goes better with Millie’s ice cream than beats by Cold Cuts and DJ Big Phill and food from Moonlit Burgers.

232 S Highland Ave., Shadyside. Free. instagram.com/millies


•DiSCOTECH•
Mixtape
9 p.m.

Described by Mixtape as a “retro-futuristic celestial adventure,” this party from The Comeback Kid and others features the electro-funk music of artists such as Madonna, Nile Rodgers, and Bronski Beat.

4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $10. mixtapepgh.com


POP ROCKS
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.

Britney Spears, 50 Cent, Lady Gaga, and more are on the playlist for this Y2K-to-today dance party from DJ Gun Ray and ItsDatJawn.

4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com


Planet Q
Spirit
9 p.m.

Embrace your inner alien at this space-themed dance party featuring sets from DJ PALM and Lemonline and drag from Kaydence McQueen, Brianna Brianna, and Venus Doom.

242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. spiritpgh.com


UNION
Brillobox
10 p.m.

Check out three of Pittsburgh’s best DJs — DJ Big Phill, Blakk Steel, and Selecta — on one stage.

4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. brilloboxpgh.com/events

Sat., July 15


Cherry Bomb Day Party
Trace Brewing
4-10 p.m.

Soak up the Saturday sun at Cherry Bomb’s free outdoor party with music from HUNY XO, Maya Universe, and Jiggy Draco and hosted by Manny Dibiachi and Gege. Goodlander Cocktail Brewery and Blue Sparrow will be on hand with sips and snacks to keep you fed and dancing.

4312 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. tracebloomfield.com


Jet Sets: A Dance Party Around the World
Bottlerocket Social Hall
9 p.m.

Tour the sounds of dance music from around the globe, from Japanese Funk to UK Garage to Berlin Techno. Music from DJ Ron Mist, DJ Wabi Sabi, DJ Femi, Dom, and Pandemic Pete.

1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $5. bottlerocketpgh.com


Sentient and Dissolv Present Syndicate
Bridge Music Bar
9 p.m.

Both floors of Bridge Music Bar will host a stacked DJ lineup featuring Justin Shepard, Casey Cloonan, Yakov Van Lysick, Brendan Barstow, Bird, and Polterheist.

6018 Broad St., East Liberty. $15. thebridgemusicbar.com


"LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE"
Mixtape
9 p.m.

Music from and inspired by two titans of Latin music — Rosalía and Bad Bunny — headlines this Reggaeton dance night courtesy of DJs D'Aço, Amazing Grace, & Charlie the Funhouse Robot.

4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $7 advance tickets, $10 at the door. mixtapepgh.com


{the modern age} 2-Year Anniversary

Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.

Celebrate two years of Pittsburgh’s premier indie-rock dance party with music from The Comeback Kid and others.

4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com


Afro-Caribbean Saturdays
Spirit
10 p.m.

Every month, DJ Flipwave and African Wolf fill Spirit with their trademark hip hop, Kompa, Reggae, and Soca sets.

242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $5. spiritpgh.com


Everything the Light Touches presents DIVAS NIGHT
Cobra
10 p.m.

ETLT returns to Cobra with special guests Madame Trio, Jak, and Maya Universe bringing the best in club music.

4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10-50. cobrapgh.com


Miscellaneous Records 8-Year Anniversary
Hot Mass
11 p.m.-6 a.m.

Local electronic-music label Miscellaneous Records celebrates eight years with sets from AK, Rojo, Gladstone Deluxe, and Gusto.

1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $20 presale, $25 at the door. Cash only. instagram.com/hotmasspgh

Tags

Latest in Arts + Entertainment

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Thunderbird, Bottlerocket, and more (July 6-8)

By Amanda Waltz

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Thunderbird, Bottlerocket, and more (July 6-8)

Fur and Loathing at David L. Lawrence Convention Center

By Hannah Kinney-Kobre

Fur and Loathing at David L. Lawrence Convention Center

These deluxe campgrounds are a bit extra … in a good way

By Meg St-Esprit

These deluxe campgrounds are a bit extra … in a good way

Caw, chirp, and coo your way through new Carnegie Museum of Natural History show

By Amanda Waltz

Caw, chirp, and coo your way through new Carnegie Museum of Natural History show
More »
More Arts + Entertainment
All Arts+Entertainment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 12-18, 2023

Previous Issues

Trending

The stars align for RealTime Interventions’ The Constellationist

The stars align for RealTime Interventions’ The Constellationist

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Fur and Loathing at David L. Lawrence Convention Center

Fur and Loathing at David L. Lawrence Convention Center

By Hannah Kinney-Kobre

Destroy Boys defies labels with “melodic rock”

Destroy Boys defies labels with “melodic rock”

By August Stephens

Record Store Spotlight: New releases, restocks, and reissues at Long Play Cafe

Record Store Spotlight: New releases, restocks, and reissues at Long Play Cafe

By Amanda Waltz

Things To Do This Week

Pittsburgh's top events: July 13-19

Pittsburgh's top events:
July 13-19
Get Our Daily Newsletter
© 2023 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation